Sackler Protest in London, Activists Push Marciano Labor Campaign, and More: Morning Links from November 18, 2019

Protests
On Saturday, photographer Nan Goldin and the opioid activist group P.A.I.N. staged a die-in at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, calling attention to the institution’s educational center and courtyard named for the Sackler family. “This money must be clawed back to fund drug treatment, not decadent architecture,” the group wrote in a post on Instagram. [ARTnews]
Workers laid off from the Marciano Art Foundation in Los Angeles, which recently announced its closure, delivered a letter to the nonprofit art space LAXart, calling on one of its board members, Marciano Art Foundation artistic director Olivia Marciano, to reinstate their employment and recognize their union. [Los Angeles Times]
Artists
Cuban artist and human rights activist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara was arrested once again on Friday in Havana. [Diario de Cuba]
British artist Andy Link claims Banksy’s sculpture The Drinker, which heads to auction with a £750,000–£1 million estimate (about $972,000–$1.3 million) at Sotheby’s in London this week, was stolen from him and is being sold illegally. [The Guardian]
Museums
Next year, the Baltimore Museum of Art will exclusively acquire works of art by women. “To rectify centuries of imbalance, you have to do something radical,” BMA director Christopher Bedford said of the decision. [Baltimore Sun]
Exhibitions
Part of Alfredo Jaar’s project focused on the Rwandan genocide, which comprises 21 pieces he created between 1994 and 2000, is now on view at Goodman Gallery in London, where it has never been shown before. A new neon work titled And Yet (2019) also figures in the presentation. [The Art Newspaper]
Dora Maar, the surrealist photographer and Picasso muse, is the subject of a retrospective that will travel from Tate Modern in London to the Getty in Los Angeles. [The Guardian]
Photography
Terry O’Neill, who captured images of London in the 1960s and photographed Elton John, Winston Churchill, and other iconic figures, has died at age 81. [Associated Press]
“The series seems to respond to the tension between artist and muse, photographer and subject—in this case, all the more freighted because the photographer and subject are the same person,” Doreen St. Felix writes of Alicia Rodriguez Alvisa’s series of self-portraits, each of which unites two images of the artist. [The New Yorker]
The Ancient World
The British Museum’s forthcoming exhibition “Troy: Myth and Reality” will feature some 300 objects, dating from ancient times to present day, exploring the enduring legend of the city. [The Wall Street Journal]
New articles in Egypt’s antiquities protection law criminalize climbing on the ancient pyramids. Penalties for violating it include a month in prison and a fine between $620 and $6,200. [Hyperallergic]