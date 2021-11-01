The South: Trauma, Joy, and the Arc of America’s National Story

Cover of Art in America, November/December 2021.

The South is the theme of A.i.A.’s November/December issue. Take a look at the contents below:



DEPARTMENTS



CONTRIBUTORS AND EDITOR’S NOTE

How art thrives in the South today.

FIRST LOOK

Kang Seung Lee by Harley Wong

LA-based artist Kang Seung Lee, born in South Korea, pays homage to his queer predecessors in meticulous drawings and a large bibliographic installation.





SIGHTLINES

Harvard Art Museums curator Horace D. Ballard tells us what’s on his mind.





PROFILES

The Lives of the Party by Glenn Adamson

The fluidly defined collective assume vivid astro focus celebrates two decades of exuberant, multimedium art-making.



HARD TRUTHS

by Chen & Lampert

Artist-curators Howie Chen and Andrew Lampert offer tongue-in-cheek takes on art world dilemmas.



THE EXCHANGE

Language Learning

by Sonia Almeida with Athulya Aravind

A Portuguese-born artist and an MIT linguist discuss the links between images and words, grammar and socialization.



CRITICAL EYE

The Artist as Publisher by Lucy Ives

Adam Pendleton’s publishing projects and visual art are symbiotic, bespeaking a shared resilience.



BOOKS

Alex Weintraub on Emmelyn Butterfield-Rosen’s Modern Art and the Remaking of Human Disposition.



HANDS ON

Q&A with Forrest Nash, executive director of the Contemporary Art Library.

Bo Bartlett: Hurtsboro, 2021, oil on linen, 70 by 120 inches. Courtesy Miles McEnery Gallery, New York; Holmes: Courtesy Library Street Collective, Detroit



FEATURES



THE SOUTH IS A PLACE OF TRANSFORMATION

Valerie Cassel Oliver interviewed by Marion Maneker

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts curator explains why understanding the South is key to understanding America.

STAYING SOUTH

by Logan Lockner

More artists than ever are staying in or returning to the South—and here’s why.

CITY BEAUTIFUL

by Connor Hamm

In Atlanta, Sol Underground and La Choloteca seek to materially improve Black and Latinx lives.



IN THE STUDIO: JAMMIE HOLMES

with Christopher Blay

The Texas-based artist discusses his early traumas, sudden commercial success, and growing desire to connect personally with viewers and collectors.



NO MAN IS AN ISLAND

by Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw

Sheldon Scott and Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz target the social and psychological rifts affecting the Black diaspora.



SOUTHERN APPEAL

by Zachary Fine

Bo Bartlett’s coolly composed realist paintings suggest an elusive Southern essence.



PORTFOLIO

Adler Guerrier presents our readers an original print.



ASSEMBLAGE AND INHERITANCE

by Kristina Kay Robinson

African American culture has helped make assemblage a signature New Orleans art mode.

View of “Tasteful Interiors,” 2021, at the Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, showing Decision Fatigue (2020). PHOTO NORTH LIGHT IMAGING



REVIEWS

Jacob Lawrence

Phillips Collection, Washington, D.C.

Jordan Amirkhani

Martine Syms

Bridget Donahue, New York

Simon Wu

Dürer and After

Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Massachusetts

Travis Diehl

Cady Noland

Galerie Buchholz, New York

Evan Moffitt

Mary Lee Bendolph

Nicelle Beauchene Gallery, New York

Sinclair Spratley

Michael Richards

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, Florida

Ade Omotosho

Ilana Harris-Babou

Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga

Robert Grand

José Guadalupe Garza

High Low Gallery, St. Louis

Jessica Baran

Rosha Yaghmai

Kayne Griffin, Los Angeles

Annabel Osberg

Shane Cotton

The Dowse, Lower Hutt, New Zealand

Brian Ng