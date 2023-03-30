Editor’s Picks
Berlin’s Gropius Bau Gets New Director, Loaned Roman Statue Seized at Met, and More: Morning Links for March 31, 2023
MoMA Alters Wall Text for Video Installation After Being Accused of Promoting ‘Garbage Putinist Discourse’
The caption for a Frances Stark work previously claimed that the US had intervened in Ukraine in 2013.
Met to Send Artifacts Linked to Dealer Subhash Kapoor Back to India
Kapoor was sentenced on antiquities trafficking charges in India last year.
The Best Booths at São Paulo’s SP-Arte, From Modernist Masterpieces to Sly Subversions
The fair's wide array of offerings suggests it is still possible to build a first-rate collection of Latin American modernism.
Most-Read Stories
A 7,000-Year-Old Stone Structure in Saudi Arabia Sheds Light on Neolithic Cult Rituals, New Study Finds
The offerings are among some of the earliest known evidence of animal domestication and animal sacrifice in the region.
500-Year-Old Brueghel Painting Discovered in French Family’s TV Room
It sold for $850,000 on Tuesday.
Native American Activists Prevent Auction of 600-Year-Old Indigenous Skull in North Carolina
Members of several tribes protested the sale of the 600-year-old Indigenous skull.
The Estate of Juan Genovés, Visual Poet of Spain’s Social Flux, Is Now Represented by Opera Gallery
The gallery's Madrid branch will feature his work in a group exhibition this May.
Nazi-Looted Courbet Painting Currently in Cambridge Museum Will Be Returned
The work's original theft was dated to 1941 by a panel overseeing restitution.
Documenta Kicks Off Search for Artistic Director of 2027 Edition
The curator selected by the show's six-person committee could be announced as early as this year.
TBA21’s Co-Director Markus Reymann Shares His Top Five Recent Obsessions
The co-director of TBA21 Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary discusses the need for action and change, along with related interests.