Am I Blue?: Woody De Othello’s Ceramic Sculptures Give Funk Art a Musical Twist

WOODY DE OTHELLO HAS BEEN IN A BLUE period for a while now. He has been making beaten-down ceramic sculptures like Defeated, depleted (2018), and Empty Listening and Self Talk (both 2020), torturous compositions of jumbled body parts, of people crushed inward, exhausted by unknown circumstances. They are often glazed in blue-black. The titles tend to reinforce the sense of alienation, as does the occasional inclusion of oversize telephones floating amid the human features. Never have we been more connected, these works seem to say; never have we been more alone.

Woody De Othello: Self Talk, 2020, ceramic and glaze, 45 by 15 1/2 by 18 inches. Courtesy Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco

Are such sculptures a response to the traumas of the past few years—culminating in a period of obligatory isolation, political upheaval, and reckoning with racism? Yes. But to confine their meaning in this way would be a mistake. Pablo Picasso had a blue period too, filled with morose and haunted imagery. Many commentators have offered a biographical explanation of these works, seeing them as a response to the suicide of Picasso’s friend, painter Carles Casagemas. Art historian Rosalind Krauss, in her 1981 essay “In the Name of Picasso,” vociferously dissented from this idea. To see Picasso’s Blue paintings simply as a response to personal tragedy, she argued, “dissociates the work from all those other aspects, equally present, which have nothing to do with Casagemas.” Krauss objected to any interpretive strategy that implies “we have (or so we think) cracked the code of the painting, and it has no more secrets to withhold.”

The same goes for Othello’s heartbreaking sculptures. They were indeed made at a heartbreaking time, but they also have a lot more going on: other aspects, equally present. We can begin with the blues, surely the most important creative context for these works. This music is the wellspring for so much in American culture—critic Stanley Crouch once described it, perfectly, as “the sound and the repository [of] the nation’s sense of tragic recognition.” The way that great blues singers dismantle themselves in public, and are all the stronger for it; their improvisational methodology, at once supremely skilled and hanging out there, loose; their ability to work through a painful subject, rather than around it: all these traits are found Othello’s work. He’s found a way to deal with sorrow, letting it in without giving in. (As Crouch has also observed, “you play the blues to rid yourself of the blues.” To which we might add: and when you’re done, you play the blues again.)