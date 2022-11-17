Skip to main content
Art Basel Hong Kong Plans Largest Edition Since Onset of Pandemic

Maximilíano Durón
View of the Hong Kong harbor at night with a tall building showing the Art Basel logo.
Art Basel Hong Kong 2022. Courtesy Art Basel

Art Basel Hong Kong has announced the 171 exhibitors from 32 countries and territories that will take part in its 2023 edition, slated to take place March 23–March 25, 2023, with two VIP preview days beginning March 21, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The 171 exhibitors represents a 24 percent increase from the 130 galleries that showed at the 2022 edition, though it is still significantly smaller than the more than 240 enterprises that took part in the 2019 iteration of the fair.

In addition to announcing the exhibitor list, the fair has also made a major change to its leadership, which itself comes just a week after Art Basel’s newly appointed CEO, Noah Horowitz, took the reins on November 7. While its longtime leader Adeline Ooi will retain her role as Art Basel’s Asia director, she will focus more on “steering the strategic development of Art Basel’s initiatives in Asia,” in particular across the region.

The fair’s new leader will be Angelle Siyang-Le, who will take the title of Art Basel Hong Kong director, a newly created position. For the past 10 years, Siyang-Le has served as Art Basel’s regional head of gallery relations for Asia and head of development for Greater China.

“Together with my colleagues and the broader Art Basel community, I look forward to further strengthening the show’s position as Asia’s premier fair,” Siyang-Le said in a statement. “Likewise, I am excited to work closely with the city’s vibrant cultural community to reinforce Hong Kong’s position as a leading cultural hub.”

The news comes just days after two fairs in mainland China—Art021 and West Bund Art & Design Fair both in Shanghai—shuttered early over Covid concerns. The former fair was closed after one security guard tested positive for Covid, which seems par-for-the-course given China’s well-known Zero-Covid policy.

The fair’s release, however, notes that the 2023 edition will be “the first edition to take place since Hong Kong lifted the mandatory hotel quarantine,” meaning that the fair will have more international participation from galleries, and likewise expects to have a more international attendance than it had at its 2021 and 2022 editions.

As is typical with Art Basel fairs, several of the world’s most blue-chip galleries, both internationally and within Asia specifically, have signed up for the fair. They include the megas—Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner—alongside other top-tier galleries like Massimo De Carlo, Xavier Hufkens, Taka Ishii, David Kordansky Gallery, Pearl Lam Galleries, Lehmann Maupin, LGDR, Kamel Mennour, Victoria Miro, Perrotin, PKM Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube.

Additionally, a number of galleries will again participate for the first time since the pandemic, like Cardi Gallery, Galerie Max Hetzler, Simon Lee Gallery, Petzel, Timothy Taylor, and Waddington Custot, as well as 21 exhibitors taking part in the Hong Kong edition for the first time, like Monique Meloche, Jan Kaps, Venus Over Manhattan, Denny Dimin Gallery, In Lieu, and SMAC Art Gallery.

Over two-thirds of the exhibitors currently maintain at least one exhibition space in the Asia-Pacific region, with 32 galleries having spaces in Hong Kong. Among the local enterprises that will be represented are 10 Chancery Lane Gallery, de Sarthe, Empty Gallery, and Ora-Ora.

In addition to the main galleries section, the fair will also include Insights, a section comprising 19 galleries focused on presentations of artists based in Asia, and Discoveries, devoted to 22 emerging galleries. Details for the fair’s other sections—Encounters, Kabinett, Film, and Conversations—will be announced at a later date.

Art Basel’s next fair opens later this month in Miami Beach, which will convene the most exhibitors ever, at 283, for its 20th anniversary edition.

