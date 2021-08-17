Post-Spiritual Abstraction

By disposition and age, Martin, although romantically linked with women, was not inclined to endorse the queering of abstraction, either. But Carrie Moyer is. A painter whom Karmel categorizes under “Bodies” (subdivision, “Organs and Fluids”), Moyer asserted, in a recent online DC Moore Gallery conversation with figurative painter David Humphrey, that “modernism is still present. I’m still reacting to its don’ts, as a woman who is queer.” When Humphrey observed, “I feel your work has the voice of emphatic graphics, of public enunciation. It’s brassy,” Moyer readily agreed, linking those qualities to her early agitprop work for Dyke Action Machine! “I’m not interested in sharing a tender moment with the viewer,” she said. “It’s much more exclamatory than that.” But worrying that “everything is instrumentalized in our culture,” she wondered, “what does a painter do?”

Sam Gilliam: Double Merge, 1968, acrylic on canvas; at Dia:Beacon, New York. Photo Bill Jacobson Studio/©Sam Gilliam/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

One answer for abstractionists (though not for painters) is provided by Theaster Gates, a leading proponent of hybridizing craft and social practice. A skilled ceramist, Gates makes his own imposing and very beautiful ceramic sculptures; he has also organized community-based ceramics workshops that generate marketable products. The role of the headlining artist is contested, or at least rendered uncertain, in such collaborative projects. The same can be said about the practices of af Klint and Houghton, if we accept that they were, in any sense, led by spirits of the departed. These notions also apply to early Surrealism’s reliance on what André Breton called “psychic automatism,” a maneuver for evading conscious reflection that similarly led to things like cursive linear abstractions liberated from discernible meaning.

If it’s not the thinking mind (or ghosts) at work, who or what is it? How artists have construed the subconscious over the past century and more is a big, deep question. Many artists, abstract and figurative ones alike, confirm that their hands operate independently of conscious deliberation; many also describe imagery that comes to them unbidden, in vivid inspiration or in dreams. And then we have more than fifty years of argument that all art is a vessel for the creative energy that flows through a culture—or, just as often, reflects its blockage. Art historian Christa Robbins aims, in her new book, Artist as Author (University of Chicago Press, 2021), to “return to artists some of the agency that the ‘death of the author’ has denied them.” Her penetrating analysis centers on mid-twentieth-century abstractionists of the New York School, diving deep into the closely argued definitions of individual “action” put forward principally by Harold Rosenberg, and diversely exemplified by Jack Tworkov, Helen Frankenthaler, Sam Gilliam, and others. But this is no bid for finding personal meaning in abstract painting. Robbins contends that the artistic action in question is a matter of placing oneself in the formal and intellectual forward march of modern art. The “author” she has in mind is not defined by internal, emotional experience; on the contrary, Robbins approvingly quotes Rosalind Krauss’s 1972 complaint against “the psychologizing whine of ‘Existentialist’ criticism.” In a concluding discussion of (once again) Agnes Martin, Robbins argues that the self-identified Abstract Expressionist exemplified her peers’ investment in a “practiced relation to self, which places an emphasis on authorship as a site of inquiry and exploration.” In other words, the meaning of Martin’s grids is in the practice of their making—a labor that involves a physical process but also the “habits of mind and body.”