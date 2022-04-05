Ambivalence Embodied: Charles Ray’s Interrogative Sculptures

The artist, who was deeply involved with selection and installation for the four surveys currently on view, chose to mix works from throughout his career, and each exhibition offers a clear sense of how figuration came to dominate his practice. The implicit links he establishes between disparate pieces let us see them afresh.

Charles Ray: Figure Ground” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York comprises nineteen pieces, including three photographic editions documenting early works. “Charles Ray,” a dual-venue survey at the Centre Pompidou and the Bourse de Commerce–Pinault Collection in Paris, offers thirty-eight pieces (ten of which are also at the Met; eight in identical, two in slightly differing versions). The Bourse selection includes a number of recent works not previously shown, while the Pompidou offers a compact retrospective. “Charles Ray: Third Installation”—the last chapter of a Ray series initiated in 2018 by the private Glenstone museum, in Potomac, Maryland—presents three sculptures. Together, the shows display more than half the artist’s existing works.

Self-portrait, 1990, painted fiberglass, clothing, glasses, synthetic hair, glass, and metal, 75 by 26 by 20 inches. Orange County Museum of Art/Photo Reto Padrini/Courtesy Matthew Mark Gallery

ONE OF FIVE SIBLINGS WHOSE PARENTS RAN a commercial art school, Ray was raised near Chicago. He earned a BFA from the University of Iowa in 1975 and an MFA from Rutgers University in 1979. Two years later, he began teaching at UCLA, where he is now an emeritus professor. Los Angeles gave Ray access to industrial know-how crucial to his artistic endeavor, which depends on exacting fabrication.

The city also offers great sailing, his passion since childhood. Ray has raced competitively, favors extreme boats, and currently owns a 60-foot craft he can sail single-handed. Repairing and designing boats increased his skill set, and he says that sailing feeds his creativity. He references his passion in Puzzle Bottle (1995, shown at the Pompidou), a corked bottle containing not a note from a stranded sailor but a small wooden figure of the artist himself.

While the Minimalists and Post- Minimalists were centered in New York, Ray, Paul McCarthy, Chris Burden, and Mike Kelley settled in LA and shaped the sculpture of their generation. McCarthy, Burden, and Nancy Rubins were Ray’s colleagues at UCLA over decades, and many of their former graduate students have become important. Along with Kelley, the four were among the participants in “Helter Skelter: L.A. Art in the 1990s,” organized by chief curator Paul Schimmel at the Museum of Contemporary Art in 1992. The widely reviewed show put the LA artists and the curator on the national map.