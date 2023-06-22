ADAA Names Exhibitors for 35th Anniversary Art Show in November

The Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) has lined up 78 exhibitors from its membership for the 35th edition of its annual Art Show, scheduled to run November 2–5 at the Park Avenue Armory. The fair opens to VIPs with its evening benefit preview on November 1, which benefits the Henry Street Settlement.

As is typical at the Art Show, the majority of the fair’s booths will be dedicated to single-artist presentations, among them Kiki Smith at Pace Gallery, Tavares Strachan at Marian Goodman, Betty Woodman at David Kordansky, Manoucher Yektai at Karma, Richard Mayhew at ACA Galleries, Whitfield Lovell at DC Moore Gallery, Arvie Smith at Monique Meloche, Charmion von Wiegand at Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, and new works by Jasmin Sian at Anthony Meier, who also serves as president of the ADAA.

This edition of the fair will also include several new ADAA members, such as LA’s Anat Ebgi Gallery, which will do a solo presentation on Faith Wilding, and San Francisco’s Catharine Clark Gallery, which will mount a two-person presentation titled “Double Vision: Rethinking Manifest Destiny,” with work by Marie Watt and Stephanie Syjuco. Other new members participating include Nicelle Beauchene Gallery, Eric Firestone Gallery, Ortuzar Projects, and Perrotin, which recently sold a 60-percent stake to Colony Investment Management.

In a statement, ADAA executive director Maureen Bray said, “This is a special year for The Art Show as it celebrates two milestone anniversaries—its very own 35-year run and Henry Street Settlement’s 130th year of operation—which demonstrates how the generative collaboration between our two organizations has had a tremendous and time-honored impact on the lives and well-being of our communities.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.