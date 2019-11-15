The New York Day Sales: Highlights and Records from Modern and Contemporary Auctions

With auction week in New York coming to an end, ARTnews has rounded-up some of the most notable sales achieved in the day sales at Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Phillips. Below is a listing of new records and top-performing lots from day auctions of 20th-century and contemporary art, as well Impressionist and modern works, at the three houses. (Sotheby’s contemporary sale was still in progress when this article went to press, and this post will be updated with the sale’s complete results.)

IMPRESSIONIST AND MODERN DAY SALES

Christie’s Imp-mod day sale totaled $24.18 million, shy of its $27.18 million result last year. It was led by Salvador Dalí ‘s painting Décor pour Roméo et Juliette (1942), which was estimated $800,000 to $1.2 million and sold for $1.11 million.

20TH-CENTURY AND CONTEMPORARY DAY SALES

Phillips

Phillips achieved higher results in both its evening and day sale performances this year. At its 20th-century and contemporary art day sale, the auction house racked up $40.22 million, as compared to $34.68 million in November 2018. The sale set new records for 10 artists, including Jaume Plensa, whose stainless steel sculptures Twins I and II from 2009 (est. $600,000 to $800,000) sold for $1.13 million, Larry Poons , for the bright yellow painting Jessica’s Hartford (1965) that sold for $1.15 million, and Dorothea Rockburne , for Oxymoron (1987-88), an oil on linen piece that went for $93,750.

, , , , , , and . A number of works sold well above their estimates, including Loie Hollowell ‘s 2015 painting Giving Head (est. $40,000 to $60,000), that went for $106,250, and KAWS ‘s painted bronze COMPANION (PASSING THROUGH), 2011, estimated $300,000 to $400,000 and selling for $836,000.

Lots that failed to sell included Robert Motherwell‘s Open No. 116: La France Open (executed 1969/1983/circa 1985), estimated $1 million to $1.5 million, and Anish Kapoor‘s aluminum work Untitled (1997), which carried a $300,000 to $400,000 estimate.

Christie’s

Christie’s tallied a total of $117.1 million at its contemporary day sales in the morning and afternoon, a figure that surpasses last year’s $92.97 million sum. This number also represents the highest ever contemporary day sale total.

The auction house set records for several women artists with the sale of Ruth Asawa ‘s Untitled (S.387, Hanging Three Separate Layers of Three-Lobed Forms), ca. 1955, for $4 million, Julie Curtiss ‘s 2018 painting Pas de Trois for $423,000, Carrie Mae Weems ‘s Kitchen Table Series (executed 1990/printed 2003) for $237,500, and Mary Corse ‘s Untitled (DNA Series), 2016, for $435,000.

, , , and all achieved over the $3 million mark. Other top lots were Helen Frankenthaler ‘s (Bach’s) Sacred Theater (1973), which sold beyond its estimate for $2.53 million, Jean Dubuffet ‘s gouache on paper L’Aberrateur (1963) for $2 million, and Andy Warhol ‘s Flowers (1965) for $2.41 million.

Sotheby’s