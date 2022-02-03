Armory Show Names Ballroom Marfa’s Adriana Farietta Deputy Director

The Armory Show in New York has named Adriana Farietta as its next deputy director, beginning February 14. In her new role, Farietta will oversee the fair’s VIP Program and manage its strategic partnerships.

Since 2017, Farietta has served as advancement deputy at Ballroom Marfa in west Texas, where she led the organization’s fundraising efforts to realize its exhibition, site-specific installations, and public programming. She also oversaw limited-edition projects created by artists like Loie Hollowell, Leo Villareal, Eduardo Sarabia, Solange Pessoa, and Carla Fernandez.

Prior to Ballroom Marfa, she had a development position at the Brooklyn Museum and served as a director at Johannes Vogt Gallery in New York for four years. Farietta has also previous experience working in art fairs. She was director of VIP relations and programming at Scope Art Fairs from 2006 to 2008 and then was named assistant director of Volta New York for its first edition in 2008.

“I am thrilled to be joining The Armory Show at such a transformative moment in its history,” Farietta said. “Following the fair’s permanent move to the Javits Center last September, I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team on strategic initiatives to continue its success.”

In December, the Armory Show announced that its forthcoming 2022 edition will dedicate all of its special programming to focus on Latinx and Latin American art. In addition to her appointment, the Armory Show also announced several other appointments to its senior leadership: Andrew Cabridens as head of VIP relations, Thomas Dewey Davis as director of communications and programming, and Laure Dubois as director of marketing.”

In a statement, the fair’s executive director, Nicole Berry, said, “The Armory Show is delighted to welcome Adriana as Deputy Director to our extraordinary team. Adriana brings significant experience and expertise within the arts that will further elevate the fair as a cornerstone of the New York cultural landscape.”