Armory Show Lines Up More than 225 Galleries for 2023 Edition

Maximilíano Durón
Bird's eye view of the Javits Center in New York during the Armory Show.
The 2022 edition of the Armory Show. Photo Vincent Tullo

The Armory Show in New York has lined up more than 225 galleries for its upcoming 2023 edition, scheduled to run September 8–10, with a VIP preview on September 7, at the Javits Center.

Among the blue-chip enterprises slated to participate are Victoria Miro, Jessica Silverman, Kavi Gupta, James Cohan, Templon, Roberts Projects, Nara Roesler, Kasmin, Sean Kelly, Almine Rech, Timothy Taylor, and Instituto de Visión. More than 30 galleries are returning to the fair after a hiatus, including Jenkins Johson Gallery, Galerie Lelong & Co., Pilar Corrias, Lehmann Maupin, and Clearing.

Last year, the fair had only one mega-gallery, David Zwirner, take part; this year, no mega-galleries have signed up. (Pace Prints, a graphics-focused affiliate of Pace Gallery, is, however, one of the exhibitors this time.) But the world’s four largest galleries—Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, David Zwirner—are among the 69 galleries taking part in Frieze New York later this month.

In addition to its main galleries section, the fair also mounts several focused sections, including its two curated sections: Focus (organized by Candice Hopkins) and Platform (Eva Respini).

Hopkins’s section this year will highlight “emerging and established voices that uncover hidden histories and little-known narratives” in single- or two-artist presentations. Bringing together a large swath of various artists, the section has a strong emphasis on Indigenous artists, who have rarely ever been given such a large showcase at a commercial art fair. Among those who will take part are Jeffrey Gibson, Beau Dick, Nicholas Galanin, Sara Flores, Matthew Kirk, G. Peter Jemison, Eric-Paul Riege, Abel Rodríguez, Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, and others.

Additionally, the Armory Show also announced the winner of its Gramercy International Prize, which gives a New York–based gallery that has never shown at the fair a complimentary booth. This year’s winner is No Gallery, which will mount a solo presentation of Valentina Vaccarella.

In a statement, the fair’s executive director Nicole Berry said, “The 2023 edition of The Armory Show welcomes to New York an impressive array of exhibitors from around the United States and the world. The scope of international participation among both gallerists and artists reflects the rich diversity of the city itself, a place where art professionals of all backgrounds have historically come to push boundaries and join in a global conversation.”

The full exhibitor follows below.

