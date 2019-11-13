Monet Leads Sotheby’s Imp-Mod Sale, New Storage Center for Moscow’s Museums, and More: Morning Links from November 13, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Around New York
An auction of Impressionist and modern art at Sotheby’s in New York totaled $209 million, with a $27.6 million Claude Monet painting as the top lot. The result was down sharply from the haul at the same sale last year. [ARTnews]
New Initiatives
The city of Moscow will create an open storage center for 23 museums, including the State Tretyakov Gallery. It will be located just outside the Russian capital, in a site that was formerly a killing field during the 1930s. [The Art Newspaper]
The organization Mujeres en las Artes Visuales (Women in the Visual Arts) has created a digital tool that will allow museums to understand the gender breakdown of their collections and programming. [El País]
Controversies
Chinese president Xi Jinping is in favor of the British Museum returning ancient friezes to Greece. “You also have our support,” he told Greek politicians. [The Guardian]
With many decrying Turkey’s current military actions in Syria, some artists and scholars are wondering whether the art world should boycott government-backed cultural institutions in the country. [Frieze]
Venice is currently witnessing the most extreme flooding it’s seen since 1966. What does it spell for the Italian city’s future? [The Art Newspaper]
What’s Old Is New
Yvonne Rainer discussed her work re-staging a 1965 dance for the Performa biennial in New York. She has no plans, at present, to create new dances. “I don’t want to audition new people and I’ve run out of ideas, frankly,” she said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. Go volunteer in a soup kitchen. I’m serious.” [The New York Times]
A Brutalist building in Boston—and a mural by Constantino Nivola inside it—is scheduled for destruction. [The Art Newspaper]
Artists
After appearing in this year’s Whitney Biennial, artist Ragen Moss now has a show on view at Bridget Donahue gallery in New York. “On some level, a viewer gets to see what they want to see,” she said of her new work. [WWD]
See inside artist Urs Fischer’s Los Angeles house, which is home to a Dan Colen painting, Vietnamese lanterns, and a whole lot more. [Architectural Digest]