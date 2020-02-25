ADAA Art Show Has Highest-Ever Number of Solo Booths by Women Artists

One of the highlights of the ADAA Art Show, the annual New York fair put on by the Art Dealers Association of America, is its solo and two-artist booths. The booths at this fair, which is held in the Park Avenue Armory on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, are not large, so these are less like solo shows in galleries than they are tightly curated, jewel-box installations, often focusing on a specific aspect of an artist’s work—and sometimes even on a single piece. If a monographic museum show is a novel and a gallery exhibition is a short story, an Art Show booth is a vignette.

Last year’s edition of the fair was remarkable for how many such booths were devoted to work by women—a full 55 percent. ARTnews looked at solo and two-artists booths by women at the fair over the past decade, and found there has been a steady rise. This year’s edition, which opens tomorrow night with a gala for Henry Street Settlement, shows a slight dip in the percentage of booths given over to women from 2019, but boasts the highest number of solo presentations by female artists, a full 19—and more solo and two-artist booths overall, a full 49.

As far as painting is concerned, Andrew Kreps Gallery and Bortolami (both from New York) are collaborating on a booth of paintings by Carla Accardi, DC Moore (New York) has landscapes by Jane Wilson, Sicardi Ayers Bacino (Houston, Texas) has geometric abstractions by Mercedes Prado, and Locks Gallery (Philadelphia) has Op abstractions by Edna Andrade. Susan Inglett Gallery (New York) has vintage pornographic images transformed by Beverly Semmes. Pavel Zoubok Fine Art (New York) has sculptures by Vanessa German.