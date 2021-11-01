Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe to the Magazine

Google Doodle Honors We:wa, Two-Spirit Zuni Artist Who Crossed Social Boundaries

Author profile picture
We:wa using a backstrap loom in
We:wa using a backstrap loom. John K. Hillers

To mark the first day of Indigenous People’s Month, Google honored the late We:wa, a Zuni Pueblo artist, spiritual leader, and diplomat, with a Doodle on its homepage today. An ambassador of the Zuni in Washington, D.C. and staunch protector of the tribe’s culture as a master craftsperson, We:wa is known for creating woven works and pottery during the 19th century.

Born in 1849, We:wa was lhamana, a Zuni category for a male-bodied person who takes on feminine tasks and at times wears feminine attire. Lhamana is considered to fit under the Indigenous umbrella term “two-spirit,” which connotes third-gender categories within Native communities.

Related Articles

The Google Doodle celebrating the Met's

For the Met Museum's 151st Birthday, Google Showcases Works from the Institution's Collection

Prison, Mall, Web Ring

When We:wa’s elders learned that they were lhamana, the artist’s religious training was passed onto female tribe members following an initiation ceremony in which We:wa was dressed in entirely female attire for the first time. We:wa would learn how to create ceremonial pottery from a female kinswoman, and was also assigned female tasks like grinding corn and carrying water. However, this didn’t preclude We:wa from learning how to weave textiles, which was considered a male form of art-making within their culture, or from becoming a farmer for part of their life, an occupation that had also been reserved for men.

We:wa has become the stuff of legend because they became so well-versed in so many different traditions. Not only did they master their various forms of art-making, they would also become keepers of medicinal knowledge and lore, which required intensive memorization and training. 

The textiles and pottery We:wa made were some of the first to become available to settlers for purchase and would mark We:wa’s willingness to deal with colonists. They would come to learn English and form a relationship with anthropologist Matilda Cox Stevenson. Through this relationship, We:wa would have the opportunity to go to Washington, D.C. to advocate for their tribe.

While in Washington, D.C., We:wa was seen as a cis woman, and the newspapers reported heavily on this visit from the “Indian Princess.” During that trip We:wa positioned themselves on the White House lawn with their backstrap loom and began weaving.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad