ARTnews in Brief: Art Dealers Association Reveals Exhibitors for 2020 Art Show in New York—and More from November 18, 2019

Monday, November 18, 2019

Art Dealers Association Reveals Exhibitors for 2020 Art Show in New York

ADAA’s The Art Show, which will take place at the Park Avenue Armory in New York from February 27 to March 1, has released the list of 72 exhibitors for its 2020 edition. First-time participants in the fair, which is run by the Art Dealers Association of America, include David Kordansky Gallery (of Los Angeles), Andrew Kreps Gallery (New York), Gallery Wendi Norris (San Francisco), and Franklin Parrasch Gallery (New York). Other exhibitors include Marianne Boesky Gallery, Matthew Marks Gallery, Pace Gallery, and David Zwirner. Over half the fair will be dedicated to solo presentations; among them are James Cohan showing embroidered pieces by Jordan Nassar, P.P.O.W presenting new paintings by Ramiro Gomez, and Sikkema Jenkins & Co. focusing on Jeffrey Gibson. The full list is here.

Wayne Thiebaud Painting Graces New Yorker’s Thanksgiving Cover

Though Thanksgiving is still a week away, the New Yorker is giving us a treat related to the holiday early—a new Wayne Thiebaud painting of a stuffed turkey that covers next week’s issue. Titled Stuffed (2019), the cover features a cooked bird on a bare table, along with some sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and onions. “I tried to fill it up as well I could,” the 99-year-old artist told the magazine in an interview.

Norton Museum of Art Appoints Chief Development Officer

Christine M. Myers, who has served as chief development officer at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., will join the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, as its chief development officer on December 16. In her previous role, Myers worked with donors, curators, trustees, and other museum staff members to raise $35 million annually for exhibitions and programs. From 2000 to 2006, Myers was the National Gallery’s chief corporate relations officer, securing corporate backing for special exhibitions and other programs. She also has worked in various federal government positions, including as the associate director of presidential appointments and scheduling for President Ronald Reagan and as a staff assistant for the U.S. Secretary of Labor.

The Empire State Building Lights Up for New Met Exhibition

Green light will illuminate the Empire State Building in New York on Monday night to celebrate the exhibition “Making Marvels: Science and Splendor at the Courts of Europe” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Approximately 170 Renaissance and early Baroque curiosities—including musical instruments, automata, rare gems, and silver furniture—from both the Met’s holdings and over 50 private collections from around the world are featured in the exhibition, which runs from November 25 through March 1. Highlights from the show include the “Dresden Green,” the largest flawless natural green diamond in the world (on loan from Grünes Gewölbe in Dresden, Germany) and “The Draughtsman Writer,” the 18th-century automaton that inspired Brian Selznick’s 2007 book The Invention of Hugo Cabret.

Art World Conference to Expand Beyond New York in 2020

The Art World Conference, which launched in April at New York Law School, will hold additional sessions in Chicago and Los Angeles next year. In its inaugural edition, the event convened over 350 artists and arts professionals, including artists Mickalene Thomas, Brendan Fernandes, and Sharon M. Louden, among others. Programming at the Art World Conference in 2020 will include panel discussions, workshops, and conversations about a range of challenges and opportunities—from sales and grants to modes of community engagement—relevant to workers in the art world. The Los Angeles conference is slated to take place in February, with the New York iteration slated for May and the Chicago edition scheduled for September.

Crystal Bridges Names Chief Education Officer

Marissa Reyes, formerly the director of learning and public programs at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, will join the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, as its chief education officer on December 9. In her previous role, Reyes oversaw MCA’s educational programming, including lectures and gallery talks, school partnerships, and workshops. Before joining MCA, Reyes served as the associate director of programs at Urban Gateways: Center for Arts Education in Chicago. “Marissa has successfully demonstrated her ability to increase arts through community collaborations and innovative programs that have positively impacted diverse audiences,” Rod Bigelow, Crystal Bridges executive director & chief diversity and inclusion officer, said in a statement.