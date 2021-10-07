Art Basel Miami Beach Names Exhibitor List for First In-Person Edition Since 2019

For its first in-person edition since 2019, Art Basel Miami Beach will bring 254 exhibitors—roughly the same amount of galleries as in pre-pandemic years. The fair will return to its traditional home of the Miami Beach Convention Center, and run from December 2–4, with two preview days on November 30 and December 1.

Bringing together galleries from 36 countries, this iteration of the fair includes 43 first-time participants, including First Floor Gallery Harare from Zimbabwe, London’s Southard Reid, Guatemala City’s Proyectos Ultravioleta, Toronto’s Daniel Faria Gallery, Mexico City’s Pequod Co., and Nicola Vassell and Housing, both of New York.

Like many other fairs, Art Basel Miami Beach has been forced to remain flexible, and the fair will stage some online offerings amid the continued threat of the contagious Delta variant. Art Basel will once again stage an accompanying digital version under the banner of Art Basel Live. The fair has also allowed for seven joint booths across the fair, while Edinburgh’s Ingleby Gallery will have a satellite booth managed by local representatives.

The fair is divided into five sections: Galleries (the main section), Positions (solo presentations for emerging artists), Nova (for new work), Survey (for art created before 2000), and Editions (for work on paper and multiples). Details for the fair’s other components will be announced at a later date.

Lockdown forced the cancelation of most major art fairs in 2020 and early 2021. In May, Frieze New York and Art Basel Hong Kong both staged editions, while last month, the Armory Show in New York and Art Basel in Switzerland took place. Frieze Los Angeles said it would return in 2022, and Expo Chicago ultimately made that same call over the summer.

Planning for Art Basel Miami Beach was complicated by the departure of Noah Horowtiz, the fair’s Director Americas for six years, in July, just five months before the fair was to open. Horowitz went on to join Sotheby’s as worldwide head of gallery and private dealer services in September.

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

303 Gallery New York

47 Canal New York

A Gentil Carioca Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo

Miguel Abreu Gallery New York

Acquavella Galleries New York, Palm Beach

Barro Buenos Aires, New York

Bergamin & Gomide São Paulo

Berggruen Gallery San Francisco

Blum & Poe Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo

Peter Blum Gallery New York

Marianne Boesky Gallery Aspen, New York

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery Los Angeles, New York

Bortolami New York

Luciana Brito Galeria São Paulo

Ben Brown Fine Arts London, Palm Beach, Hong Kong

Galerie Buchholz New York, Berlin, Cologne

Canada New York

Cardi Gallery London, Milan

Casa Triângulo São Paulo

Casas Riegner Bogotá

David Castillo Miami

Ceysson & Bénétière Lyon, Paris, Saint-Etienne, Koerich,

New York, Geneva

Cheim & Read New York

Clearing New York, Beverly Hills, Brussels

James Cohan Gallery New York

Sadie Coles HQ London

Galleria Continua Rome, San Gimignano, São Paulo,

Beijing, La Habana, Boissy-le-

Châtel, Paris

Paula Cooper Gallery New York, Palm Beach

Pilar Corrias London

Paul Coulon London

Galerie Crèvecoeur Paris

Galerie Chantal Crousel Paris

Massimo De Carlo Milan, London, Paris, Hong Kong

Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles, New York

Andrew Edlin Gallery New York

galerie frank elbaz Paris

Derek Eller Gallery New York

Essex Street/Maxwell Graham New York

Galeria Estação São Paulo

Henrique Faria Fine Art New York

Eric Firestone Gallery New York

Konrad Fischer Galerie Berlin, Dusseldorf

Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo

Stephen Friedman Gallery London

James Fuentes New York

Gaga Mexico City, Los Angeles

Gagosian Beverly Hills, New York, Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, London

Galerie Christophe Gaillard Paris

Galerie 1900-2000 Paris

Gavlak Los Angeles, Palm Beach

François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York

Gladstone Gallery New York, Los Angeles, Brussels

Galería Elvira González Madrid

Goodman Gallery Cape Town, Johannesburg,

Marian Goodman Gallery LNoenwd Yoonrk, Paris

Gray Chicago, New York

Garth Greenan Gallery New York

Greene Naftali New York

Galerie Karsten Greve Cologne, Paris, St. Moritz

Kavi Gupta Chicago

Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, Gstaad, Saint Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Menorca, Monaco

