Frieze Los Angeles Reveals Exhibitors, L.A.-Focused Section for 2020 Edition

Following its first edition in Los Angeles, which brought 70 galleries to the city’s Paramount Studios lot last year, Frieze has detailed its 2020 L.A. fair. The exhibition, which is set to run from February 14 to 16, will take place once again at the famous backlot with just as many visitors as the year before.

A number of blue-chip participants—like David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, Gagosian, Pace, and White Cube—will return to the fair. Other galleries coming back to the event for its second iteration include Jeffrey Deitch, Almine Rech, Blum & Poe, Acquavella Galleries, Marian Goodman Gallery, Commonwealth and Council, Victoria Miro, Massimo De Carlo, and Thomas Dane Gallery.



First-time exhibitors include David Lewis, Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, Gladstone Gallery, Goodman Gallery, Gaga, Skarstedt, and Xavier Hufkens. Also new to the fair next year is the “Focus L.A.” section, which will serve as a platform for local spaces that have been operating for 15 years or less, with as-is.la, Charlie James Gallery, Overduin & Co., and Various Small Fires among the 13 galleries involved.

The Frieze Projects program of special performances, installations, and sculptures staged in the backlot will be co-curated by Rita Gonzalez, head of contemporary art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and Pilar Tompkins-Rivas, director of the Vincent Price Art Museum at East Los Angeles College. Venus Lau, artistic director of the Hong Kong-based nonprofit K11 Art Foundation, will organize Frieze Los Angeles’s film program.

Bettina Korek, executive director of Frieze Los Angeles, said in a statement, “I look forward to seeing how the curators will interweave international artists into this year’s program, expanding conversations around what is unique about L.A. as a context and constellation of creative communities.”

The list of exhibitors follows in full below.

303 Gallery

Miguel Abreu Gallery

Acquavella Galleries

Altman Siegel

Blum & Poe

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery

The Box

Gavin Brown’s enterprise

Sadie Coles HQ

Thomas Dane Gallery

Massimo De Carlo

Jeffrey Deitch

Gaga

Gagosian

Gladstone Gallery

Goodman Gallery

Marian Goodman Gallery

Alexander Gray Associates

Greene Naftali

Hauser & Wirth

Herald St

Galerie Max Hetzler

Xavier Hufkens

Gallery Hyundai

Taka Ishii Gallery

Casey Kaplan

Karma

Karma International

kaufmann repetto

Kayne Griffin Corcoran

König Galerie

David Kordansky Gallery

Kukje Gallery

L.A. Louver

Lehmann Maupin

Lévy Gorvy

David Lewis

Lisson Gallery

Matthew Marks Gallery

Mendes Wood DM

Metro Pictures

Victoria Miro

Modern Art

The Modern Institute

Galleria Franco Noero

OMR

Pace Gallery

Maureen Paley

Perrotin

Galerie Eva Presenhuber

Almine Rech

Regen Projects

Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac

Salon 94

Marc Selwyn Fine Art

Jack Shainman Gallery

Skarstedt

Société

Sprüth Magers

Vermelho

Vielmetter

White Cube

David Zwirner

Focus LA

Commonwealth and Council

Château Shatto

Anat Ebgi

Freedman Fitzpatrick

François Ghebaly

Charlie James Gallery

Night Gallery

Overduin & Co.

Park View / Paul Soto

Parker Gallery

The Pit

Various Small Fires (VSF)

as-is.la