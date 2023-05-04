Armory Show Lines Up More than 225 Galleries for 2023 Edition

The Armory Show in New York has lined up more than 225 galleries for its upcoming 2023 edition, scheduled to run September 8–10, with a VIP preview on September 7, at the Javits Center.
Among the blue-chip enterprises slated to participate are Victoria Miro, Jessica Silverman, Kavi Gupta, James Cohan, Templon, Roberts Projects, Nara Roesler, Kasmin, Sean Kelly, Almine Rech, Timothy Taylor, and Instituto de Visión. More than 30 galleries are returning to the fair after a hiatus, including Jenkins Johson Gallery, Galerie Lelong & Co., Pilar Corrias, Lehmann Maupin, and Clearing.
Last year, the fair had only one mega-gallery, David Zwirner, take part; this year, no mega-galleries have signed up. (Pace Prints, a graphics-focused affiliate of Pace Gallery, is, however, one of the exhibitors this time.) But the world’s four largest galleries—Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, David Zwirner—are among the 69 galleries taking part in Frieze New York later this month.
In addition to its main galleries section, the fair also mounts several focused sections, including its two curated sections: Focus (organized by Candice Hopkins) and Platform (Eva Respini).
Hopkins’s section this year will highlight “emerging and established voices that uncover hidden histories and little-known narratives” in single- or two-artist presentations. Bringing together a large swath of various artists, the section has a strong emphasis on Indigenous artists, who have rarely ever been given such a large showcase at a commercial art fair. Among those who will take part are Jeffrey Gibson, Beau Dick, Nicholas Galanin, Sara Flores, Matthew Kirk, G. Peter Jemison, Eric-Paul Riege, Abel Rodríguez, Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, and others.
Additionally, the Armory Show also announced the winner of its Gramercy International Prize, which gives a New York–based gallery that has never shown at the fair a complimentary booth. This year’s winner is No Gallery, which will mount a solo presentation of Valentina Vaccarella.
In a statement, the fair’s executive director Nicole Berry said, “The 2023 edition of The Armory Show welcomes to New York an impressive array of exhibitors from around the United States and the world. The scope of international participation among both gallerists and artists reflects the rich diversity of the city itself, a place where art professionals of all backgrounds have historically come to push boundaries and join in a global conversation.”
The full exhibitor follows below.
Galleries
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|10 Chancery Lane Gallery
|Hong Kong
|303 Gallery
|New York
|ACA Galleries
|New York
|albertz benda
|New York, Los Angeles
|Altman Siegel
|San Francisco
|APALAZZOGALLERY
|Brescia
|ARCHEUS / POST-MODERN
|London
|Galeria Raquel Arnaud
|São Paulo
|ARRÓNIZ ARTE CONTEMPORÁNEO
|Mexico City
|Ascaso Gallery
|Miami, Caracas
|BASTIAN
|Berlin, London
|Jack Bell Gallery
|London
|Berry Campbell
|New York
|Peter Blum Gallery
|New York
|Galleri Brandstrup
|Oslo
|Ben Brown Fine Arts
|London, Hong Kong, Palm Beach
|Buchmann Galerie
|Berlin, Lugano
|David Castillo
|Miami
|James Cohan
|New York
|Pilar Corrias
|London
|Cristea Roberts Gallery
|London
|Galerie Crone
|Vienna, Berlin
|Dastan Gallery
|Tehran
|Luis De Jesus Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|Tibor de Nagy
|New York
|Dirimart
|Istanbul
|Anat Ebgi
|Los Angeles
|Galerie EIGEN + ART
|Berlin, Leipzig
|galerie frank elbaz
|Paris
|Derek Eller Gallery
|New York
|Larkin Erdmann
|Zurich
|Galeria Estação
|São Paulo
