After Canceling Fair Over Coronavirus Concerns, Art Basel Hong Kong Reveals Exhibitors Participating in Online Viewing Rooms

After Art Basel Hong Kong canceled its 2020 edition in February amid protests and the initial outbreak of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in mainland China, the fair said it would launch online viewing rooms for exhibitors to offer the works they had planned to bring to the fair, though it was uncertain how many galleries would actually participate.

Now, Art Basel has released the list of 231 international galleries—a figure representing over 90 percent of the original exhibitor lineup—that will offer a total of 2,000 artworks via the fair’s online viewing rooms. The digital sale, which can be accessed through Art Basel’s website and app, will run from March 20 to 25, with preview days on March 18 and 19 along with the morning of March 20.

Some highlights of the sale include an animation work by Keiichi Tanaami, presented by Nanzuka (of Tokyo); a solo presentation of new works by Woody De Othello by Jessica Silverman Gallery (San Francisco); and a group show focused on the postwar relationship between Japan and the United States featuring works by Miyako Ishiuchi, Jasper Johns, Natsuyuki Nakanishi, Ed Ruscha, Robert Rauschenberg, Toshio Yoshida, and others, presented by Fergus McCaffrey (New York, Tokyo, and St. Barth).

Mega-galleries like Gagosian, Pace, Hauser & Wirth, and David Zwirner—along with smaller outfits like P.P.O.W. (New York), Sean Kelly (New York and Taipei), Blum & Poe (Los Angeles, New York, and Tokyo), Paula Cooper Gallery (New York), Massimo De Carlo (Milan, London, and Hong Kong), kurimanzutto (Mexico City and New York)—are also set to be included in the online viewing rooms.

Among the enterprises that had planned to participate in the fair but will not show work in the online viewing rooms are Acquavella Galleries (New York), Luxembourg & Dayan (New York and London), Anna Ning Fine Art (Hong Kong), Société (Berlin), Nova Contemporary (Bangkok), and JTT (New York).

The list of participating galleries follows in full below.