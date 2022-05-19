Artist Award Roundup: Instituto de Visión’s Tania Candiani Presentation Wins Frieze’s Frame Stand Prize, New $100,000 Prize for Craft Arts, and More

With the 2022 edition of Frieze New York in full swing this week, the fair has announced the winner of its Frame Stand Prize, which goes to a gallery and artist participating in the “Frame” section, located on the back half of the fourth floor of the Shed in Hudson Yards. For the section, galleries in business for 10 years or fewer create single-artist presentations in their booth; this year’s iteration was advised by gallerists Olivia Barrett (Chatêau Shatto, Los Angeles) and Sophie Mörner (Company Gallery, New York), both of whose galleries participated in the section.

Chosen from 11 galleries, the winner is Tania Candiani at Instituto de Visión of Bogotá and New York, which was also included in ARTnews’s “Best Booths” article. (The gallery also won the 2021 Frame Stand Prize for a presentation of Wilson Díaz.) For her presentation, Candiani presented a stunning sculptural installation of vibrantly hued glass sculptures resembling a gramophone that emit a composition drawn from recordings as each sculpture was blown.

The winner was selected by a jury comprising three curators: Danielle Jackson at Artists Space, Nora Lawrence at Storm King Arts Center, and Allison Glenn, who recently joined Public Art Fund.

In a statement, Instituto de Visión’s artistic director Beatriz López said, “This project speaks to transformation and the potential for change, for example, the sound piece represents the moment when fire, air, and minerals together create glass; whereas the paintings reference the moments when reality is transformed by women-driven demonstrations. The works are at once poetic and political.”

The San Francisco–based Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation has established a new Awards in Craft program to recognize “individual craftspeople and artists for their work that honors and expands their roles as stewards of cultural traditions, innovators, and integrators,” according to a release. Administered by United States Artists, the pilot program is meant to address the dearth of funding for crafts art. Each winner will receive a $100,000 unrestricted grant. The inaugural five winners are Antonius-Tín Bui, Christine Lee, Jamie Okuma, Kristina Madsen, and Terrol Dew Johnson.

Terrol Dew Johnson, Form Over Function, 2014. Photo: Aranda\Lasch

The Sobey Art Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada announced the 25 artists who have been longlisted for the 2022 Sobey Art Award, an annual prize for contemporary Canadian artists. The winner receives CAD$100,000; the other four shortlisted artists each receive CAD$25,000; and the 20 longlisted artists each receive CAD$10,000. Past winners include Brian Jungen (2002), Annie Pootoogook (2006), and Kipwani Kiwanga (2018).

For the Sobey longlist, five artists from each of five regions across Canada are chosen. For Atlantic, they are Tanya Busse, Hannah Epstein, Letitia Fraser, Michelle Sylliboy, and Tyshan Wright. For Quebec, they are Stanley Février, Katherine Melançon, Michaëlle Sergile, Joshua Schwebel, and Nico Williams. For Ontario, they are Ghazaleh Avarzamani, Stephanie Temma Hier, Timothy Yanick Hunter, Laurie Kang, and Azza El Siddique. For Prairies and North, they are Katherine Boyer, Anna Binta Diallo, Anna Hawkins, tīná gúyáńí (Deer Road) collective, and Divya Mehra. And for West Coast and Yukon, they are Derya Akay, Rydel Cerezo, Karin Jones, Krystle Silverfox, and Manuel Axel Strain.

The 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, which comes with a $75,000 unrestricted purse and a residency at CalArts (California Institute of the Arts), went to 10 artists in five disciplines. They are Guadalupe Maravilla and Martine Syms for visual artists, Bani Khoshnoudi and Terence Nance for film/video, Yanira Castro and nia love for dance, Tomeka Reid and Cory Smythe for music, Aleshea Harris and Virginia Grise for theater.

In a statement, Irene Borger, the director of the Herb Alpert Award, said, “All ten artists, each with their singular voice, share a number of factors: they work across genres; they view audiences as participants; they provocatively connect the past to the present to imagine a new future.”

Kim Dacres, Grace, 2021. Courtesy the artist

The grant-making nonprofit Artadia has announced the winners of its 2022 Artadia New York Awards, which comes with an unrestricted grant of $10,000 for each winner. They are Kim Dacres, Jeffrey Meris, and duo Alex Strada & Tali Keren. The winners were chosen from a pool of six finalists after studio visits with jurors Susanna V. Temkin, a curator at El Museo del Barrio and Nat Trotman, a curator of performance and media at the Guggenheim Museum.

NEW INC., the art-tech incubator at the New Museum in New York, has partnered with Meta Open Arts, the art division of Facebook’s parent company, to create a set of 10 $10,000 seed grants “to support innovative art and tech projects researching the potential and models for a decentralized internet,” according to a release. In a statement, NEW INC. director Salome Asega said, “There is an urgent need to get ahead of the many known—and unknown—challenges in this next evolution of the internet.”

