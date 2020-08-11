See Six Actors Who’ve Played Andy Warhol, From David Bowie to Bill Hader

Max Bringelson The Austin Powers movies may not exactly lend themselves toward art-historical nods, but indeed, Warhol makes a brief appearance in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997). He sits beside the titular spy at the Electric Psychedelic Pussycat Swingers Club looking bored. He clutches a Campbell’s soup can in one hand and a paintbrush in the other. The camera zooms away to reveal Warhol had been painting a woman sprawled on the dance floor. Guy Pearce

In Factory Girl (2006), a biopic of Bostonian heiress Edie Sedgwick, the most famous face in the Factory, Warhol is at his most vampiric. He’s been made lonely by a willful disinterest in the people around him and determined to sap the life force from Sedgwick. A tryst between Warhol and a stiff Bob Dylan stand-in over Sedgwick dominates the film. (The Dylan character is never named as such because the musician threatened to sue the filmmakers.) By the film’s end, Warhol comes off as cruel to Sedgwick. In the wake of Sedgwick’s overdose at the age of 28, the movie’s Warhol tells reporters, “I didn’t know her very well.” It’s debatable whether Warhol would’ve reacted in that way—many of those in the artist’s circle decried the film, with Velvet Underground frontman Lou Reed telling the New York Daily News that the film was “one of the most disgusting, foul things I’ve seen.”