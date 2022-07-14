As It Turns 60, the ADAA Plans Its Largest Art Fair Yet, With 78 Exhibitors

The Art Dealers Association of America has named the 78 galleries that will participate in its upcoming 2022 edition, scheduled to run at the Park Avenue Armory from November 3 to November 6, with a preview day on November 2.

As the organization marks its 60th anniversary this year, it will mount the largest-ever iteration of its acclaimed Art Show, which will bring together blue-chip enterprises like David Zwirner, Lisson, Galerie Lelong & Co., Nara Roesler, Kasmin, Petzel, Matthew Marks Gallery, and Sean Kelly.

ADAA members that have not shown at the Art Show in recent years will also return, including Lehmann Maupin, Paula Cooper Gallery, Mitchell Innes & Nash, and Anton Kern Gallery. Several new ADAA members will also participate in this edition, including Almine Rech, Gavlak, Derek Eller Gallery, and Parrash Heijnen.

In a statement, dealer Susan Sheehan, who chaired this year’s selection committee for the Art Show, said, “Despite the saturation of art fairs around the world, the ADAA continues to be the favorite fair of many dealers—myself included—because of its intimate scale, proximity to collectors, and the genuine sense of camaraderie that is felt between participating galleries. This year, the 60th anniversary has generated palpable excitement amongst ADAA members, as it’s a clear signal of our strength and maturity as an organization.”

Additionally, the forthcoming edition will also feature 55 solo presentations, such as Raul Guerrero at David Kordansky Gallery, Ricardo Brey at Alexander Gray Associates, Toshiko Takaezu at James Cohan, Robert Morris at Castelli Gallery, Lynda Benglis at Cheim & Reid, and Juanita McNeely at James Fuentes.

For this edition and all future ones, the ADAA has developed a new initiative called the Sustainability Roadmap, which will focus on how the production of the fair impacts climate change. According to a release, “This initiative aims to chart a course toward analyzing the environmental significance of such events, and by identifying short, mid, and long term goals, to encourage greater sustainability practices going forward, not only for The Art Show, but for art fairs worldwide.”

Founded in 1989 to benefit the Henry Street Settlement, a social services nonprofit in the Lower East Side, the Art Show has raised more than $35 million for that organization over the past three decades. All ticket sales as well as proceeds from the VIP preview go to Henry Street.

In a statement, Maureen Bray, the ADAA’s executive director, said, “I am so proud of the ADAA’s partnership with Henry Street Settlement. Especially now, at a time when the art world is endeavoring to create more equitable spaces, The Art Show has continually benefitted one of the longest running social services, arts, and health care organizations in the country for the past 35 years and continues to collaborate with the Settlement in new and exciting ways.”

The full exhibitor follows below.

Berggruen Gallery (San Francisco)

Peter Blum Gallery (New York)

Castelli Gallery (New York)

Chambers Fine Art (New York)

Cheim & Read (New York)

James Cohan (New York)

Thomas Colville Fine Art (New York and Connecticut)

Paula Cooper Gallery (New York)

Betty Cuningham Gallery (New York)

Danziger Gallery (New York and Los Angeles)

DC Moore Gallery (New York)

Tibor de Nagy (New York)

Andrew Edlin Gallery (New York)

Derek Eller Gallery (New York)

Debra Force Fine Art (New York)

Peter Freeman, Inc. (New York)

James Fuentes (New York)

GAVLAK (Los Angeles and Palm Beach)

Marian Goodman Gallery (New York)

Alexander Gray Associates (New York and Germantown)

Garth Greenan Gallery (New York)

Howard Greenberg Gallery (New York)

Hirschl & Adler Modern (New York)

Nancy Hoffman Gallery (New York)

Rhona Hoffman Gallery (Chicago)

Hosfelt Gallery (San Francisco)

Susan Inglett Gallery (New York)

Nathalie Karg Gallery (New York)

Karma (New York)

Kasmin (New York)

June Kelly Gallery (New York)

Sean Kelly (New York and Los Angeles)

Anton Kern Gallery (New York)

Tina Kim Gallery (New York)

David Klein Gallery (Detroit and Birmingham)

David Kordansky Gallery (Los Angeles and New York)

Krakow Witkin Gallery (Boston)

Lehmann Maupin (New York)

Galerie Lelong & Co. (New York)

Lisson Gallery (New York and Los Angeles)

Locks Gallery (Philadelphia)

Jeffrey H. Loria & Co., Inc. (New York)

Matthew Marks Gallery (New York and Los Angeles)

Mary-Anne Martin | Fine Art (New York)

Barbara Mathes Gallery (New York)

Miles McEnery Gallery (New York)

Anthony Meier Fine Arts (San Francisco)

Mitchell-Innes & Nash (New York)

Jill Newhouse Gallery (New York)

David Nolan Gallery (New York)

Gallery Wendi Norris (San Francisco)

Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art (Los Angeles)

parrasch heijnen (Los Angeles)

PATRON (Chicago)

Petzel (New York)

Almine Rech (New York)

Ricco/Maresca Gallery (New York)

Yancey Richardson (New York)

Nara Roesler (New York)

Michael Rosenfeld Gallery (New York)

Mary Ryan Gallery (New York)

Schoelkopf Gallery (New York)

Susan Sheehan Gallery (New York)

Shoshana Wayne (Los Angeles)

Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Houston)

Sikkema Jenkins & Co. (New York)

Fredric Snitzer Gallery (Miami)

Sperone Westwater (New York)

Sprüth Magers (New York and Los Angeles)

Cristin Tierney Gallery (New York)

TOTAH (New York)

Leon Tovar Gallery (New York)

Van Doren Waxter (New York)

Von Lintel Gallery (Santa Monica)

Meredith Ward Fine Art (New York)

Michael Werner (New York)

Yares Art (New York and Sante Fe)

David Zwirner (New York)