Galleries

ExhibitorLocation(s)
10 Chancery Lane GalleryHong Kong
303 GalleryNew York
ACA GalleriesNew York
albertz bendaNew York, Los Angeles
Altman SiegelSan Francisco
APALAZZOGALLERYBrescia
ARCHEUS / POST-MODERNLondon
Galeria Raquel ArnaudSão Paulo
ARRÓNIZ ARTE CONTEMPORÁNEOMexico City
Ascaso GalleryMiami, Caracas
BASTIANBerlin, London
Jack Bell GalleryLondon
Berry CampbellNew York
Peter Blum GalleryNew York
Galleri BrandstrupOslo
Ben Brown Fine ArtsLondon, Hong Kong, Palm Beach
Buchmann GalerieBerlin, Lugano
David CastilloMiami
James CohanNew York
Pilar CorriasLondon
Cristea Roberts GalleryLondon
Galerie CroneVienna, Berlin
Dastan GalleryTehran
Luis De Jesus Los AngelesLos Angeles
Tibor de NagyNew York
DirimartIstanbul
Anat EbgiLos Angeles
Galerie EIGEN + ARTBerlin, Leipzig
galerie frank elbazParis
Derek Eller GalleryNew York
Larkin ErdmannZurich
Galeria EstaçãoSão Paulo
Galerie Cécile FakhouryAbidjan, Dakar, Paris
Eric Firestone GalleryEast Hampton, New York
Galerie ForsblomHelsinki
Fredericks & FreiserNew York
Carl Freedman GalleryMargate
Garth Greenan GalleryNew York
Green On Red GalleryDublin
GRIMMNew York, Amsterdam, London
Kavi GuptaChicago
Galerie HaasZurich
HalesLondon, New York
Half GalleryNew York, Los Angeles
Kristin Hjellegjerde GalleryLondon, Berlin, West Palm Beach,
Nevlunghavn, Schloss Goerne
The HoleNew York, Los Angeles
Edwynn Houk GalleryNew York
Ben HunterLondon
Ingleby GalleryEdinburgh
Bernard Jacobson GalleryLondon
Jahn und JahnMunich, Lisbon
Jenkins Johnson GallerySan Francisco, New York, Los Angeles
Kaikai Kiki GalleryTokyo
KasminNew York
Sean KellyNew York, Los Angeles
Kohn GalleryLos Angeles
KÖNIG GALERIEBerlin, Seoul
Simon Lee GalleryLondon, Hong Kong
Galerie Christian LethertCologne
Josh LilleyLondon
Livie GalleryZurich
Locks GalleryPhiladelphia
LOOCK GalerieBerlin
Luce GalleryTurin
LudorffDüsseldorf
MAKI GalleryTokyo
Galerie Ron MandosAmsterdam
MarlboroughNew York, London, Madrid, Barcelona
Philip Martin GalleryLos Angeles
MARUANI MERCIERBrussels, Knokke, Zaventem
Miles McEnery GalleryNew York
Nino Mier GalleryLos Angeles, Brussels, Marfa, New York
Yossi MiloNew York
Francesca MininiMilan
Galleria Massimo MininiBrescia
Victoria MiroLondon, Venice
Moskowitz BayseLos Angeles
Nature MorteNew Delhi
Nicodim GalleryLos Angeles, Bucharest, New York
Night GalleryLos Angeles
No Gallery*New York
Carolina NitschNew York
NueveochentaBogotá 
Galleria Lorcan O’NeillRome
Galerie OnirisRennes
Overduin & Co.Los Angeles
P420Bologna
Pace PrintsNew York
ParagonLondon
Pi ArtworksLondon, Istanbul
PierogiNew York
The PitLos Angeles, Palm Springs
Galeria Plan BBerlin, Cluj
Galerie Jérôme PoggiParis
Galleria PoggialiFlorence, Milan, Pietrasanta
Polígrafa Obra GràficaBarcelona
Almine RechNew York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai
Repetto GalleryLondon, Lugano
Galería RGRMexico City
Yancey Richardson GalleryNew York
Roberts ProjectsLos Angeles
Nara RoeslerSão Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York
RonchiniLondon
Michael Rosenfeld GalleryNew York
Richard SaltounLondon, Rome
Galerie Rüdiger SchöttleMunich
Eduardo SecciFlorence, Milan, Pietrasanta
Marc Selwyn Fine ArtLos Angeles
SETAREH Düsseldorf, Berlin
Sicardi | Ayers | BacinoHouston
SilverlensManila, New York
Jessica SilvermanSan Francisco
Bruce Silverstein GalleryNew York
Southern GuildCape Town
Spinello ProjectsMiami
Hollis TaggartNew York
Tandem PressMadison
Tang Contemporary ArtHong Kong, Bangkok, Beijing, Seoul
Timothy TaylorLondon, New York
TemplonParis, Brussels, New York
Tilton GalleryNew York
Two PalmsNew York
Tim Van Laere GalleryAntwerp
Vielmetter Los AngelesLos Angeles
VigoLondon
VistamareMilan, Pescara
WENTRUPBerlin, Hamburg
Whitestone GalleryHong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Karuizawa
Galerie Hubert WinterVienna
Wooson GalleryDaegu
Yavuz GallerySingapore, Sydney
Zeno X GalleryAntwerp

Solo

ExhibitorLocation(s)
acb GalleryBudapest
Almeida e DaleSão Paulo
DITTRICH & SCHLECHTRIEMBerlin
Galerie Christophe GaillardParis, Brussels
Huxley-ParlourLondon
Charlie James GalleryLos Angeles
Lagos
CANDICE MADEYNew York
Shulamit NazarianLos Angeles
Galleria Alberta PaneParis, Venice
Praz-DelavalladeParis, Los Angeles
Revolver GaleríaLima, Buenos Aires, New York
SemioseParis
Galeria SendaBarcelona
SMAC GalleryCape Town, Stellenbosch, Johannesburg
Leslie Tonkonow Artworks + ProjectsNew York

