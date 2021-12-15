Assume Vivid Astro Focus Rocks On

Deep Sea Visitor with a Purse Overlooking Green Corals and Bromelia, Flying Fish and Centipede (Snake Lipstick), 2021, acrylic and oil on corrugated duplex cardboard, 15 3/4 by 9 1/2 inches. Photo Alan Weiner/Courtesy Tibor de Nagy, New York

IF ALL THIS SOUNDS REMARKABLY prescient, you’re not wrong. Years prior to the rise of social media, avaf’s works anticipated viral memes in their infectiousness and malleability. The two most active members managed cross-continental collaboration (Hamaide-Pierson in Paris, Sudbrack in New York and São Paulo) without the help of Zoom or Skype. Long before the advent of NFTs, they were thinking of their work as a virtual type of intellectual property.

Avaf artists have also often been purposely indiscriminate in their means of production, sometimes employing craft-based processes, at others pushing right to the limits of technical possibility. In their early breakout work for the 2004 Whitney Biennial, they took the Skate Circle, a public roller-dance area in Central Park, for a canvas to which they applied an enormous printed vinyl “floor sticker,” a common application nowadays for large-scale projects but quite experimental at the time. They became conversant with digital design tools in the process and, for the past five years, almost every subsequent concept has derived from a single high-resolution file. Originally developed for a mask in the shape of a cat’s face, the design has been “remixed” into wallpaper, paintings, tapestries, and patterns for footwear; in effect, the image is like a digital archaeological site that avaf has been sifting through for new finds.

This past summer, the Tibor de Nagy Gallery presented avaf’s first exhibition in New York City in seven years. The show “Hairy What? Hairy How?” was atypical for them, beginning with its non-acronymic title. (It was an allusion, of course, to one of avaf’s acknowledged predecessors, the Hairy Who—the late 1960s Chicago-based group of Imagist painters). Visually, the presentation seemed to explode out into the street, thanks to the first-floor gallery’s big picture window. There were paintings large and small, all based on samples from the cat-mask pattern. At first the images seemed purely abstract, in the manner of works by Sonia Delaunay, perhaps, or Shirley Jaffe (whose ravishing geometric compositions are also shown at Tibor de Nagy). A moment’s examination, however, revealed another layer of imagery: comical phallic shapes barely hidden in the lush polychromatic jungle.