Here’s the 2023 IFPDA Print Fair’s Exhibitor List

The International Fine Art Dealers Association announced the exhibitor list for its 2023 Print Fair in New York on Monday, and it includes over 90 exhibitors spanning seven countries. Major names include Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, Galerie Lelong, Marlborough, and Two Palms.
This year’s fair, which will take place October 26 to 29 at the Javits Center will mark the 30th anniversary of the fair.
“We are extremely happy to return to the Javits in New York with our 30th Anniversary IFPDA Print Fair,” David Tunick, president of the IFPDA, said in a statement. “The fair is annually a must-attend event for curators and serious print collectors from around the world who gather the only time each year under the same ‘tent’ in the same space. That alone is exciting and has morphed into close to a month of viewing and online and in-person programming that reaches tens of thousands of enthusiasts with the best of the best from old masters to contemporary, from artists’ studios to publishers who are cutting edge.
“This year will be particularly noteworthy for the mix of a substantial number of drawings exhibited with prints,” Tunick continued.
See the full exhibitor list below:
Aaron Galleries
Alice Adam
Allinson Gallery, Inc
Anderson Ranch Arts Center* Atelier-Galerie A. Piroir
August Laube Buch- und Kunstantiquariat Black Women of Print*
Burnet Editions
C.G. Boerner LLC
Cade Tompkins Projects
Carolina Nitsch
Childs Gallery
Cirrus Gallery
Conrad Graeber
Crown Point Press
David Tunick, Inc.
David Zwirner
Dolan/Maxwell
Durham Press, Inc.
EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking* Workshop Eminence Grise Editions (Michael Steinberg Fine Art)
Flying Horse Editions
Galerie Henze & Ketterer
Galerie Lelong
Galerie Maximillian
Galerie Myrtis Fine Art & Advisory
Gallery Neptune and Brown
Gemini G.E.L. at Joni Moisant Weyl
Georgina Kelman :: Works on Paper
Gilden’s Fine Art
Goya Contemporary Gallery/ Goya-Girl Press Graphicstudio/USF
Harlan and Weaver, Inc
Harris Schrank
Hauser & Wirth
Hill-Stone
Isselbacher Gallery
Jacobson Gallery
Jan Johnson, Old Master & Modern Prints
Jim Kempner Fine Art
John Szoke Gallery
Jörg Maas Kunsthandel
Josh Pazda Hiram Butler
Jungle Press Editions
Keith Sheridan LLC
Knust Kunz Gallery Editions
Krakow Witkin Gallery
LeRoy Neiman Center for Print Studies, Columbia University
Long-Sharp Gallery
Lower East Side Printshop
Lyndsey Ingram
Marlborough Graphics
Master Drawings New York (+4)* Mixografia
Moeller Fine Art
Paramour Fine Arts
Parkett*
Paulson Fontaine Press
Peter Blum Edition
PIA GALLO LLC
Planthouse
Pratt Contemporary
RENÉ SCHMITT
Roger Genser – The Prints & The Pauper Ruiz-Healy Art
Sarah Sauvin
Scholten Japanese Art
Shapero Modern
Shark’s Ink.
SHORE PUBLISHING
Solo Impression
Stewart & Stewart
Stoney Road Press
Susan Teller Gallery
Tamarind Institute
Tandem Press
The Old Print Shop, Inc.
The Tolman Collection
Two Palms NY
Universal Limited Art Editions
Ursus Books
Weyhe Gallery
Wildwood Press
William P. Carl Fine Prints
Wingate Studio
Zucker Art Books*
(*Invitational Exhibitors)