Robust Sotheby’s Contemporary Sale Sets Four Records, A Keith Haring Mural Sells for $3.86 M. at Bonhams, and More: Morning Links from November 15, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Market
Sotheby’s racked up a solid $270.7 million at its contemporary sale in New York last night. Records were set for four artists, including Charles White and Brice Marden. [ARTnews]
Phillips achieved a $108.1 million result at its 20th-century and contemporary art evening auction on Thursday. The sale was led by a $15 million Basquiat painting, and it also included pieces by Philip Guston, KAWS, Yoshimoto Nara, and Jeff Koons, among others. [ARTnews]
A Keith Haring mural removed from the walls of a New York youth center sold at Bonhams for $3.86 million. The Grace House Mural, which was created in the early 1980s, is the first site-specific work by the artist to hit the auction block. [The Art Newspaper]
The Ernie O’Malley Collection, which features five works by Jack Butler Yeats, heads to auction later this month. [Independent]
Crime
An attempted theft of two Rembrandt paintings from an exhibition at the Dulwich Picture Gallery in London is currently being investigated by police. [Courthouse News]
Acquisitions
The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, has been gifted 64 works—including drawings, assemblages, wallpapers, and fabrics—created by the famed cartoonist Saul Steinberg. [ARTnews]
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, has added two collections of U.S. slavery and abolition records to its holdings. [The Art Newspaper]
With plans to expand, the board of construction of the Sagrada Família in Barcelona has purchased a nearby plot of land. [El País]
The Critics
“Visitors were spending time with sculpture that, despite—or because of—its enigmatic zaniness, inspired a slow look,” Holland Carter writes of a particularly crowded gallery in Rachel Harrison’s survey at the Whitney Museum in New York. [The New York Times]
Photographer Nan Goldin’s first U.K. exhibition in 20 years is currently on view at Marian Goodman Gallery in London. “All her work, I think, is a kind of memoir, an insistent retelling of the same things over and again in different ways—because that is all that can be done,” Adrian Searle writes. [The Guardian]
Museums
The Los Angeles Times investigates why fundraising for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s new building has slowed in the last year. [Los Angeles Times]
Artists
Here’s a Q&A with Calvin Marcus, who lives and works in a defunct Baptist church in Los Angeles. The artist’s paintings, sculptures, and photographs are the subject of an exhibition, titled “GO HANG A SALAMI IM A LASAGNA HOG,” at David Kordansky Gallery. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]
“Films like SG̲aawaay Ḵ’uuna transport indigenous traditions from set to community with surprising speed,” Julian Brave NoiseCat writes in a piece that takes up the question, “Can film save indigenous languages?” [The New Yorker]