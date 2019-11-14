Venetian Museums and Galleries Shutter As Unprecedented Flooding Leaves Most of City Underwater

MIRCO TONIOLO/ERREBI/AGF/SHUTTERSTOCK

A storm that caused the worst flooding in Venice in over 50 years has left over 80 percent of the Italian city underwater. On Tuesday, the water reached a little over six feet above sea level; water levels remained high on Wednesday, harming iconic sites like St. Mark’s Square and St. Mark’s Basilica, which Venetian mayor Luigi Brugnaro said had undergone “grave damage.”

The flooding has directly impacted art museums and galleries in the city, forcing many to call off planned events and temporarily close. The 58th Venice Biennale, which spans several locations in the city, closed on Wednesday “due to the exceptional bad weather and extreme tidal conditions,” a Biennale spokesperson said. The representative also said that “no major damage has been reported at the Giardini and Arsenale venues.” The exhibition reopened Thursday, and a release sent today said that the show will stay on view through its scheduled closing date, November 24.

The Art Newspaper reported that the Biennale has not yet assessed possible damage to works in the exhibition’s various pavilions and satellite events. The publication also stated that no artworks at the Gallerie dell’Accademia, the Ducal Palace, and Correr Museum had been lost or injured.

A representative for the city’s Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana—two private institutions that were founded by French collector François Pinault—told ARTnews that the museums were closed on Wednesday and would remain shuttered on Thursday. “No damage has been caused to the exhibited artworks, although some necessary steps are required to verify the proper functioning of the systems and services of both venues,” the rep said.

Additionally, the gallery Alma Zevi, which maintains a space in Venice, will remain closed until November 21. An exhibition of works by Heidi Bucher is currently on view in the gallery, and the enterprise also postponed a conversation between curator and art historian Katy Hessel and artist Mayo Bucher. ARTnews has contacted the gallery for further information.

