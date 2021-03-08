Art World Astrology: What to Expect in the Age of Aquarius and 2021

The Age of Aquarius—made popular by the 1967 rock musical Hair—is a period of about 2,160 years that is characterized by the passage of the vernal equinox through the air sign Aquarius. Opinions differ about the exact timing of this passage, but it is undisputed that we are now in a transition phase from Pisces to Aquarius. Symbolizing the start of a new era, the characteristics of the sign transiting the vernal equinox dominate earth’s collective energy. This move into the Age of Aquarius stands to impact the ways we make and connect with art to the ways we buy and sell it.

This past December 21, we saw the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius. It was the first time in more than 800 years that this Great Conjunction returned to the air element, and it will remain there for about 200 years. This is critical for the arts, as Aquarius symbolizes a break from previously established traditions, thereby allowing for new and unusual ideas to flow more freely and for new pathways to emerge. Aquarius points to a newfound sense of hope and a strong desire for collective change—some of which we have already experienced in the Covid-19 pandemic and the protests against racial violence in the United States—and, when combined with Jupiter’s energy, encourages us to expand our thoughts. We will see a continued and deeper shift toward a greater awareness of the collective consciousness. This shift in energy will also serve cutting-edge and outside-the-box mediums like digital, video, performance, conceptual art, and similarly experimental forms—all of which will act as a catalyst for inventive change. But we must remember that change takes time.

Saturn and Uranus dominate the year 2021 in a hard aspect. From February through December, a waning square between Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus will mark a time of increased confrontation between the traditional, the familiar, and security (represented by Saturn and Taurus) and the modern, the new, the unknown, the visionary, and promise—which is not always fulfilled (represented by Uranus and Aquarius).

We will see conservative forces trying to resist innovation—and they will be successful for a foreseeable time. But beyond this year, Uranus and Aquarius will be the driving forces as the air element dominates the greater cosmic cycles. This symbolizes the beginning of a new creative renaissance in which artists not only express themselves more freely but also become more in touch and have greater reach with their audiences as part of a larger, more meaningful exchange. We just have to be prepared for growing pains and resistance in the beginning. When the Great Conjunction occurred in 1405, it symbolized the end of Europe’s Dark Ages and the beginning of the Italian Renaissance. Much like the dawning of the Italian Renaissance, we can expect to see a greater understanding of art within our society. Ultimately, this is a time of creative innovation, shaking off the old and welcoming the new—especially digital technology.

As of May 2018, Uranus began transiting the sign of Taurus, which is set to last through 2024–25. Taurus’s need for financial security and groundedness coupled with Uranus’s want for collective freedom will push us to establish our own monetary values. This will be cause for reevaluating what we spend money on and whether or not it is truly beneficial. Notably, using our resources on creative pursuits will be a necessary luxury. It should be cautioned that this is not the best time for making money in the arts and does not create a solid basis for great business success. But, as we undergo a personal and collective revolution, we will see a rise and fall in the market that favors the bold and innovative. This energy speaks to the recent activity we have seen in the Reddit trader-driven rise of Game Stop stock, the rise of NFTs and digital currency on the art market, and the advent of high-grossing sales of digital art. We should expect to see the stabilization of more adaptive markets like cryptocurrency and bitcoin as we near 2024. The last time this transit occurred, in 1929, we saw the collapse of the U.S. stock market and the failure of banks, leading to new financial parameters. This cycle, we should also expect to see regulations adapted to keep up with this innovation. Be creative, but don’t expect commercial success from these pursuits immediately, and be sure to plan economic success for the long term.