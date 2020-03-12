After Canceling Fair Over Coronavirus Concerns, Art Basel Hong Kong Reveals Exhibitors Participating in Online Viewing Rooms

After Art Basel Hong Kong canceled its 2020 edition in February amid protests and the initial outbreak of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in mainland China, the fair said it would launch online viewing rooms for exhibitors to offer the works they had planned to bring to the fair, though it was uncertain how many galleries would actually participate.
Now, Art Basel has released the list of 231 international galleries—a figure representing over 90 percent of the original exhibitor lineup—that will offer a total of 2,000 artworks via the fair’s online viewing rooms. The digital sale, which can be accessed through Art Basel’s website and app, will run from March 20 to 25, with preview days on March 18 and 19 along with the morning of March 20.
Some highlights of the sale include an animation work by Keiichi Tanaami, presented by Nanzuka (of Tokyo); a solo presentation of new works by Woody De Othello by Jessica Silverman Gallery (San Francisco); and a group show focused on the postwar relationship between Japan and the United States featuring works by Miyako Ishiuchi, Jasper Johns, Natsuyuki Nakanishi, Ed Ruscha, Robert Rauschenberg, Toshio Yoshida, and others, presented by Fergus McCaffrey (New York, Tokyo, and St. Barth).
Mega-galleries like Gagosian, Pace, Hauser & Wirth, and David Zwirner—along with smaller outfits like P.P.O.W. (New York), Sean Kelly (New York and Taipei), Blum & Poe (Los Angeles, New York, and Tokyo), Paula Cooper Gallery (New York), Massimo De Carlo (Milan, London, and Hong Kong), kurimanzutto (Mexico City and New York)—are also set to be included in the online viewing rooms.
Among the enterprises that had planned to participate in the fair but will not show work in the online viewing rooms are Acquavella Galleries (New York), Luxembourg & Dayan (New York and London), Anna Ning Fine Art (Hong Kong), Société (Berlin), Nova Contemporary (Bangkok), and JTT (New York).
The list of participating galleries follows in full below.
Galleries
10 Chancery Lane Gallery (Hong Kong)
303 Gallery (New York)
47 Canal (New York)
Miguel Abreu Gallery (New York)
Aike (Shanghai)
Alisan Fine Arts (Hong Kong)
Sabrina Amrani (Madrid)
Anomaly (Tokyo)
Antenna Space (Shanghai)
Applicat-Prazan (Paris)
Arario Gallery (Shanghai, Seoul, and Cheonan)
Alfonso Artiaco (Naples)
Artinformal (Manila)
Aye Gallery (Beijing)
Balice Hertling (Paris)
Beijing Art Now Gallery (Beijing)
Beijing Commune (Beijing)
Bergamin & Gomide (São Paulo)
Bernier/Eliades (Athens and Brussels)
Blindspot Gallery (Hong Kong)
Blum & Poe (Los Angeles, New York, and Tokyo)
Boers-Li Gallery (Beijing and New York)
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery (New York and Los Angeles)
Ben Brown Fine Arts (London and Hong Kong)
Gavin Brown’s Enterprise (New York and Rome)
Galerie Gisela Capitain (Cologne)
Cardi Gallery (Milan and London)
Carlos/Ishikawa (London)
Ceysson & Bénétière (Paris, Saint-Etienne, Koerich, New York)
Chambers Fine Art (Beijing and New York)
Chemould Prescott Road (Mumbai)
Chi-Wen Gallery (Taipei)
Clearing (New York and Brussels)
Sadie Coles HQ (London)
Contemporary Fine Arts (Berlin)
Galleria Continua (San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, and Havana),
Paula Cooper Gallery (New York)
