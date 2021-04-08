Art Basel Hong Kong Names Exhibitor List for 2021 In-Person Fair

After the coronavirus pandemic made it the first art fair canceled in 2020, Art Basel Hong Kong will return this spring with a in-person edition that will be accompanied by a hybrid digital format that will build on its recent series of online viewing rooms.
For its ninth edition, Art Basel Hong Kong revealed the list of exhibitors that will participate in the fair, slated to run from May 21 to May 23, with two VIP days beginning May 19, at the Hong Kong Convention Center.
As the art world beings to return to staging large-scale, in-person events, Art Basel Hong Kong will mark the third major international art fair to stage an in-person iteration, after Art Dubai last month and Frieze New York, which will host a slimmed down version in the first week of May.
The 104 galleries from 23 countries participating in the fair includes several blue-chip international dealers like Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, Gagosian, and Pace alongside numerous Asia-based galleries such as Beijing Commune, Hong Kong’s Pearl Lam Galleries, Seoul’s Kukje Gallery, Tokyo’s Ota Fine Arts, and Taipei’s Mind Set Art Center.
The physical fair’s digital arm, titled “Art Basel Live: Hong Kong,” will feature 56 satellite booths curated by participating galleries who are unable to physically attend the live fair.
The fair is divided into 3 main sections: Galleries (the main area of the fair), Insights (focused on presentations around modern Asian artists), and Discoveries (in which solo shows by emerging artists will be presented). A fourth section, Museum Shows and Institutions, will feature booths curated by non-commercial art institutions in Hong Kong.
In a statement, Adeline Ooi, Art Basel’s Asia director, said “We are delighted that we are able to introduce new models that support our galleries, from the satellite booths to the expansion of our digital offerings as a way to amplify the international reach of our galleries with ‘Art Basel Live: Hong Kong.’”
The full list of exhibitors follows below.
Galleries
10 Chancery Lane Gallery, Hong Kong
47 Canal, New York
Alisan Fine Arts, Hong Kong
Antenna Space, Shanghai
Arario Gallery, Shanghai, Cheonan, Seoul
Alfonso Artiaco, Naples
Balice Hertling, Paris
Beijing Commune, Beijing
Blindspot Gallery, Hong Kong
Ben Brown Fine Arts, Hong Kong, London
Cardi Gallery, Milan, London
Carlos/Ishikawa, London
Ceysson & Bénétière, Paris, Saint-Etienne, Koerich, New York
Yumiko Chiba Associates, Tokyo
Clearing, Brussels, New York
Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles
Galleria Continua, San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana
Pilar Corrias, London
Massimo De Carlo, Hong Kong, Milan, Paris, London
de Sarthe, Hong Kong
Dirimart, Istanbul
Galerie du Monde, Hong Kong
Empty Gallery, Hong Kong
Gallery Exit, Hong Kong
Stephen Friedman Gallery, London
Gagosian, Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco
Gajah Gallery, Yogyakarta, Singapore
François Ghebaly , Los Angeles
Gladstone, New York, Brussels
Gray, Chicago, New York
Grotto Fine Art, Hong Kong
Hanart TZ Gallery, Hong Kong
Hauser & Wirth, Hong Kong, Gstaad, Saint Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York
Hive Center for Contemporary Art, Beijing, Shenzhen
Ink Studio, Beijing, Seattle
Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo, Hong Kong
Kaikai Kiki Gallery, Tokyo
Karma, New York
Tina Keng Gallery, Taipei, Beijing
David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles
Kukje Gallery, Seoul, Busan
Kwai Fung Hin Art Gallery, Hong Kong
Pearl Lam Galleries, Hong Kong, Shanghai
Lehmann Maupin, Hong Kong, Seoul, London, New York
Lévy Gorvy, Paris, Hong Kong, Zurich, London, New York
Liang Gallery, Taipei
Lin & Lin Gallery, Taipei, Beijing
Edouard Malingue Gallery, Hong Kong, Shanghai
Galleria d’Arte Maggiore G.A., Bologna, Milan
Mayoral, Paris, Barcelona
Mazzoleni, Turin
Galerie Urs Meile, Beijing, Lucerne
kamel mennour, Paris, London
Meyer Riegger, Berlin, Karlsruhe
Mind Set Art Center, Taipei
Nanzuka, Tokyo
Taro Nasu, Tokyo
neugerriemschneider, Berlin
Anna Ning Fine Art, Hong Kong
Galleria Franco Noero, Turin
One and J. Gallery, Seoul
Ora-Ora, Hong Kong
Ota Fine Arts, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo
P.P.O.W , New York
Pace Gallery, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London, New York, Palo Alto
Peres Projects, Berlin
Perrotin, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo,
Pi Artworks, Istanbul, London
PKM Gallery, Seoul
Proyectos Monclova, Mexico City
Almine Rech, Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York Jakarta
ROH Projects, Jakarta
Rossi & Rossi, Hong Kong, London
Esther Schipper, Berlin
Sies + Höke, Düsseldorf
Silverlens, Manila
Soka Art, Beijing, Tainan, Taipei
STPI, Singapore
Take Ninagawa, Tokyo
Tang Contemporary Art, Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok
TKG+, Taipei
Tokyo Gallery + BTAP, Beijing, Tokyo
Vitamin Creative Space, Beijing, Guangzhou
White Cube, Hong Kong, London
Yavuz Gallery, Singapore, Sydney
David Zwirner, Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York
Insights
Asia Art Center, Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei
Gallery Baton, Seoul
Flowers Gallery, London, Hong Kong
Johyun Gallery, Busan, Seoul
Gallery Kogure, Tokyo
Leo Gallery, Shanghai, Hong Kong
Nukaga Gallery, Tokyo, Osaka, London
Shibunkaku, Kyoto
Axel Vervoordt, Hong Kong
Gallery Wooson, Daegu
Discoveries
Bangkok CityCity Gallery, Bangkok
Capsule Shanghai, Shanghai
CLC Gallery Venture, Beijing
Don Gallery, Shanghai
Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles
High Art, Paris
P21, Seoul
Vanguard Gallery, Shanghai