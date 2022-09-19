Artist Prize Roundup: Jesse Krimes, Odili Donald Odita, and Cesar Viveros Win $75,000 Pew Center Fellowships, Juan Sánchez Wins Artists’ Legacy Foundation Award, and More

The Philadelphia-based Pew Center for Arts & Heritage has named the recipients of its 2022 grants and fellowships cycle, which will distribute $9.5 million to local nonprofits and artists based in the city. As part of the cycle, the center will award 12 artists $75,000 fellowships. Those artists are Jesse Krimes, Odili Donald Odita, Camille Acker, Maia Chao, Sabaah Folayan, Denice Frohman, Adebunmi Gbadebo, James Maurelle, Asali Solomon, James Allister Sprang, Ada Trillo, and Cesar Viveros. (Additionally, composer and musician Monnette Sudler had been selected as a fellow prior to her passing in August.)

In addition to those fellowships, the center also awarded 30 local organizations support for project funding ($7.2 million in total) and unrestricted general operating support ($1.4 million in total). Each institution received a grant between $75,000 and $300,000, with an automatic additional 20 percent for operating support. The winning organizations include BlackStar Projects, Esperanza Arts Center / Nueva Esperanza, The Fabric Workshop and Museum, Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia, Monument Lab, Mural Arts Philadelphia, Temple Contemporary, and Vox Populi. (A full list of winners and more information on their projects and practices can be found on Pew Center’s website.)

In a statement, Paula Marincola, Pew Center’s executive director, said, “We are heartened to see such dynamic and thoughtful work coming from the Philadelphia region’s institutions and artists, even as the sector continues to cope with ongoing challenges resulting from the pandemic. The local arts community remains deeply committed to serving audiences by offering resonant cultural experiences while evolving approaches to visitor services, health, and safety. The Center’s new grants affirm that the arts will continue to play a vital and necessary role in the civic life and economic success of our region.”

Juan Sánchez, Mi mas bella flor, 1995. Courtesy the artist and Hutchinson Modern & Contemporary, New York

The Oakland-based Artists’ Legacy Foundation has given its 2022 Artist Award to the influential Nuyorican artist Juan Sánchez, who is known for a wide-ranging body of work that combines aesthetic and political concerns in mixed-media paintings and sculptures drawing on his family histories and the stories of his communities. (Sánchez is currently the subject of a solo exhibition at the Upper East Side gallery Hutchinson Modern & Contemporary.) The award comes with a $25,000 purse, and Sánchez was chosen from a pool of ten finalists by a jury consisting of artists Miguel Luciano and Derek Fordjour and Monica Ramirez-Montagut, the newly appointed director of the Parrish Art Museum.

In a statement, Luciano said, “Juan Sánchez has achieved a legacy that’s inspired generations of artists through the sublime beauty of his paintings and prints, and his unwavering commitment to social justice and political liberation. He is an icon among Puerto Rican artists in the diaspora and one of the most important artists of our time.”

The Washington, D.C.–based organization Americans for the Arts has named the recipients of its 2022 National Arts Awards, which this year have a “reimagined focus on art as a catalyst for social impact” as a result of the pandemic. The winners, who will be honored in New York City on October 17, are the Gordon Parks Foundation for Arts Education, Joy Harjo for Lifetime Achievement, For Freedoms for the Marina Kellen French Outstanding Contributions to the Arts Award, and Robert F. Smith for Philanthropy in the Arts.

The second recipient of the Borlem Prize, which “recognizes a single artist whose work brings awareness to mental health issues and struggles,” is Ebecho Muslimova. The prize comes with a $40,000 prize, half of which goes to the artist and half of which goes to a mental health–focused charity of their choosing. Muslimova has chosen the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline as the recipient of her donation.

Kameelah Janan Rasheed has won the Schering Stiftung Award for Artistic Research, which is administered by the KW Institute for Contemporary Art in Berlin. The prize comes with €15,000 and a solo exhibition at KW that includes a newly commissioned work and a publication. In a statement, this year’s jury said, “A decisive part of Rasheed’s artistic research is dedicated to challenging hegemonic knowledge systems and to dissect their inherently oppressive power structures. Her practice can be regarded as an invitation to the viewer to learn and unlearn, probing ways of how this process can be achieved in a collective setting. Rasheed’s work is characterized and informed by her engagement with local communities, with whom she seeks to define a new collective and empowering mode of knowledge production, one that is oftentimes conceived and produced outside of the art institution.”

