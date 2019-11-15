Donna De Salvo, Former Whitney Museum Deputy Director, Heads to Dia Art Foundation

AURORA ROSE/WWD/SHUTTERSTOCK

When Donna De Salvo stepped down as deputy director of the Whitney Museum, the news shocked the New York art world. In June, when that announcement was made, De Salvo didn’t name any future plans, though now her next steps are clear—she’s headed to another major New York institution.

The New York Times reports that De Salvo will now be the Dia Art Foundation’s senior adjunct curator of special projects. She begins at the foundation—which oversees a location in Manhattan, as well as Dia:Beacon, a museum in Upstate New York, and various Minimalist and Land artworks across the nation—in January, and is being brought on as Dia prepares to open its newly renovated spaces in Chelsea in September 2020.

“For me, it’s a continuation of the work I’ve been committed to my whole career,” De Salvo told the Times.

Before June, De Salvo had been at the Whitney for 15 years. Among her projects there was a behemoth Andy Warhol retrospective that opened in 2018, as well as exhibitions about Hélio Oiticica, Lawrence Weiner, and many more. Prior to working at the Whitney, she had been a senior curator at Tate Modern in London, and had also organized, with Linda Norden, Ed Ruscha’s U.S. Pavilion for the 2005 Venice Biennale.

De Salvo’s hire comes as Dia expands dramatically, adding 20,000 square feet to its Chelsea space, reopening a bookstore that used to be there, as well as reclaiming a space in SoHo that has been rented to commercial enterprises over the years. Meanwhile, Dia has been bulking up its curatorial team—the foundation brought on Kelly Kivland and Alexis Lowry earlier this year.