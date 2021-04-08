Art Basel Hong Kong Names Exhibitor List for 2021 In-Person Fair

After the coronavirus pandemic made it the first art fair canceled in 2020, Art Basel Hong Kong will return this spring with a in-person edition that will be accompanied by a hybrid digital format that will build on its recent series of online viewing rooms.

For its ninth edition, Art Basel Hong Kong revealed the list of exhibitors that will participate in the fair, slated to run from May 21 to May 23, with two VIP days beginning May 19, at the Hong Kong Convention Center.

As the art world beings to return to staging large-scale, in-person events, Art Basel Hong Kong will mark the third major international art fair to stage an in-person iteration, after Art Dubai last month and Frieze New York, which will host a slimmed down version in the first week of May.

The 104 galleries from 23 countries participating in the fair includes several blue-chip international dealers like Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, Gagosian, and Pace alongside numerous Asia-based galleries such as Beijing Commune, Hong Kong’s Pearl Lam Galleries, Seoul’s Kukje Gallery, Tokyo’s Ota Fine Arts, and Taipei’s Mind Set Art Center.

The physical fair’s digital arm, titled “Art Basel Live: Hong Kong,” will feature 56 satellite booths curated by participating galleries who are unable to physically attend the live fair.

The fair is divided into 3 main sections: Galleries (the main area of the fair), Insights (focused on presentations around modern Asian artists), and Discoveries (in which solo shows by emerging artists will be presented). A fourth section, Museum Shows and Institutions, will feature booths curated by non-commercial art institutions in Hong Kong.

In a statement, Adeline Ooi, Art Basel’s Asia director, said “We are delighted that we are able to introduce new models that support our galleries, from the satellite booths to the expansion of our digital offerings as a way to amplify the international reach of our galleries with ‘Art Basel Live: Hong Kong.’”

The full list of exhibitors follows below.

Galleries

10 Chancery Lane Gallery, Hong Kong

47 Canal, New York

Alisan Fine Arts, Hong Kong

Antenna Space, Shanghai

Arario Gallery, Shanghai, Cheonan, Seoul

Alfonso Artiaco, Naples

Balice Hertling, Paris

Beijing Commune, Beijing

Blindspot Gallery, Hong Kong

Ben Brown Fine Arts, Hong Kong, London

Cardi Gallery, Milan, London

Carlos/Ishikawa, London

Ceysson & Bénétière, Paris, Saint-Etienne, Koerich, New York

Yumiko Chiba Associates, Tokyo

Clearing, Brussels, New York

Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles

Galleria Continua, San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana

Pilar Corrias, London

Massimo De Carlo, Hong Kong, Milan, Paris, London

de Sarthe, Hong Kong

Dirimart, Istanbul

Galerie du Monde, Hong Kong

Empty Gallery, Hong Kong

Gallery Exit, Hong Kong

Stephen Friedman Gallery, London

Gagosian, Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco

Gajah Gallery, Yogyakarta, Singapore

François Ghebaly , Los Angeles

Gladstone, New York, Brussels

Gray, Chicago, New York

Grotto Fine Art, Hong Kong

Hanart TZ Gallery, Hong Kong

Hauser & Wirth, Hong Kong, Gstaad, Saint Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York

Hive Center for Contemporary Art, Beijing, Shenzhen

Ink Studio, Beijing, Seattle

Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo, Hong Kong

Kaikai Kiki Gallery, Tokyo

Karma, New York

Tina Keng Gallery, Taipei, Beijing

David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles

Kukje Gallery, Seoul, Busan

Kwai Fung Hin Art Gallery, Hong Kong

Pearl Lam Galleries, Hong Kong, Shanghai

Lehmann Maupin, Hong Kong, Seoul, London, New York

Lévy Gorvy, Paris, Hong Kong, Zurich, London, New York

Liang Gallery, Taipei

Lin & Lin Gallery, Taipei, Beijing

Edouard Malingue Gallery, Hong Kong, Shanghai

Galleria d’Arte Maggiore G.A., Bologna, Milan

Mayoral, Paris, Barcelona

Mazzoleni, Turin

Galerie Urs Meile, Beijing, Lucerne

kamel mennour, Paris, London

Meyer Riegger, Berlin, Karlsruhe

Mind Set Art Center, Taipei

Nanzuka, Tokyo

Taro Nasu, Tokyo

neugerriemschneider, Berlin

Anna Ning Fine Art, Hong Kong

Galleria Franco Noero, Turin

One and J. Gallery, Seoul

Ora-Ora, Hong Kong

Ota Fine Arts, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo

P.P.O.W , New York

Pace Gallery, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London, New York, Palo Alto

Peres Projects, Berlin

Perrotin, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo,

Pi Artworks, Istanbul, London

PKM Gallery, Seoul

Proyectos Monclova, Mexico City

Almine Rech, Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York Jakarta

ROH Projects, Jakarta

Rossi & Rossi, Hong Kong, London

Esther Schipper, Berlin

Sies + Höke, Düsseldorf

Silverlens, Manila

Soka Art, Beijing, Tainan, Taipei

STPI, Singapore

Take Ninagawa, Tokyo

Tang Contemporary Art, Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok

TKG+, Taipei

Tokyo Gallery + BTAP, Beijing, Tokyo

Vitamin Creative Space, Beijing, Guangzhou

White Cube, Hong Kong, London

Yavuz Gallery, Singapore, Sydney

David Zwirner, Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York

Insights

Asia Art Center, Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei

Gallery Baton, Seoul

Flowers Gallery, London, Hong Kong

Johyun Gallery, Busan, Seoul

Gallery Kogure, Tokyo

Leo Gallery, Shanghai, Hong Kong

Nukaga Gallery, Tokyo, Osaka, London

Shibunkaku, Kyoto

Axel Vervoordt, Hong Kong

Gallery Wooson, Daegu

Discoveries

Bangkok CityCity Gallery, Bangkok

Capsule Shanghai, Shanghai

CLC Gallery Venture, Beijing

Don Gallery, Shanghai

Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles

High Art, Paris

P21, Seoul

Vanguard Gallery, Shanghai