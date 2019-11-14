Frieze Los Angeles Reveals Exhibitors, L.A.-Focused Section for 2020 Edition

Following its first edition in Los Angeles, which brought 70 galleries to the city’s Paramount Studios lot last year, Frieze has detailed its 2020 L.A. fair. The exhibition, which is set to run from February 14 to 16, will take place once again at the famous backlot with just as many visitors as the year before.
A number of blue-chip participants—like David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, Gagosian, Pace, and White Cube—will return to the fair. Other galleries coming back to the event for its second iteration include Jeffrey Deitch, Almine Rech, Blum & Poe, Acquavella Galleries, Marian Goodman Gallery, Commonwealth and Council, Victoria Miro, Massimo De Carlo, and Thomas Dane Gallery.
First-time exhibitors include David Lewis, Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, Gladstone Gallery, Goodman Gallery, Gaga, Skarstedt, and Xavier Hufkens. Also new to the fair next year is the “Focus L.A.” section, which will serve as a platform for local spaces that have been operating for 15 years or less, with as-is.la, Charlie James Gallery, Overduin & Co., and Various Small Fires among the 13 galleries involved.
The Frieze Projects program of special performances, installations, and sculptures staged in the backlot will be co-curated by Rita Gonzalez, head of contemporary art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and Pilar Tompkins-Rivas, director of the Vincent Price Art Museum at East Los Angeles College. Venus Lau, artistic director of the Hong Kong-based nonprofit K11 Art Foundation, will organize Frieze Los Angeles’s film program.
Bettina Korek, executive director of Frieze Los Angeles, said in a statement, “I look forward to seeing how the curators will interweave international artists into this year’s program, expanding conversations around what is unique about L.A. as a context and constellation of creative communities.”
The list of exhibitors follows in full below.
303 Gallery
Miguel Abreu Gallery
Acquavella Galleries
Altman Siegel
Blum & Poe
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery
The Box
Gavin Brown’s enterprise
Sadie Coles HQ
Thomas Dane Gallery
Massimo De Carlo
Jeffrey Deitch
Gaga
Gagosian
Gladstone Gallery
Goodman Gallery
Marian Goodman Gallery
Alexander Gray Associates
Greene Naftali
Hauser & Wirth
Herald St
Galerie Max Hetzler
Xavier Hufkens
Gallery Hyundai
Taka Ishii Gallery
Casey Kaplan
Karma
Karma International
kaufmann repetto
Kayne Griffin Corcoran
König Galerie
David Kordansky Gallery
Kukje Gallery
L.A. Louver
Lehmann Maupin
Lévy Gorvy
David Lewis
Lisson Gallery
Matthew Marks Gallery
Mendes Wood DM
Metro Pictures
Victoria Miro
Modern Art
The Modern Institute
Galleria Franco Noero
OMR
Pace Gallery
Maureen Paley
Perrotin
Galerie Eva Presenhuber
Almine Rech
Regen Projects
Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac
Salon 94
Marc Selwyn Fine Art
Jack Shainman Gallery
Skarstedt
Société
Sprüth Magers
Vermelho
Vielmetter
White Cube
David Zwirner
Focus LA
Commonwealth and Council
Château Shatto
Anat Ebgi
Freedman Fitzpatrick
François Ghebaly
Charlie James Gallery
Night Gallery
Overduin & Co.
Park View / Paul Soto
Parker Gallery
The Pit
Various Small Fires (VSF)
as-is.la