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

 Gallery NameExhibition Spaces
10 Chancery Lane GalleryHong Kong
47 CanalNew York
A Thousand Plateaus Art SpaceChengdu
Alisan Fine ArtsHong Kong
Sabrina AmraniMadrid
AnomalyTokyo
Antenna SpaceShanghai
Arario GalleryShanghai, Seoul, Cheonan
Alfonso ArtiacoNaples
Aye GalleryBeijing
Balice HertlingParis
Gallery BatonSeoul
Beijing CommuneBeijing
Blindspot GalleryHong Kong
Ben Brown Fine ArtsHong Kong, London, Palm Beach
Cardi GalleryMilan, London
Carlos/IshikawaLondon
Galería CayónMadrid, Manila, Menorca
Ceysson & BénétièreLyon, Paris, Saint-Étienne, Koerich, New York, Geneva
Yumiko Chiba AssociatesTokyo
Galleria ContinuaSan Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana, Rome, São Paulo, Paris, Dubai
Massimo De CarloParis, Hong Kong, Milan, London, Beijing
de SartheHong Kong
DirimartIstanbul
Don GalleryShanghai
Galerie du MondeHong Kong
Galerie Eigen + ArtBerlin, Leipzig
Empty GalleryHong Kong
Gallery ExitHong Kong
Fost GallerySingapore
Stephen Friedman GalleryLondon
GagosianHong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, Saanen, London, Los Angeles, New York
Galerie Christophe GaillardParis
Gajah GalleryJakarta, Yogyakarta, Singapore
François GhebalyLos Angeles, New York
Grotto Fine ArtHong Kong
Hakgojae GallerySeoul
Hanart TZ GalleryHong Kong
Hauser & WirthHong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, Somerset, Zurich, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Monaco, Menorca
Herald StLondon
Galerie Max HetzlerParis, Berlin, London, Marfa
High ArtArles, Paris
Hive Center for Contemporary ArtBeijing
Xavier HufkensBrussels
Ink StudioBeijing, Seattle
Taka Ishii GalleryTokyo, Hong Kong
Johyun GalleryBusan, Seoul
Kaikai Kiki GalleryTokyo
Jan KapsCologne
KarmaNew York
KasminNew York
Tina Keng GalleryTaipei
Kiang MalingueHong Kong
Richard Koh Fine ArtSingapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok
David Kordansky GalleryLos Angeles, New York
Tomio Koyama GalleryTokyo
Kukje GallerySeoul, Busan
Kwai Fung Hin Art GalleryHong Kong
Pearl Lam GalleriesHong Kong, Shanghai
Simon Lee GalleryHong Kong, London
Leeahn GallerySeoul, Daegu
Lehmann MaupinSeoul, London, New York
LGDRParis, Hong Kong, London, New York
Liang GalleryTaipei
Lin & Lin GalleryTaipei, Beijing 
LoevenbruckParis
Luhring AugustineNew York
MadeIn GalleryShanghai
Magician SpaceBeijing
MayoralParis, Barcelona
MazzoleniTurin, London
Fergus McCaffreyNew York, Tokyo, Saint Barthélemy
Galerie Greta MeertBrussels
Galerie Urs MeileBeijing, Lucerne
kamel mennourParis
Meyer RieggerBasel, Berlin, Karlsruhe
Mind Set Art CenterTaipei
Victoria MiroLondon
Misako & RosenBrussels, Tokyo
Galerie MitterrandParis
Mizuma Art GalleryTokyo, Singapore, New York
mor charpentierBogotá, Paris
Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie SchwarzwälderVienna
Helly Nahmad Gallery LondonLondon
NanzukaTokyo
Taro NasuTokyo
neugerriemschneiderBerlin
Anna Ning Fine ArtHong Kong
One and J. GallerySeoul
Ora-OraHong Kong
Ota Fine ArtsShanghai, Singapore, Tokyo
Pace GalleryHong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London, East Hampton, Los Angeles, New York, Palm Beach, Palo Alto
Peres ProjectsBerlin, Seoul, Milan
PerrotinHong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, Dubai, New York, Las Vegas
PetzelNew York
Pi ArtworksIstanbul, London
PKM GallerySeoul
Platform ChinaBeijing
Polígrafa Obra GràficaBarcelona
Proyectos MonclovaMexico City
Almine RechBrussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York
ROH ProjectsJakarta
Thaddaeus RopacSalzburg, Paris, Seoul, London
Rossi & RossiHong Kong
SCAI The BathhouseTokyo
ShanghART GalleryBeijing, Shanghai, Singapore
ShibunkakuKyoto
Misa Shin GalleryTokyo
ShugoArtsTokyo
Sies + HökeDüsseldorf
Soka ArtBeijing, Tainan, Taipei
Star GalleryBeijing
STPISingapore
Take NinagawaTokyo
Tang Contemporary ArtBeijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul
Timothy TaylorLondon, New York
TKG⁺Taipei
Tokyo Gallery + BTAPTokyo, Beijing
Vadehra Art GalleryNew Delhi
Venus Over ManhattanNew York
Vitamin Creative SpaceGuangzhou, Beijing
Waddington CustotLondon
White CubeHong Kong, London
White SpaceBeijing
Galerie Jocelyn WolffParis
Yavuz GallerySydney, Singapore
Zeno X GalleryAntwerp
Zilberman GalleryBerlin, Istanbul
David ZwirnerNew York, London, Paris, Hong Kong

