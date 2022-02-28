The Asphalt Avant-Garde

Looking back on our road trip through the desert, though, it’s the road, not the desert, that has stuck with me. In a sense, the highway is desert—the concrete is made from the rocks lying around it and the asphalt from the petroleum flowing underneath—but its presence in the Southwest is a point-by-point rebuttal to the desert’s ways of being: the highway is artificial where the desert is natural, smooth where the desert is jagged, predictable where the desert is volatile. For more than a century, highways have survived rain, snow, fires, hurricanes, and tornados, but when the city shrinks in the rearview mirror and the desert takes its place, the highway seems frail, always on the verge of thinning to nothingness—or so it struck us that day. Because we’d both grown up in Arizona, we tended to take the desert for granted, just as we took shade and air- conditioning for granted. But the highway helped us see what was always hidden in plain view: the open road brought civilization into focus by reducing it to a thin line, made civilization’s persistence at once more absurd and more heroic than it had ever seemed to me before.

More than 164,000 miles long; begun in 1921; expanded in 1956 to the tune of 26 billion tax dollars, in part for the purpose of national defense—the National Highway System is the biggest and most elaborate art project in American history. It has thousands of creators, most of whom never thought of themselves as artists, though if professional plagiarist Richard Prince gets to call himself one, I must insist that the engineers and designers behind the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway also deserve the title. Half a century ago, artist Tony Smith (in a 1966 Artforum interview) and critic Reyner Banham (in his book Los Angeles: The Architecture of Four Ecologies, 1971) waxed poetic about the art-like effects that expressways can produce on landscapes and within drivers and passengers. But these days nobody really thinks of highways as art, which is fine by me—I am neither clever nor stupid enough to believe I can settle the “what is art?” debate, but I will say (borrowing from Georgia O’Keeffe, a Southwestern resident who knew a thing or two about such matters) that a highway is art because it is space filled beautifully. The highest compliment I can give, however, is that the highway doesn’t care what I name it—it benefits not one iota from my naming and, if anything, might be hurt by it. The federal government spends hundreds of millions a year on military marching bands, but other than those and the occasional monument, it’s highly suspicious of big, elaborate artworks, which by default become the responsibility of a private sector that barely cares about them at all. Which is to say: if politicians will vote to fund art only when they’re convinced the art in question is really a way of shipping troops from point A to point B or evacuating cities in nuclear war, so be it.