The winners, who were announced during NEW INC.’s 2022 Demo Day on May 7, are Jazsalyn for _eternal well; Bhavik Singh, Sarah Rothberg, Christopher Clary, and Molly Soda for Is this THING on?; Roopa Vasudevan for We Refuse, We Want, We Commit: The Manifestos for Creative Resistance in Technology; Torin Blankensmith and Peter Whidden for Shader Park; Eliza Evans for All the Way to Hell DAO; Adelle Lin for Web3 Land Stewardship through Tonii; Genel Ambrose, Shanna Sabio, and Aisha Shillingford for TRUTH; Yehwan Song for Anti User Friendly; Lisa Jamhoury and Aarón Montoya-Moraga for Ὅλος (olos); and Unnamed Fund.

Felipe Romero Beltrán, Bilal and Youssef wait for the end of the day, from the series “Dialect,” Seville, 2020–22. Courtesy the artist and Aperture

Felipe Romero Beltrán has won the 2022 Aperture Portfolio Prize, which comes with a $3,000 cash prize, a feature in Aperture magazine, and an exhibition at Baxter St at the Camera Club of New York, which will open on July 27. Romero Beltrán, who was born in Colombia and is now based in Madrid, won for his “Dialect” series, which focuses on “the routines, memories, and experiences of a small group of young immigrants who crossed into Spain from Morocco as minors and are living in a refugee center, awaiting the normalization of their legal status,” as critic Kaelen Wilson-Goldie writes in Aperture. The four finalists for the prize were Juan Brenner, Margo Ovcharenko, Adrien Selbert, and Allie Tsubota.

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has announced the five winners of its recurring 2022 SECA (Society for the Encouragement of Contemporary Art) Art Award, which goes to Bay Area artists “whose work has not, at the time of nomination, been accorded substantial recognition from a major institution,” according to a release. The winners are Binta Ayofemi, Maria Guzmán Capron, Cathy Lu, Marcel Pardo, and Ariza Gregory Rick. This year’s award comes with an exhibition at SFMOMA that will open in December in the institution’s California Galleries, with each artist receiving an individual space. The exhibition is organized by Andrea Nitsche-Krupp, assistant curator of media arts, and Jovanna Venegas, assistant curator of contemporary art, and is accompanied by a catalogue edited by the two curators.

Details of artworks by the 2022 Joan Mitchell Center Artists-in-Residence. Courtesy Joan Mitchell Foundation

Residencies and Fellowships

The New York–based Joan Mitchell Foundation announced the 23 artists that will take part in its 2022 Artist-in-Residence program at the foundation’s center in New Orleans. This cohort includes artists whose residencies have been delayed by the pandemic, as well as five new recipients, all based in New Orleans: Jose Cotto, Josiah Gagosian, Gabrielle Garcia Steib, Karla Rosas, and Summer White. Divided into two sessions, one residency will run from May to July and the other will run September 2022 to February 2023. The residency comes with private studio space, studio assistance, prepared meals, and a $600 monthly stipend. The full list of artists can be found on the foundation’s website.

In a statement, Christa Blatchford, the foundation’s executive director, said, “Now, perhaps more than ever as we continue to emerge from this pandemic moment, we are seeing an incredible desire to create, to experience art, and to connect with each other. Despite this, artists are continuing to face considerable barriers to sustaining their careers. The residency program is a critical part of the Foundation’s work to support artists, and we are actively engaging with our communities to understand how we can further shape the program to best provide artists with the time, space, and financial resources necessary to pursue their practices into the future.”

Black Cube, a nomadic nonprofit art museum headquartered in Colorado, has announced its 2022 Artist Fellows. The 18-month, nomadic fellowship program results in the creation of a new site-specific artwork to be created anywhere in the United States. The selected artists are Julie Béna (Prague/Paris), Brendan Fernandes (Chicago), and Rindon Johnson (Berlin) and Jordan Loeppky-Kolesnik (Los Angeles), who will work collaboratively.

Courtesy Creative Time

Calls for Applications

The New York–based, public art–focused arts organization Creative Time is currently accepting applications for the third iteration of its biannual Open Call program. For the first time, applicants residing anywhere in the United States (including the sovereign tribal nations within U.S, borders and U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, in addition to all 50 states) can apply to create a project that will be realized in 2023 within the five boroughs of New York City. Selected artists will receive a $10,000 artist fee that is separate from the project’s budget, which will be administered by Creative Time.

“This year’s application process has been simplified, with the labor of submitting detailed budgets and considering feasibility removed. The truth is, that’s our job,” Creative Time’s website reads. Applications close on May 22 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, with finalists notified in early June. This year’s selection committee includes artists Duke Riley and Kendal Henry, who is also the assistant commissioner of public art at the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, as well as composer Kamala Sankaram, who received a 2021 Open Call commission, and art adviser and curator Nico Wheadon.

The Pittsburgh-based Bennett Prize, which is awarded biannually to women figurative painters, has announced a call for entries for the third iteration of the prize, which will come with a $50,000 grand prize and solo exhibition at the end of the winner’s grant period. For the first time, a runner-up will receive a $10,000 grant. Additionally, the 10 selected finalists will show case work in a group exhibition that will open next year at the Muskegon Museum of Art in Michigan. Artists who have received a grant for more than $25,000 or sold an artwork for more than $25,000 are not eligible. (Further details for eligibility can be found on the prize’s website.) The application closes on October 7.