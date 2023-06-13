Here’s the 2023 IFPDA Print Fair’s Exhibitor List

The International Fine Art Dealers Association announced the exhibitor list for its 2023 Print Fair in New York on Monday, and it includes over 90 exhibitors spanning seven countries. Major names include Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, Galerie Lelong, Marlborough, and Two Palms.

This year’s fair, which will take place October 26 to 29 at the Javits Center will mark the 30th anniversary of the fair.

“We are extremely happy to return to the Javits in New York with our 30th Anniversary IFPDA Print Fair,” David Tunick, president of the IFPDA, said in a statement. “The fair is annually a must-attend event for curators and serious print collectors from around the world who gather the only time each year under the same ‘tent’ in the same space. That alone is exciting and has morphed into close to a month of viewing and online and in-person programming that reaches tens of thousands of enthusiasts with the best of the best from old masters to contemporary, from artists’ studios to publishers who are cutting edge.

“This year will be particularly noteworthy for the mix of a substantial number of drawings exhibited with prints,” Tunick continued.

See the full exhibitor list below:

Aaron Galleries

Alice Adam

Allinson Gallery, Inc

Anderson Ranch Arts Center* Atelier-Galerie A. Piroir

August Laube Buch- und Kunstantiquariat Black Women of Print*

Burnet Editions

C.G. Boerner LLC

Cade Tompkins Projects

Carolina Nitsch

Childs Gallery

Cirrus Gallery

Conrad Graeber

Crown Point Press

David Tunick, Inc.

David Zwirner

Dolan/Maxwell

Durham Press, Inc.

EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking* Workshop Eminence Grise Editions (Michael Steinberg Fine Art)

Flying Horse Editions

Galerie Henze & Ketterer

Galerie Lelong

Galerie Maximillian

Galerie Myrtis Fine Art & Advisory

Gallery Neptune and Brown

Gemini G.E.L. at Joni Moisant Weyl

Georgina Kelman :: Works on Paper

Gilden’s Fine Art

Goya Contemporary Gallery/ Goya-Girl Press Graphicstudio/USF

Harlan and Weaver, Inc

Harris Schrank

Hauser & Wirth

Hill-Stone

Isselbacher Gallery

Jacobson Gallery

Jan Johnson, Old Master & Modern Prints

Jim Kempner Fine Art

John Szoke Gallery

Jörg Maas Kunsthandel

Josh Pazda Hiram Butler

Jungle Press Editions

Keith Sheridan LLC

Knust Kunz Gallery Editions

Krakow Witkin Gallery

LeRoy Neiman Center for Print Studies, Columbia University

Long-Sharp Gallery

Lower East Side Printshop

Lyndsey Ingram

Marlborough Graphics

Master Drawings New York (+4)* Mixografia

Moeller Fine Art

Paramour Fine Arts

Parkett*

Paulson Fontaine Press

Peter Blum Edition

PIA GALLO LLC

Planthouse

Pratt Contemporary

RENÉ SCHMITT

Roger Genser – The Prints & The Pauper Ruiz-Healy Art

Sarah Sauvin

Scholten Japanese Art

Shapero Modern

Shark’s Ink.

SHORE PUBLISHING

Solo Impression

Stewart & Stewart

Stoney Road Press

Susan Teller Gallery

Tamarind Institute

Tandem Press

The Old Print Shop, Inc.

The Tolman Collection

Two Palms NY

Universal Limited Art Editions

Ursus Books

Weyhe Gallery

Wildwood Press

William P. Carl Fine Prints

Wingate Studio

Zucker Art Books*

(*Invitational Exhibitors)