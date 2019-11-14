ARTnews

 

Morning Links

Ed Ruscha Leads Christie’s Contemporary Sale, Flooding in Venice, and More: Morning Links from November 14, 2019

By Posted 11/14/19 8:35 am

St. Mark square flooded in Venice.

A view of St. Mark square the day after a major storm surge caused flooding in Venice.

MIRCO TONIOLO/ERREBI/AGF/SHUTTERSTOCK

News

A $52.5 million Ed Ruscha led a solid $325.3 million postwar and contemporary sale last night at Christie’s New York. Judd Tully has the full report.
ARTnews

A major storm surge has brought severe flooding to Venice, but works in the city’s Biennale are undamaged. Meanwhile, institutions are beginning to reopen after briefly closing due to the flood.
The Art Newspaper

The couple behind Hauser & Wirth are ranked third on ArtReview’s Power 100 list, behind MoMA’s Glenn Lowry at #1 and photographer Nan Goldin at #2.
ARTnews

Market Moves

Nicole Eisenman is now represented by powerhouse gallery Hauser & Wirth.
ARTnews

Safani Gallery in New York has filed a lawsuit to block a marble bust of Alexander the Great from being returned to Italy.
Courthouse News

Frieze Los Angeles has named the exhibitors of its 2020 edition.
ARTnews

Donations

The fabled art collector Jayne Wrightsman, who appeared on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors list from 1990 to 1998, died earlier this year. As part of her will, she left the Met over 375 works and $80 million for new acquisitions.
The New York Times

For more than 60 years, Sandy Schreier has assembled a collection of some 15,000 fashion-related objects, 165 of which she has promised to the Met’s Costume Institute, which is staging an exhibition of her holdings that opens this month.
Washington Post

Museums & Misc.

An interview with Hālona Norton-Westbrook, the incoming director of the Honolulu Museum of Art.
Hawai’i Public Radio

The Asheville Art Museum in North Carolina has reopened, after a three-year, $24-million renovation and expansion.
Forbes

The Business of Fashion previews an exhibition in Milan of Inez & Vinoodh, which has been curated by Francesco Bonami.
Business of Fashion

© 2019 ARTnews Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ARTnews® is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Article Tags