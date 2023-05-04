Armory Show Lines Up More than 225 Galleries for 2023 Edition

The Armory Show in New York has lined up more than 225 galleries for its upcoming 2023 edition, scheduled to run September 8–10, with a VIP preview on September 7, at the Javits Center.

Among the blue-chip enterprises slated to participate are Victoria Miro, Jessica Silverman, Kavi Gupta, James Cohan, Templon, Roberts Projects, Nara Roesler, Kasmin, Sean Kelly, Almine Rech, Timothy Taylor, and Instituto de Visión. More than 30 galleries are returning to the fair after a hiatus, including Jenkins Johson Gallery, Galerie Lelong & Co., Pilar Corrias, Lehmann Maupin, and Clearing.

Last year, the fair had only one mega-gallery, David Zwirner, take part; this year, no mega-galleries have signed up. (Pace Prints, a graphics-focused affiliate of Pace Gallery, is, however, one of the exhibitors this time.) But the world’s four largest galleries—Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, David Zwirner—are among the 69 galleries taking part in Frieze New York later this month.

In addition to its main galleries section, the fair also mounts several focused sections, including its two curated sections: Focus (organized by Candice Hopkins) and Platform (Eva Respini).

Hopkins’s section this year will highlight “emerging and established voices that uncover hidden histories and little-known narratives” in single- or two-artist presentations. Bringing together a large swath of various artists, the section has a strong emphasis on Indigenous artists, who have rarely ever been given such a large showcase at a commercial art fair. Among those who will take part are Jeffrey Gibson, Beau Dick, Nicholas Galanin, Sara Flores, Matthew Kirk, G. Peter Jemison, Eric-Paul Riege, Abel Rodríguez, Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, and others.

Additionally, the Armory Show also announced the winner of its Gramercy International Prize, which gives a New York–based gallery that has never shown at the fair a complimentary booth. This year’s winner is No Gallery, which will mount a solo presentation of Valentina Vaccarella.

In a statement, the fair’s executive director Nicole Berry said, “The 2023 edition of The Armory Show welcomes to New York an impressive array of exhibitors from around the United States and the world. The scope of international participation among both gallerists and artists reflects the rich diversity of the city itself, a place where art professionals of all backgrounds have historically come to push boundaries and join in a global conversation.”

The full exhibitor follows below.

Galleries

Exhibitor Location(s) 10 Chancery Lane Gallery Hong Kong 303 Gallery New York ACA Galleries New York albertz benda New York, Los Angeles Altman Siegel San Francisco APALAZZOGALLERY Brescia ARCHEUS / POST-MODERN London Galeria Raquel Arnaud São Paulo ARRÓNIZ ARTE CONTEMPORÁNEO Mexico City Ascaso Gallery Miami, Caracas BASTIAN Berlin, London Jack Bell Gallery London Berry Campbell New York Peter Blum Gallery New York Galleri Brandstrup Oslo Ben Brown Fine Arts London, Hong Kong, Palm Beach Buchmann Galerie Berlin, Lugano David Castillo Miami James Cohan New York Pilar Corrias London Cristea Roberts Gallery London Galerie Crone Vienna, Berlin Dastan Gallery Tehran Luis De Jesus Los Angeles Los Angeles Tibor de Nagy New York Dirimart Istanbul Anat Ebgi Los Angeles Galerie EIGEN + ART Berlin, Leipzig galerie frank elbaz Paris Derek Eller Gallery New York Larkin Erdmann Zurich Galeria Estação São Paulo Galerie Cécile Fakhoury Abidjan, Dakar, Paris Eric Firestone Gallery East Hampton, New York Galerie Forsblom Helsinki Fredericks & Freiser New York Carl Freedman Gallery Margate Garth Greenan Gallery New York Green On Red Gallery Dublin GRIMM New York, Amsterdam, London Kavi Gupta Chicago Galerie Haas Zurich Hales London, New York Half Gallery New York, Los Angeles Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery London, Berlin, West Palm Beach,

