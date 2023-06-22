ADAA Names Exhibitors for 35th Anniversary Art Show in November

The Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) has lined up 78 exhibitors from its membership for the 35th edition of its annual Art Show, scheduled to run November 2–5 at the Park Avenue Armory. The fair opens to VIPs with its evening benefit preview on November 1, which benefits the Henry Street Settlement.
As is typical at the Art Show, the majority of the fair’s booths will be dedicated to single-artist presentations, among them Kiki Smith at Pace Gallery, Tavares Strachan at Marian Goodman, Betty Woodman at David Kordansky, Manoucher Yektai at Karma, Richard Mayhew at ACA Galleries, Whitfield Lovell at DC Moore Gallery, Arvie Smith at Monique Meloche, Charmion von Wiegand at Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, and new works by Jasmin Sian at Anthony Meier, who also serves as president of the ADAA.
This edition of the fair will also include several new ADAA members, such as LA’s Anat Ebgi Gallery, which will do a solo presentation on Faith Wilding, and San Francisco’s Catharine Clark Gallery, which will mount a two-person presentation titled “Double Vision: Rethinking Manifest Destiny,” with work by Marie Watt and Stephanie Syjuco. Other new members participating include Nicelle Beauchene Gallery, Eric Firestone Gallery, Ortuzar Projects, and Perrotin, which recently sold a 60-percent stake to Colony Investment Management.
In a statement, ADAA executive director Maureen Bray said, “This is a special year for The Art Show as it celebrates two milestone anniversaries—its very own 35-year run and Henry Street Settlement’s 130th year of operation—which demonstrates how the generative collaboration between our two organizations has had a tremendous and time-honored impact on the lives and well-being of our communities.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|ACA Galleries
|New York, NY
|Avery Galleries
|Bryn Mawr, PA
|Nicelle Beauchene Gallery
|New York, NY
|Berggruen Gallery
|San Francisco, CA
|Peter Blum Gallery
|New York, NY
|Castelli Gallery
|New York, NY
|Cheim & Read
|New York, NY
|Catharine Clark Gallery
|San Francisco, CA
|James Cohan
|New York, NY
|Thomas Colville Fine Art
|Guilford, CT and New York, NY
|DC Moore Gallery
|New York, NY
|Tibor de Nagy
|New York, NY
|Anat Ebgi Gallery
|Los Angeles, CA
|Andrew Edlin Gallery
|New York, NY
|Derek Eller Gallery
|New York, NY
|Eric Firestone Gallery
|New York and East Hampton, NY
|Debra Force Fine Art, Inc.
|New York, NY
|Forum Gallery
|New York, NY
|Peter Freeman, Inc.
|New York, NY
|James Fuentes
|New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA
|GAVLAK
|Los Angeles, CA and Palm Beach, FL
|Gitterman Gallery
|New York, NY
|Marian Goodman Gallery
|New York, NY
|Garth Greenan Gallery
|New York, NY
|Hirschl & Adler Modern
|New York, NY
|Hosfelt Gallery
|San Francisco, CA
|Susan Inglett Gallery
|New York, NY
|Jenkins Johnson Gallery
|San Francisco, CA and Brooklyn, NY
|Nathalie Karg Gallery
|New York, NY
|Karma
|New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA
|Kasmin
|New York, NY
|June Kelly Gallery
|New York, NY
|Sean Kelly
|New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA
|Anton Kern Gallery
|New York, NY
|Tina Kim Gallery
|New York, NY
|David Kordansky Gallery
|Los Angeles, CA and New York, NY
|Krakow Witkin Gallery
|Boston, MA
|Kraushaar Galleries
|New York, NY
|Lehmann Maupin
|New York, NY
|Luxembourg + Co.
|New York, NY
|Mary-Anne Martin | Fine Art
|New York, NY
|Barbara Mathes Gallery
|New York, NY
|Miles McEnery Gallery
|New York, NY
|Anthony Meier
|Mill Valley, CA
|moniquemeloche
|Chicago, IL
|Yossi Milo Gallery
|New York, NY
|Shulamit Nazarian
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jill Newhouse Gallery
|New York, NY
|David Nolan Gallery
|New York, NY
|Ortuzar Projects
|New York, NY
|P.P.O.W
|New York, NY
|Pace Gallery
|New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA
|Franklin Parrasch Gallery
|New York, NY
|Perrotin
|New York, NY
|Petzel
|New York, NY
|Almine Rech
|New York, NY
|Ricco/Maresca
|New York, NY
|Yancey Richardson
|New York, NY
|Roberts Projects
|Los Angeles, CA
|Rosenberg & Co.
|New York, NY
|Michael Rosenfeld Gallery
|New York, NY
|Mary Ryan Gallery
|New York, NY
|Schoelkopf Gallery
|New York, NY
|Marc Selwyn Fine Art
|Beverly Hills, CA
|Susan Sheehan Gallery
|New York, NY
|Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino
|Houston, TX
|Sikkema Jenkins & Co.
|New York, NY
|SKOTO GALLERY
|New York, NY
|Sperone Westwater
|New York, NY
|Cristin Tierney Gallery
|New York, NY
|TOTAH
|New York, NY
|Leon Tovar Gallery
|New York, NY
|Van Doren Waxter
|New York, NY
|Von Lintel Gallery
|Los Angeles, CA
|Michael Werner
|New York, NY
|Worthington Gallery
|Chicago, IL and San Francisco, CA
|Yares Art
|New York, NY and Santa Fe, NM
|YOSHII
|New York, NY