Pilar Corrias (London)
Cristea Roberts Gallery (London)
Galerie Chantal Crousel (Paris)
Massimo De Carlo (Milan, London, and Hong Kong)
de Sarthe Gallery (Hong Kong)
Dirimart (Istanbul)
Galerie du Monde (Hong Kong)
Galerie Eigen + Art (Leipzig and Berlin)
galerie frank elbaz (Paris)
Gallery Espace (New Delhi)
Gallery Exit (Hong Kong)
Experimenter (Kolkata)
Selma Feriani Gallery (Tunis)
Konrad Fischer Galerie (Berlin and Düsseldorf)
Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel (Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo)
Fox/Jensen (Sydney and Auckland)
Stephen Friedman Gallery (London)
Gagosian (Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, London, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco)
Gajah Gallery (Singapore and Yogyakarta)
gb agency (Paris)
François Ghebaly (Los Angeles)
Gladstone Gallery (Brussels and New York)
Marian Goodman Gallery (New York, Paris, and London)
Gow Langsford Gallery (Auckland)
Gray (Chicago and New York)
Greene Naftali (New York)
Grotto Fine Art (Hong Kong)
Hakgojae Gallery (Seoul)
Hanart TZ Gallery (Hong Kong)
Hauser & Wirth (Hong Kong, St. Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, and New York)
Herald St (London)
Galerie Max Hetzler (Paris, Berlin, and London)
Xavier Hufkens (Brussels)
Ingleby Gallery (Edinburgh)
Ink Studio (Beijing)
Taka Ishii Gallery (Tokyo)
Annely Juda Fine Art (London)
Kalfayan Galleries (Athens and Thessaloniki)
Karma International (Zurich and Los Angeles)
Kasmin (New York)
Sean Kelly (New York and Taipei)
Tina Keng Gallery (Taipei and Beijing)
Kerlin Gallery (Dublin)
Galerie Peter Kilchmann (Zurich)
David Kordansky Gallery (Los Angeles)
Tomio Koyama Gallery (Tokyo)
Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler (Berlin)
Galerie Krinzinger (Vienna)
Kukje Gallery (Seoul and Busan)
kurimanzutto (Mexico City and New York)
Pearl Lam Galleries (Hong Kong and Shanghai)
Simon Lee Gallery (Hong Kong, London, and New York)
Leeahn Gallery (Seoul and Daegu)
Lehmann Maupin (Hong Kong, Seoul, and New York)
Galerie Lelong & Co. (Paris and New York)
Lévy Gorvy (Hong Kong, Zurich, London, and New York)
Liang Gallery (Taipei)
Lin & Lin Gallery (Taipei and Beijing)
Lisson Gallery (Shanghai, London, and New York)
Luhring Augustine (New York)
Galleria d’Arte Maggiore G.A.M. (Bologna and Milan)
Magician Space (Beijing)
Mai 36 Galerie (Zurich)
Edouard Malingue Gallery (Hong Kong and Shanghai)
Matthew Marks Gallery (Los Angeles and New York)
Marlborough (London and New York)
Mayoral (Barcelona and Paris)
Mazzoleni (Turin and London)
Fergus McCaffrey (New York and Tokyo)
Galerie Greta Meert (Brussels)
Galerie Urs Meile (Beijing and Lucerne)
Mendes Wood DM (São Paulo, New York, and Brussels)
kamel mennour (Paris and London)
Metro Pictures (New York)
Meyer Riegger (Berlin and Karlsruhe)
Mind Set Art Center (Taipei)
Francesca Minini (Milan)
Victoria Miro (Venice and London)
Mitchell-Innes & Nash (New York)
Mizuma Art Gallery (Tokyo, Singapore, and New York)
The Modern Institute (Glasgow)
mother’s tankstation limited (Dublin and London)
Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder (Vienna)
Galerie Nagel Draxler (Berlin, Cologne, and Munich)
Richard Nagy Ltd. (London)
Nanzuka (Tokyo)
Taro Nasu (Tokyo)
neugerriemschneider (Berlin)
galerie nichido (Paris, Tokyo, Taipei, Nagoya, and Fukuoka)
Galleria Franco Noero (Turin)
Galerie Nathalie Obadia (Paris and Brussels)
OMR (Mexico City)
One and J. Gallery (Seoul)
Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma (Rome)
Galerie Ora-Ora (Hong Kong)
Ota Fine Arts (Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo)
P.P.O.W (New York)
Pace Gallery (Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London, New York, and Palo Alto)
Paragon (London)
Peres Projects (Berlin)
Perrotin (Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, and New York)
Petzel (New York)
Pi Artworks (Istanbul and London)
PKM Gallery (Seoul)
Galeria Plan B (Berlin and Cluj)
Galerie Eva Presenhuber (Zurich and New York)
Almine Rech Gallery (Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, and New York)
Regen Projects (Los Angeles)
Galeria Nara Roesler (Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and New York)
ROH Projects (Jakarta)
Tyler Rollins Fine Art (New York)
Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac (London, Paris, and Salzburg)
Rossi & Rossi (Hong Kong and London)
Lia Rumma (Milan and Naples)
SCAI The Bathhouse (Tokyo)
Esther Schipper (Berlin)
Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle (Munich)
Galerie Thomas Schulte (Berlin)
ShanghART Gallery (Shanghai, Beijing, and Singapore)
ShugoArts (Tokyo)
Gallery Side 2 (Tokyo)
Sies + Höke (Düsseldorf)
Silverlens (Manila)
Skarstedt (London and New York)
Soka Art (Beijing, Tainan, and Taipei)
Sprüth Magers (Berlin, London, and Los Angeles)
Star Gallery (Beijing)
STPI (Singapore)
Sullivan+Strumpf (Sydney and Singapore)
Take Ninagawa (Tokyo)
Tang Contemporary Art (Beijing, Hong Kong, and Bangkok)
Templon (Paris and Brussels)
The Third Line (Dubai)
Galerie Thomas (Munich)
TKG+ (Taipei)
Tokyo Gallery + BTAP (Beijing and Tokyo)
Tornabuoni Art (Paris, Crans Montana, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, London, and Milan)
Two Palms (New York)
Vadehra Art Gallery (New Delhi)
Vitamin Creative Space (Beijing and Guangzhou)
Waddington Custot (London)
Wentrup (Berlin)
Michael Werner Gallery (New York and London)
White Cube (London and Hong Kong)
White Space Beijing (Beijing)
Barbara Wien (Berlin)
Galerie Jocelyn Wolff (Paris)
Yavuz Gallery (Singapore)
Zeno X Gallery (Antwerp)
Zilberman Gallery (Berlin and Istanbul)
David Zwirner (New York, London, Hong Kong, and Paris)
Insights
A Thousand Plateaus Art Space (Chengdu)
Asia Art Center (Taipei and Beijing)
Bank (Shanghai)
Gallery Baton (Seoul)
Beyond Gallery (Taipei)
Hunsand Space (Beijing)
Yoshiaki Inoue Gallery (Osaka)
Johyun Gallery (Busan and Seoul)
Gallery Kogure (Tokyo)
Richard Koh Fine Art (Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur)
Leo Gallery (Shanghai and Hong Kong)
MadeIn Gallery (Shanghai)
Jan Murphy Gallery (Brisbane)
Pifo Gallery (Beijing)
Misa Shin Gallery (Tokyo)
The Third Gallery Aya (Osaka)
Axel Vervoordt Gallery (Antwerp and Hong Kong)
Watanuki Ltd. / Toki-no-Wasuremono (Tokyo)
Wooson (Daegu)
Discoveries
A+ Contemporary (Shanghai)
Bangkok CityCity Gallery (Bangkok)
Capsule Shanghai (Shanghai)
Commonwealth and Council (Los Angeles)
Galerie Crèvecœur (Paris and Marseilles)
Don Gallery (Shanghai)
Fine Arts, Sydney (Sydney)
Green Art Gallery (Dubai)
High Art (Paris)
Jhaveri Contemporary (Mumbai)
Maho Kubota Gallery (Tokyo)
Galerie Emanuel Layr (Vienna and Rome)
David Lewis (New York)
mor charpentier (Paris)
P21 (Seoul)
Project Native Informant (London)
Jessica Silverman Gallery (San Francisco)
Park View / Paul Soto (Los Angeles)
Southard Reid (London)
Galerie Gregor Staiger (Zurich)
Tabula Rasa Gallery (Beijing)
Yuka Tsuruno Gallery (Tokyo)
Vanguard Gallery (Shanghai)