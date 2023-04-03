Fran Lebowitz, Julie Mehretu, and More Talk ICP’s Latest Exhibition “Face to Face”

Fran Lebowitz talks about International Center of Photography's exhibition "Face to Face: Portraits of Artists by Tacita Dean, Brigitte Lacombe and Catherine Opie," 2023.

The 2023 exhibition “Face to Face: Portraits of Artists by Tacita Dean, Brigitte Lacombe and Catherine Opie”, organized by writer and curator Helen Molesworth, at New York’s International Center of Photography (ICP) presents portraits of art world luminaries by three prominent portraitists.

The show features more than 50 photographs by Brigitte Lacombe and Catherine Opie, as well as two films by Tacita Dean. These portraits offer an intimate look at such compelling culture figures as Louise Bourgeois, David Hockney, Kara Walker, and John Waters.

In conjunction with the show, ICP interviewed author Fran Lebowitz, curator Helen Molesworth, painter Julie Mehretu, and featured photographer Catherine Opie to discuss their involvement with and thoughts on the show.

“Face to Face” is on view through May 1.

Check out the full interviews below.