|Galerie Cécile Fakhoury
|Abidjan, Dakar, Paris
|Eric Firestone Gallery
|East Hampton, New York
|Galerie Forsblom
|Helsinki
|Fredericks & Freiser
|New York
|Carl Freedman Gallery
|Margate
|Garth Greenan Gallery
|New York
|Green On Red Gallery
|Dublin
|GRIMM
|New York, Amsterdam, London
|Kavi Gupta
|Chicago
|Galerie Haas
|Zurich
|Hales
|London, New York
|Half Gallery
|New York, Los Angeles
|Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery
|London, Berlin, West Palm Beach,
Nevlunghavn, Schloss Goerne
|The Hole
|New York, Los Angeles
|Edwynn Houk Gallery
|New York
|Ben Hunter
|London
|Ingleby Gallery
|Edinburgh
|Bernard Jacobson Gallery
|London
|Jahn und Jahn
|Munich, Lisbon
|Jenkins Johnson Gallery
|San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles
|Kaikai Kiki Gallery
|Tokyo
|Kasmin
|New York
|Sean Kelly
|New York, Los Angeles
|Kohn Gallery
|Los Angeles
|KÖNIG GALERIE
|Berlin, Seoul
|Simon Lee Gallery
|London, Hong Kong
|Galerie Christian Lethert
|Cologne
|Josh Lilley
|London
|Livie Gallery
|Zurich
|Locks Gallery
|Philadelphia
|LOOCK Galerie
|Berlin
|Luce Gallery
|Turin
|Ludorff
|Düsseldorf
|MAKI Gallery
|Tokyo
|Galerie Ron Mandos
|Amsterdam
|Marlborough
|New York, London, Madrid, Barcelona
|Philip Martin Gallery
|Los Angeles
|MARUANI MERCIER
|Brussels, Knokke, Zaventem
|Miles McEnery Gallery
|New York
|Nino Mier Gallery
|Los Angeles, Brussels, Marfa, New York
|Yossi Milo
|New York
|Francesca Minini
|Milan
|Galleria Massimo Minini
|Brescia
|Victoria Miro
|London, Venice
|Moskowitz Bayse
|Los Angeles
|Nature Morte
|New Delhi
|Nicodim Gallery
|Los Angeles, Bucharest, New York
|Night Gallery
|Los Angeles
|No Gallery*
|New York
|Carolina Nitsch
|New York
|Nueveochenta
|Bogotá
|Galleria Lorcan O’Neill
|Rome
|Galerie Oniris
|Rennes
|Overduin & Co.
|Los Angeles
|P420
|Bologna
|Pace Prints
|New York
|Paragon
|London
|Pi Artworks
|London, Istanbul
|Pierogi
|New York
|The Pit
|Los Angeles, Palm Springs
|Galeria Plan B
|Berlin, Cluj
|Galerie Jérôme Poggi
|Paris
|Galleria Poggiali
|Florence, Milan, Pietrasanta
|Polígrafa Obra Gràfica
|Barcelona
|Almine Rech
|New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai
|Repetto Gallery
|London, Lugano
|Galería RGR
|Mexico City
|Yancey Richardson Gallery
|New York
|Roberts Projects
|Los Angeles
|Nara Roesler
|São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York
|Ronchini
|London
|Michael Rosenfeld Gallery
|New York
|Richard Saltoun
|London, Rome
|Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle
|Munich
|Eduardo Secci
|Florence, Milan, Pietrasanta
|Marc Selwyn Fine Art
|Los Angeles
|SETAREH
|Düsseldorf, Berlin
|Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino
|Houston
|Silverlens
|Manila, New York
|Jessica Silverman
|San Francisco
|Bruce Silverstein Gallery
|New York
|Southern Guild
|Cape Town
|Spinello Projects
|Miami
|Hollis Taggart
|New York
|Tandem Press
|Madison
|Tang Contemporary Art
|Hong Kong, Bangkok, Beijing, Seoul
|Timothy Taylor
|London, New York
|Templon
|Paris, Brussels, New York
|Tilton Gallery
|New York
|Two Palms
|New York
|Tim Van Laere Gallery
|Antwerp
|Vielmetter Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|Vigo
|London
|Vistamare
|Milan, Pescara
|WENTRUP
|Berlin, Hamburg
|Whitestone Gallery
|Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Karuizawa
|Galerie Hubert Winter
|Vienna
|Wooson Gallery
|Daegu
|Yavuz Gallery
|Singapore, Sydney
|Zeno X Gallery
|Antwerp
Solo
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|acb Gallery
|Budapest
|Almeida e Dale
|São Paulo
|DITTRICH & SCHLECHTRIEM
|Berlin
|Galerie Christophe Gaillard
|Paris, Brussels
|Huxley-Parlour
|London
|Charlie James Gallery
|Los Angeles
|kó
|Lagos
|CANDICE MADEY
|New York
|Shulamit Nazarian
|Los Angeles
|Galleria Alberta Pane