BRIC, a multidisciplinary arts organization in Downtown Brooklyn, has named the 10 winners of its third annual Colene Brown Art Prize, which comes with a $10,000 unrestricted grant and supports the work of underrecognized New York–based artists. The winners are Anna Conway, Bernadette Despujols, Aaron Gilbert, Emilie Louise Gossiaux, Valerie Hegarty, Camille Hoffman, Sara Jimenez, L.J. Roberts, Rachelle Mozman Solano, and Jeff Sonhouse.

Queer|Art recently announced the winners of two prizes it administers. The Robert Giard Grant for Emerging LGBTQ+ Photographers has gone to Chen Xiangyun, who will receive a $10,000 grant; the runner-up for the prize, Camilo Godoy, will receive $5,000. The 2021 Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant will go to collaborative filmmaking duo Desireena Almoradie and Barbara Malaran, who will receive $7,000. The duo won for Untitled Kilawin Documentary, which “documents the revolutionary convergence of lesbian Filipinas who gathered for the first time in New York City to establish a loving, safe, and affirming community,” according to a release.

The New York Art Book Fair, organized by Printed Matter, has launched a new Volume Grant intended to support artists and publishers who identify as Black or Indigenous, or as people of color. The grant comes with a complimentary table at the fair’s upcoming edition, slated to run October 13–16 in Chelsea, as well as a stipend of $1,000. The winners are Brown Recluse Zine Distro, Further Reading Press, Kwago, and Taller California.

Additionally, Artadia and 21c Museum Hotels announced that Kathy Liao has won their joint artist award for a Kansas City–based artist. Liao will receive an unrestricted grant of $10,000. Artist Monira Al Qadiri has won the top prize for the 15. Triennale Kleinplastik in Fellbach, Germany, which comes with €5,000.

Noor Abed. Courtesy the artist

Grants

Palestinian artist Noor Abed has won the Han Nefkens Foundation—Fundació Antoni Tàpies Video Art Production Grant 2022, which comes with $15,000 to support the production of a new editioned work of video art. The work is expected to be completed next year and then will travel in 2024 to the grant’s five partner institutions: the Fundació Antoni Tàpies in Barcelona; the NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore; WIELS in Brussels; the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) in Manila; and the Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai.

In a statement, the production grant’s selection committee said, “Noor Abed’s proposal mobilises mythologies and folklore to reclaim past and present realities of communal existence against hegemonic strategies of social and cultural fragmentation. Through a poetic choreography of bodies, sites, narratives, and temporalities, her work encourages reflection on the manifestations of social action and resistance in the everyday life.”

Anonymous Was A Woman recently named the 14 artist projects that have won its Environmental Art Grants, which is administered by the New York Foundation for the Arts. Each project will receive up to $20,000, for a total of $250,000. The full list of winners and more information on each individual project can be found on NYFA’s website. In a statement, AWAW founder Susan Unterberg said, “With this grant, Anonymous Was A Woman is expanding our impact to fund work that addresses the climate crisis. The enormous response received is proof that artists are eager to confront the practical and existential crises of our current moment creatively, and that this kind of work deserves much more attention and resources.”

ChristinaMaria Xochitlzihuatl, Opening Meditation, “Borders Like Water,” 2020. Courtesy the artist

Fellowships & Mentorships

Centro, or the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College, has announced the winners of its inaugural cohort of Bridging the Divides, which is supported by a $1.2 million grant by the Mellon Foundation. The group of 12 artists, scholars, and journalists from Puerto Rico and its diaspora will “undergo collaborative research on questions of decolonization,” according to a release. The winning artists, who receive $30,000 each, are Bemba PR, Bettina Pérez Martínez, Juan Carlos Rodríguez Rivera, and Mikey Cordero. The winning journalists, who receive $30,000 each, are Ana Teresa Toro and Ed Morales. And the winning scholars, who receive $20,000 each, are Alvin Padilla-Babilonia, José Juan Pérez Meléndez, Mercedes Trelles Hernández, Michael Rodríguez-Muñiz, Mónica Jiménez,and Rafael Capó. More information on the winners can be found on Centro’s website.

The photography-focused nonprofit Aperture has named the 20 early-career photographers who will receive the 2022 Image Equity Fellowship, which it is awarding in partnership with Google, For Freedoms, and FREE THE WORK. The winners were chosen from more than a thousand applications by a jury that included photographer Lyle Ashton Harris and Whitney Museum associate curator Rujeko Hockley. As part of the six-month fellowship, each winner will receive $20,000. The full list of winners can be found on Aperture’s website.

Social Practice CUNY, an educational network that spans the 25 campuses of the City University of New York that connects artists with scholars, has named the 2022–23 recipients of its Faculty, Student, and Actionist Fellowships. This year’s cohort is co-led by artists Chloë Bass and Gregory Sholette, and faculty fellows include artists Alicia Grullon, Alexandra Juhasz, and Valerie Tevere. The full list of fellows can be found on the network’s website.

The Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative, which was established in 2002 and pairs an established artist with an emerging one, has named its next pairings. For visual arts, Ghanian sculptor El Anatsui has selected South African artist Bronwyn Katz. The mentorship program also includes pairings in literature, film, architecture, and music; those winners can be accessed on Rolex.org.

Threewalls, a Chicago-based, Black-led nonprofit supporting the work of artists of African descent as well as those who identify as Latinx, Asian, Arab, and Native American, has announced the winners of its inaugural RaD Lab+Outside the Walls Fellowship. Coming with $40,000 for the first year and the option to renew for a second year, the fellowship will allow the winning artists “to research a racial justice issue embedded in their neighborhood with the intent to bring about structural change using their artistic and creative practices.” The five winners are jireh drake, Jorge Felix, Tiffany Johnson, Kiela Smith-Upton, and Sojourner Wright.

The Wexner Artist Residency winners, clockwise from top left: Ruun Nuur and Zeinabu irene Davis, Kari Gunter-Seymour, Tali Keren, Cadine Navarro, Sa’dia Rehman, Tanya Lukin Linklater, Jonas N. T. Becker, Tere O’Connor, Jennifer Kidwell, Ain Gordon, and Alex Strada. Photos courtesy each artist

Residencies

The Wexner Center for the Arts at The Ohio State University in Columbus has named the winners of its annual Artist Residency Awards for 2022–23. Intended “to offer unique experiences across multiple disciplines and to fuel the creative expression behind them,” the awards allow recipients to realize a new work through financial support and technical assistance from the Wexner. The residencies are awarded in four categories: Film/Video, Learning & Public Practice, Performing Arts, and Visual Arts. The winners for visual arts are Jonas N. T. Becker and Tanya Lukin Linklater. The full list of winners, including more information on each individual artist and their projects, is available on the Wexner’s website.

BRIC has also named the winners of its BRIClab 2022–2023 Artists-in-Residence, which are given in four tracks: Contemporary Art, Film + TV, Performing Arts, and Video Art. The Contemporary Art winners, who will receive studio space for a year as well as mentorship and curatorial support, are Ezra Benus, Naima Green, Banyi Huang, Madjeen Isaac, and Jenny Polak. The full list of winners is available on BRIC’s website.

Silver Art Projects, an arts nonprofit based at 4 World Trade Center, has named the 2022–23 cohort of 28 artists who will take part in its year-long residency. Selected through an open-call process from a pool of 1,200 submissions, the winners were chosen by a jury that included artists Jammie Holmes, Tyler Mitchell, and Mickalene Thomas; curators Larry Ossei-Mensah and Eugenie Tsai; collectors Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean and Roxane Gay; and art world influencers Suzy Delvalle and JiaJia Fei. The winning artists include Nona Faustine, Jesse Krimes, Chloë Bass, Anthony Akinbola, Sasha Wortzel, Russell Craig, and Cielo Félix-Hernández. The complete list of winners can be accessed on the organization’s website.

Beatrix Pang. Photo: Chris Lusher/Courtesy the artist

Hong Kong–based artist Beatrix Pang will be the inaugural artist in residence for the Loewe Foundation / Studio Voltaire Award. The year-long residency comes with a £25,000 stipend and studio space at Studio Voltaire in London. Pang is an artist and independent publisher who founded Small Tune Press in 2011 and the ZINE COOP in 2017. In a statement, Pang said, “My research at Studio Voltaire will involve various engagements with creative individuals from independent publishing, the queer community, artists, curators, activists, archivists and South London locals. Through these interactions, I will open up dialogues and exchange ideas on art production, publishing and archiving practices.”

Open Calls and Jury Announcements

Los Angeles–based organization Foundwork has an open call for emerging and mid-career artists to receive a grant of $10,000 and studio visits with members of the jury, which includes artist Edgar Arcenaux, gallerists Javier Peres and Lauren Kelly, Frieze London director Eva Langret, and César García-Alvarez, the founding executive and artistic director of the Mistake Room in L.A. The deadline to apply is September 26, and applications can be submitted via Foundwork’s website.

The New Museum in New York has announced the jury that will select the inaugural winner of its new Hostetler/Wrigley Sculpture Award, a biennial prize that will support the production of a new sculpture by a woman artist. The award comes with $400,000, which includes an artist’s honorarium, and will be used to support the production, installation, administration, and exhibition of the newly created work. The jury will be comprised of only artists and consists of Teresita Fernández, Joan Jonas, Julie Mehretu, Cindy Sherman, and Kiki Smith.