Nevlunghavn, Schloss Goerne The Hole New York, Los Angeles Edwynn Houk Gallery New York Ben Hunter London Ingleby Gallery Edinburgh Bernard Jacobson Gallery London Jahn und Jahn Munich, Lisbon Jenkins Johnson Gallery San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles Kaikai Kiki Gallery Tokyo Kasmin New York Sean Kelly New York, Los Angeles Kohn Gallery Los Angeles KÖNIG GALERIE Berlin, Seoul Simon Lee Gallery London, Hong Kong Galerie Christian Lethert Cologne Josh Lilley London Livie Gallery Zurich Locks Gallery Philadelphia LOOCK Galerie Berlin Luce Gallery Turin Ludorff Düsseldorf MAKI Gallery Tokyo Galerie Ron Mandos Amsterdam Marlborough New York, London, Madrid, Barcelona Philip Martin Gallery Los Angeles MARUANI MERCIER Brussels, Knokke, Zaventem Miles McEnery Gallery New York Nino Mier Gallery Los Angeles, Brussels, Marfa, New York Yossi Milo New York Francesca Minini Milan Galleria Massimo Minini Brescia Victoria Miro London, Venice Moskowitz Bayse Los Angeles Nature Morte New Delhi Nicodim Gallery Los Angeles, Bucharest, New York Night Gallery Los Angeles No Gallery* New York Carolina Nitsch New York Nueveochenta Bogotá Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Rome Galerie Oniris Rennes Overduin & Co. Los Angeles P420 Bologna Pace Prints New York Paragon London Pi Artworks London, Istanbul Pierogi New York The Pit Los Angeles, Palm Springs Galeria Plan B Berlin, Cluj Galerie Jérôme Poggi Paris Galleria Poggiali Florence, Milan, Pietrasanta Polígrafa Obra Gràfica Barcelona Almine Rech New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai Repetto Gallery London, Lugano Galería RGR Mexico City Yancey Richardson Gallery New York Roberts Projects Los Angeles Nara Roesler São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York Ronchini London Michael Rosenfeld Gallery New York Richard Saltoun London, Rome Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle Munich Eduardo Secci Florence, Milan, Pietrasanta Marc Selwyn Fine Art Los Angeles SETAREH Düsseldorf, Berlin Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino Houston Silverlens Manila, New York Jessica Silverman San Francisco Bruce Silverstein Gallery New York Southern Guild Cape Town Spinello Projects Miami Hollis Taggart New York Tandem Press Madison Tang Contemporary Art Hong Kong, Bangkok, Beijing, Seoul Timothy Taylor London, New York Templon Paris, Brussels, New York Tilton Gallery New York Two Palms New York Tim Van Laere Gallery Antwerp Vielmetter Los Angeles Los Angeles Vigo London Vistamare Milan, Pescara WENTRUP Berlin, Hamburg Whitestone Gallery Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Karuizawa Galerie Hubert Winter Vienna Wooson Gallery Daegu Yavuz Gallery Singapore, Sydney Zeno X Gallery Antwerp

Solo

Exhibitor Location(s) acb Gallery Budapest Almeida e Dale São Paulo DITTRICH & SCHLECHTRIEM Berlin Galerie Christophe Gaillard Paris, Brussels Huxley-Parlour London Charlie James Gallery Los Angeles kó Lagos CANDICE MADEY New York Shulamit Nazarian Los Angeles Galleria Alberta Pane Paris, Venice Praz-Delavallade Paris, Los Angeles Revolver Galería Lima, Buenos Aires, New York Semiose Paris Galeria Senda Barcelona SMAC Gallery Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Johannesburg Leslie Tonkonow Artworks + Projects New York

Focus

Exhibitor Location(s) Artist(s) Blouin Division Montreal Nico Williams, Renée Condo Peter Blum Gallery New York Nicholas Galanin Bockley Gallery Minneapolis Eric-Paul Riege Rebecca Camacho Presents San Francisco ektor garcia Catharine Clark Gallery San Francisco Arleene Correa Valencia, Stephanie Syjuco CLEARING New York, Brussels,

Los Angeles Sara Flores CURRO Guadalajara Daniela Libertad Henrique Faria Fine Art New York Diana De Solares Fazakas Gallery Vancouver Beau Dick, Couzyn van Heuvelen FIERMAN New York Matthew Kirk Fridman Gallery New York Milford Graves, Nate Lewis Goya Contemporary Gallery Baltimore Joyce J Scott, Jo Smail Halsey McKay Gallery East Hampton,

New York Matthew Kirk Instituto de Visión Bogotá, New York Zé Carlos Garcia, Abel Rodríguez Nina Johnson Miami Patrick Dean Hubbell K Art Buffalo G. Peter Jemison Macaulay & Co. Fine Art Vancouver Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun CANDICE MADEY New York Patrick Dean Hubbell Microscope Gallery New York Ina Archer Patel Brown Toronto, Montreal Rajni Perera, Marigold Santos PDX Contemporary Art Portland James Lavadour Galeria Marilia Razuk São Paulo Zé Carlos Garcia, Abel Rodríguez Galería Patricia Ready Santiago Seba Calfuqueo Ruiz-Healy Art New York,

San Antonio Consuelo Jimenez Underwood Sapar Contemporary New York Brus Rubio Churay SEPTEMBER Kinderhook A.K. Burns, Nicole Cherubini Stars Los Angeles Eric-Paul Riege Stems Gallery Brussels, Paris Hilary Balu Kuyangiko Marc Straus New York Jeffrey Gibson, Marie Watt THIS IS NO FANTASY Melbourne Johnathon World Peace Bush, Yhonnie Scarce WHATIFTHEWORLD Cape Town, Tulbagh Dan Halter, Asemahle Ntlonti

Presents

Exhibitor Location(s) Gallery 1957 London, Accra 1969 Gallery New York 56 Henry New York Jack Barrett New York Alexander Berggruen New York Bradley Ertaskiran Montreal Rutger Brandt Gallery Amsterdam Broadway New York Cob Gallery London Cooke Latham Gallery London Dinner Gallery New York Dio Horia Athens Tara Downs New York Dreamsong Minneapolis Embajada San Juan Eugster || Belgrade Belgrade Frestonian Gallery London Gaa Gallery Provincetown, Cologne, New York Sebastian Gladstone Los Angeles Harkawik New York, Los Angeles HOUSING New York JDJ New York, Garrison Galerie Fabian Lang Zurich Lomex New York Lyles & King New York Marinaro New York Martin Art Projects Cape Town Micki Meng San Francisco Charles Moffett New York NOME Berlin Ochi Los Angeles, Sun Valley Pequod Co. Mexico City PROXYCO New York Public Gallery London Niru Ratnam London SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR) Mahshahr, London Sargent’s Daughters New York, Los Angeles SHRINE New York, Los Angeles Sow & Tailor Los Angeles TERN Gallery Nassau

Platform