|Paris, Venice
|Praz-Delavallade
|Paris, Los Angeles
|Revolver Galería
|Lima, Buenos Aires, New York
|Semiose
|Paris
|Galeria Senda
|Barcelona
|SMAC Gallery
|Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Johannesburg
|Leslie Tonkonow Artworks + Projects
|New York
Focus
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|Artist(s)
|Blouin Division
|Montreal
|Nico Williams, Renée Condo
|Peter Blum Gallery
|New York
|Nicholas Galanin
|Bockley Gallery
|Minneapolis
|Eric-Paul Riege
|Rebecca Camacho Presents
|San Francisco
|ektor garcia
|Catharine Clark Gallery
|San Francisco
|Arleene Correa Valencia, Stephanie Syjuco
|CLEARING
|New York, Brussels,
Los Angeles
|Sara Flores
|CURRO
|Guadalajara
|Daniela Libertad
|Henrique Faria Fine Art
|New York
|Diana De Solares
|Fazakas Gallery
|Vancouver
|Beau Dick, Couzyn van Heuvelen
|FIERMAN
|New York
|Matthew Kirk
|Fridman Gallery
|New York
|Milford Graves, Nate Lewis
|Goya Contemporary Gallery
|Baltimore
|Joyce J Scott, Jo Smail
|Halsey McKay Gallery
|East Hampton,
New York
|Matthew Kirk
|Instituto de Visión
|Bogotá, New York
|Zé Carlos Garcia, Abel Rodríguez
|Nina Johnson
|Miami
|Patrick Dean Hubbell
|K Art
|Buffalo
|G. Peter Jemison
|Macaulay & Co. Fine Art
|Vancouver
|Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun
|CANDICE MADEY
|New York
|Patrick Dean Hubbell
|Microscope Gallery
|New York
|Ina Archer
|Patel Brown
|Toronto, Montreal
|Rajni Perera, Marigold Santos
|PDX Contemporary Art
|Portland
|James Lavadour
|Galeria Marilia Razuk
|São Paulo
|Zé Carlos Garcia, Abel Rodríguez
|Galería Patricia Ready
|Santiago
|Seba Calfuqueo
|Ruiz-Healy Art
|New York,
San Antonio
|Consuelo Jimenez Underwood
|Sapar Contemporary
|New York
|Brus Rubio Churay
|SEPTEMBER
|Kinderhook
|A.K. Burns, Nicole Cherubini
|Stars
|Los Angeles
|Eric-Paul Riege
|Stems Gallery
|Brussels, Paris
|Hilary Balu Kuyangiko
|Marc Straus
|New York
|Jeffrey Gibson, Marie Watt
|THIS IS NO FANTASY
|Melbourne
|Johnathon World Peace Bush, Yhonnie Scarce
|WHATIFTHEWORLD
|Cape Town, Tulbagh
|Dan Halter, Asemahle Ntlonti
Presents
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|Gallery 1957
|London, Accra
|1969 Gallery
|New York
|56 Henry
|New York
|Jack Barrett
|New York
|Alexander Berggruen
|New York
|Bradley Ertaskiran
|Montreal
|Rutger Brandt Gallery
|Amsterdam
|Broadway
|New York
|Cob Gallery
|London
|Cooke Latham Gallery
|London
|Dinner Gallery
|New York
|Dio Horia
|Athens
|Tara Downs
|New York
|Dreamsong
|Minneapolis
|Embajada
|San Juan
|Eugster || Belgrade
|Belgrade
|Frestonian Gallery
|London
|Gaa Gallery
|Provincetown, Cologne, New York
|Sebastian Gladstone
|Los Angeles
|Harkawik
|New York, Los Angeles
|HOUSING
|New York
|JDJ
|New York, Garrison
|Galerie Fabian Lang
|Zurich
|Lomex
|New York
|Lyles & King
|New York
|Marinaro
|New York
|Martin Art Projects
|Cape Town
|Micki Meng
|San Francisco
|Charles Moffett
|New York
|NOME
|Berlin
|Ochi
|Los Angeles, Sun Valley
|Pequod Co.
|Mexico City
|PROXYCO
|New York
|Public Gallery
|London
|Niru Ratnam
|London
|SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR)
|Mahshahr, London
|Sargent’s Daughters
|New York, Los Angeles
|SHRINE
|New York, Los Angeles
|Sow & Tailor
|Los Angeles
|TERN Gallery
|Nassau
Platform
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|Artist(s)
|Ben Brown Fine Arts
|London, Hong Kong, Palm Beach
|Hank Willis Thomas
|James Cohan
|New York
|Yinka Shonibare, Xu Zhen
|De Buck Gallery
|New York
|Devan Shimoyama
|Sean Kelly
|New York, Los Angeles
|Shahzia Sikander
|Galerie Lelong & Co.
|New York, Paris
|Barthélémy Toguo
|Lehmann Maupin
|New York, Seoul, London,
Palm Beach, Hong Kong
|Teresita Fernández
|Praise Shadows Art Gallery
|Boston
|Jean Shin
|Jessica Silverman
|San Francisco
|Woody De Othello, Pae White