Moscow Unveils Plan for Sprawling New Art Storage Center

COURTESY OF STROI.MOS.RU

The city of Moscow has announced plans for a 750,000-square-foot arts storage center that will house the collections of 23 municipal museums and four Russian national institutions, reports the Art Newspaper.

According to a report issued by the office of mayor Sergei Sobyani, the state-of-the-art complex will be comprised of five buildings in the city’s southern district of Sosenskoe to be designed by Russian architecture firm IQ. The center is part of Sobyani’s plans to boost economic growth by developing Moscow into a “megacity” since dubbed “New Moscow.” Construction on the facility is expected to begin in 2020.

The five-building arts complex will be constructed near Kommunarka, a pre-revolutionary estate-turned-collective farm that was the site of Stalinist mass executions in the 1930s. Among the institutions to house their collections within the storage are the State Tretyakov Gallery and Rosizo, the culture ministry’s exhibitions branch, the Second World War Museum, and the State Historical Museum. Tretyakov is currently preparing for the reconstruction of its New Tretyakov building in 2023.

The museum’s director, Zelfira Tregulova, told The Art Newspaper that construction of the Sosenskoe facility “will be completed by then and we will move there.” The arts complex will also include exhibition spaces and a multi-purpose entertainment venue. The project is jointly funded by the city and federal governments, though a budget has not yet been disclosed.

The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, which recently launched its own renovation, has decided not to move its 600,000-piece collection to New Moscow’s planned storage facilities. Russia’s National Centre for Contemporary Arts—which previously announced it would be absorbed by Pushkin in early 2020—has not yet decided whether to keep its collection onsite or relocate to the suburbs.