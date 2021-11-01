The South: Trauma, Joy, and the Arc of America’s National Story

The South is the theme of A.i.A.’s November/December issue. Take a look at the contents below:
DEPARTMENTS
CONTRIBUTORS AND EDITOR’S NOTE
How art thrives in the South today.
FIRST LOOK
Kang Seung Lee by Harley Wong
LA-based artist Kang Seung Lee, born in South Korea, pays homage to his queer predecessors in meticulous drawings and a large bibliographic installation.
SIGHTLINES
Harvard Art Museums curator Horace D. Ballard tells us what’s on his mind.
PROFILES
The Lives of the Party by Glenn Adamson
The fluidly defined collective assume vivid astro focus celebrates two decades of exuberant, multimedium art-making.
HARD TRUTHS
by Chen & Lampert
Artist-curators Howie Chen and Andrew Lampert offer tongue-in-cheek takes on art world dilemmas.
THE EXCHANGE
Language Learning
by Sonia Almeida with Athulya Aravind
A Portuguese-born artist and an MIT linguist discuss the links between images and words, grammar and socialization.
CRITICAL EYE
The Artist as Publisher by Lucy Ives
Adam Pendleton’s publishing projects and visual art are symbiotic, bespeaking a shared resilience.
BOOKS
Alex Weintraub on Emmelyn Butterfield-Rosen’s Modern Art and the Remaking of Human Disposition.
HANDS ON
Q&A with Forrest Nash, executive director of the Contemporary Art Library.
FEATURES
THE SOUTH IS A PLACE OF TRANSFORMATION
Valerie Cassel Oliver interviewed by Marion Maneker
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts curator explains why understanding the South is key to understanding America.
STAYING SOUTH
by Logan Lockner
More artists than ever are staying in or returning to the South—and here’s why.
CITY BEAUTIFUL
by Connor Hamm
In Atlanta, Sol Underground and La Choloteca seek to materially improve Black and Latinx lives.
IN THE STUDIO: JAMMIE HOLMES
with Christopher Blay
The Texas-based artist discusses his early traumas, sudden commercial success, and growing desire to connect personally with viewers and collectors.
NO MAN IS AN ISLAND
by Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw
Sheldon Scott and Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz target the social and psychological rifts affecting the Black diaspora.
SOUTHERN APPEAL
by Zachary Fine
Bo Bartlett’s coolly composed realist paintings suggest an elusive Southern essence.
PORTFOLIO
Adler Guerrier presents our readers an original print.
ASSEMBLAGE AND INHERITANCE
by Kristina Kay Robinson
African American culture has helped make assemblage a signature New Orleans art mode.
REVIEWS
Jacob Lawrence
Phillips Collection, Washington, D.C.
Jordan Amirkhani
Martine Syms
Bridget Donahue, New York
Simon Wu
Dürer and After
Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Massachusetts
Travis Diehl
Cady Noland
Galerie Buchholz, New York
Evan Moffitt
Mary Lee Bendolph
Nicelle Beauchene Gallery, New York
Sinclair Spratley
Michael Richards
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, Florida
Ade Omotosho
Ilana Harris-Babou
Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga
Robert Grand
José Guadalupe Garza
High Low Gallery, St. Louis
Jessica Baran
Rosha Yaghmai
Kayne Griffin, Los Angeles
Annabel Osberg
Shane Cotton
The Dowse, Lower Hutt, New Zealand
Brian Ng