Focus

ExhibitorLocation(s)Artist(s)
Blouin Division MontrealNico Williams, Renée Condo
Peter Blum Gallery   New YorkNicholas Galanin
Bockley GalleryMinneapolisEric-Paul Riege
Rebecca Camacho PresentsSan Franciscoektor garcia
Catharine Clark GallerySan FranciscoArleene Correa Valencia, Stephanie Syjuco
CLEARINGNew York, Brussels,
Los Angeles		Sara Flores
CURROGuadalajaraDaniela Libertad
Henrique Faria Fine ArtNew YorkDiana De Solares
Fazakas GalleryVancouverBeau Dick, Couzyn van Heuvelen
FIERMANNew YorkMatthew Kirk
Fridman GalleryNew YorkMilford Graves, Nate Lewis
Goya Contemporary GalleryBaltimoreJoyce J Scott, Jo Smail
Halsey McKay GalleryEast Hampton,
New York		Matthew Kirk
Instituto de VisiónBogotá, New YorkZé Carlos Garcia, Abel Rodríguez
Nina JohnsonMiamiPatrick Dean Hubbell
K Art BuffaloG. Peter Jemison
Macaulay & Co. Fine ArtVancouverLawrence Paul Yuxweluptun
CANDICE MADEYNew YorkPatrick Dean Hubbell
Microscope GalleryNew YorkIna Archer
Patel BrownToronto, MontrealRajni Perera, Marigold Santos
PDX Contemporary ArtPortlandJames Lavadour
Galeria Marilia RazukSão PauloZé Carlos Garcia, Abel Rodríguez
Galería Patricia ReadySantiagoSeba Calfuqueo
Ruiz-Healy ArtNew York,
San Antonio		Consuelo Jimenez Underwood
Sapar ContemporaryNew YorkBrus Rubio Churay
SEPTEMBER KinderhookA.K. Burns, Nicole Cherubini
StarsLos AngelesEric-Paul Riege
Stems GalleryBrussels, ParisHilary Balu Kuyangiko
Marc StrausNew YorkJeffrey Gibson, Marie Watt
THIS IS NO FANTASYMelbourneJohnathon World Peace Bush, Yhonnie Scarce
WHATIFTHEWORLDCape Town, TulbaghDan Halter, Asemahle Ntlonti

Presents

ExhibitorLocation(s)
Gallery 1957London, Accra
1969 GalleryNew York
56 Henry         New York
Jack BarrettNew York
Alexander BerggruenNew York
Bradley ErtaskiranMontreal
Rutger Brandt GalleryAmsterdam
BroadwayNew York
Cob GalleryLondon
Cooke Latham GalleryLondon
Dinner GalleryNew York
Dio HoriaAthens
Tara DownsNew York
DreamsongMinneapolis
EmbajadaSan Juan
Eugster || BelgradeBelgrade
Frestonian GalleryLondon
Gaa GalleryProvincetown, Cologne, New York
Sebastian GladstoneLos Angeles
HarkawikNew York, Los Angeles
HOUSINGNew York
JDJNew York, Garrison
Galerie Fabian LangZurich
LomexNew York
Lyles & KingNew York
MarinaroNew York
Martin Art ProjectsCape Town
Micki MengSan Francisco
Charles MoffettNew York
NOMEBerlin
OchiLos Angeles, Sun Valley
Pequod Co.Mexico City
PROXYCONew York
Public GalleryLondon
Niru RatnamLondon
SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR)Mahshahr, London
Sargent’s DaughtersNew York, Los Angeles
SHRINENew York, Los Angeles
Sow & TailorLos Angeles
TERN GalleryNassau

Platform

ExhibitorLocation(s)Artist(s)
Ben Brown Fine ArtsLondon, Hong Kong, Palm BeachHank Willis Thomas
James CohanNew YorkYinka Shonibare, Xu Zhen
De Buck GalleryNew YorkDevan Shimoyama
Sean Kelly New York, Los AngelesShahzia Sikander
Galerie Lelong & Co. New York, ParisBarthélémy Toguo
Lehmann MaupinNew York, Seoul, London,
Palm Beach, Hong Kong		Teresita Fernández
Praise Shadows Art GalleryBostonJean Shin
Jessica SilvermanSan FranciscoWoody De Othello, Pae White

