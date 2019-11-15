London Police Investigate Attempted Theft of Two Rembrandt Paintings

JEFF BLACKLER/SHUTTERSTOCK

A break-in at a London art museum has left police investigating the attempted theft of two Rembrandt paintings. The gallery has not yet revealed which pieces were involved in the incident.

On Wednesday night, one or more intruders removed the two works from a 35-work exhibition of the Dutch master currently on view at the Dulwich Picture Gallery, according to a report by The Guardian.

After police arrived on the scene, a suspect sprayed an unknown substance in an officer’s face and was seen running from the gallery. The works in question were found shortly thereafter on the gallery’s property by police and gallery security staff.

In a statement posted to its website, the Dulwich said it would remain closed until further notice “to allow the police to conduct a full investigation into the incident.”

“The intruders were detected by the gallery’s robust security systems and, thanks to the immediate intervention of security staff and the swift response of the Metropolitan Police, the paintings were secured at the scene,” the statement reads.

Detective inspector Jason Barber of the Metropolitan Police told the Guardian that the incident “was an audacious attempted burglary and was clearly planned in advance.”

Works included in the “Rembrandt’s Light” presentation include paintings, etchings, and drawings, with major loans from the Louvre in Paris, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and the Royal Collection in England. Among the highlights are The Pilgrims at Emmaus (1648), Philemon and Baucis (1658), and A Woman Bathing in a Stream (1654).