Influential Roving Project We Buy Gold Opens Edition Juxtaposing Kerry James Marshall and David Hammons With New Art Stars

Late in June, art dealer Joeonna Bellorado-Samuels opened the latest iteration of her roving art space, We Buy Gold, with an excellent show featuring both emerging artists like Nandi Loaf and legends like Kerry James Marshall and David Hammons.

Titled “SEVEN,” the latest version of We Buy Gold takes the form of two-venue show spread across two galleries in New York’s Chelsea district: Nicola Vassell Gallery and Jack Shainman Gallery, where Bellorado-Samuels serves as director.

We Buy Gold is a roving project space launched in 2017 that has presented exhibitions, commissioned projects, and held public events that broadly dissect and deconstruct systems of power through art. This latest iteration explores the ways that artists “disrupt the politics of space, time, and language to constitute another world,” according to a description for the show.

“It’s about the in-between,” Bellorado-Samuels told ARTnews in a recent video interview. “We Buy Gold has always been about malleability, and I’m really interested in the ways that artists employ that in their own practices and the conversations that they have with each other about that in between space.”

The artists featured in the show, which will stay up until August 11, include Max Guy, Renee Gladman, David Hammons, Nandi Loaf, Abigail Lucien, Kerry James Marshall, Lorraine O’Grady, Ashley Teamer, Charisse Pearlina Weston, and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye.

Learn more about the project and Bellorado-Samuels at the video above.