Insights

NameExhibition SpacesArtists
Asia Art CenterTaipei, BeijingChe Chuang, Shaw Hwei Dong
Lucie Chang Fine ArtsHong Konganothermountainman (Stanley Wong)
Denny Dimin GalleryNew York, Hong KongAmir H. Fallah
Flowers GalleryHong Kong, LondonJakkai Siributr
Yoshiaki Inoue GalleryOsakaToshio Shibata
Kosaku KanechikaTokyoTakuro Kuwata
Gallery KogureTokyoTakahiro Yamamoto
Leo GalleryShanghai, Hong KongMou Huan, Shiau Jon Jen
Mizoe Art GalleryFukuoka, TokyoGyoji Nomiyama
Kotaro NukagaTokyoMako Idemitsu, Tomona Matsukawa
Pifo GalleryBeijingWu Jian’an
rin art associationTakasakiShigeyuki Cho
Takuro Someya Contemporary ArtTokyoKenjiro Okazaki, Yoshishige Saito
Gallery VazieuxParisChuang Che
Axel Vervoordt GalleryWijnegem, Hong KongYuko Nasaka
WoosonDaeguChang-Hong Ahn
Yiri ArtsTaipeiShih Yung-chun
YOD GalleryOsaka, TokyoSusumu Koshimizu
Yutaka KikutakeTokyoNorimichi Hirakawa, Yuko Mohri

Discoveries

NameExhibition SpacesArtists
Capsule ShanghaiShanghaiAlice Wang
CLC Gallery VentureBeijingCristian Raduta
Commonwealth and CouncilMexico City, Los AngelesKenneth Tam
Galerie CrèvecoeurParisAd Minoliti
Anat EbgiLos AngelesTammi Campbell
Gallery2Jeju, SeoulHyunsun Jeon
Jason HaamSeoulMoka Lee
Vida Heydari ContemporaryPuneM. Pravat
In LieuLos AngelesPauline Shaw
Jhaveri ContemporaryMumbaiJoydeb Roaja
Maho Kubota GalleryTokyoKeita Miyazaki
Umberto di MarinoNaplesPedro Neves Marques
moniquemelocheChicagoLayo Bright
Mou ProjectsHong KongYang Dingliu
Nova ContemporaryBangkokKawita vatanajyankur
Retro AfricaAbujaVictor Ehikhamenor
SMAC Art GalleryCape TownWallen Mapondera
Catinca TabacaruBucharestTerrence Musekiwa
TarqMumbaiNibha Sikander
Gallery VacancyShanghaiSydney Shen
Vanguard GalleryShanghaiLiao Fei
Vin GalleryHo Chi Minh CityNau Ngoc
WhistleSeoulRam Han

