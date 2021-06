An Affirmation:

The future does not belong to the whims of navel gazers.

Never more than now, the future belongs to rigor. It belongs to integrity. The future is for expansiveness. The future is specificity. The future is polyphonic. The future is most fertile on the edges of the canon. The future is collectivity. The future is rest. The future is tender. The future is you.

Jennifer Packer, Blessed Are Those Who Mourn (Breonna! Breonna!), 2020. Courtesy Sikkema Jenkins & Co., New York, and Corvi-Mora, London

Simone Leigh, Sentinel IV, 2020. Courtesy New Museum, New York/Photo Dario Lasagni

Jessica Bell Brown

Associate Curator of Contemporary Art, The Baltimore Museum of Art