Galerie Max Hetzler Berlin, London, Paris

High Art Arles, Paris

Hirschl & Adler Modern New York

Rhona Hoffman Gallery Chicago

Edwynn Houk Gallery New York

Pippy Houldsworth Gallery London

Xavier Hufkens Brussels

Gallery Hyundai Seoul

Mariane Ibrahim Chicago, Paris

Ingleby Gallery Edinburgh

Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo

rodolphe janssen Brussels

Jenkins Johnson Gallery New York, San Francisco

JTT New York

Casey Kaplan New York

Karma New York

Kasmin New York

kaufmann repetto New York, Milan

Kayne Griffin Los Angeles

Sean Kelly New York

Kerlin Gallery Dublin

Anton Kern Gallery New York

Kewenig Berlin, Palma de Mallorca

Galerie Peter Kilchmann Zurich

Tina Kim Gallery New York

Kohn Gallery Los Angeles

David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles

Andrew Kreps Gallery New York

Galerie Krinzinger Vienna

Kukje Gallery Busan, Seoul

kurimanzutto Mexico City, New York

Labor Mexico City

Simon Lee Gallery London, Hong Kong

Lehmann Maupin New York, London, Seoul

Galerie Lelong & Co. New York, Paris

David Lewis New York

Josh Lilley London

Lisson Gallery London, East Hampton, New York, Shanghai

Luhring Augustine New York

Maisterravalbuena Madrid

Olivier Malingue London

Jorge Mara – La Ruche Buenos Aires

Matthew Marks Gallery Los Angeles, New York

Galeria Jaqueline Martins São Paulo, Brussels

Barbara Mathes Gallery New York

Mayoral Barcelona, Paris

Mazzoleni Turin, London

Fergus McCaffrey New York, Tokyo, St Barthélemy

Miles McEnery Gallery New York

Anthony Meier Fine Arts San Francisco

Mendes Wood DM New York, São Paulo, Brussels

kamel mennour Paris, London

Mignoni New York

Galeria Millan São Paulo

Victoria Miro Venice, London

Mitchell-Innes & Nash New York

Mnuchin Gallery New York

The Modern Institute Glasgow

moniquemeloche Chicago

mor charpentier Paris, Bogotá

Morán Morán Los Angeles, Mexico City

Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder Vienna

Galerie Nagel Draxler Berlin, Cologne, Munich

Edward Tyler Nahem New York

Helly Nahmad Gallery New York

Nanzuka Tokyo

neugerriemschneider Berlin

Nicodim Gallery Los Angeles, Bucharest

Galerie Nordenhake Berlin, Mexico City, Stockholm

Galerie Nathalie Obadia Paris, Brussels

OMR Mexico City

Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma Rome

P.P.O.W New York

Pace Gallery New York, Palo Alto, Palm Beach, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London

Parrasch Heijnen Gallery Los Angeles

Franklin Parrasch Gallery New York

Patron Chicago

Peres Projects Berlin

Perrotin New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul

Petzel New York

Galerie Jérôme Poggi Paris

Galerie Eva Presenhuber Zurich, New York

Proyectos Monclova Mexico City

Almine Rech New York, Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London

Reena Spaulings Fine Art Los Angeles, New York

Regen Projects Los Angeles

Revolver Galería Lima, Buenos Aires

Roberts Projects Los Angeles

Robilant + Voena London, Paris, Milan, New York

Nara Roesler Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, New York

Thaddaeus Ropac Salzburg, Paris, Paris-Pantin, Seoul, London

Michael Rosenfeld Gallery New York

Salon 94 New York

Esther Schipper Berlin

Galerie Thomas Schulte Berlin

Jack Shainman Gallery New York

Sicardi Ayers Bacino Houston

Sies + Höke Düsseldorf

Sikkema Jenkins & Co. New York

Jessica Silverman San Francisco

Simões de Assis Curitiba, São Paulo

Skarstedt New York, East Hampton, Paris, London, Palm Beach

Fredric Snitzer Gallery Miami

Sperone Westwater New York

Sprüth Magers Los Angeles, Berlin, London, Hong Kong

Stevenson Amsterdam, Cape Town, Johannesburg

Galeria Luisa Strina São Paulo

Simone Subal Gallery New York

Galería Sur Montevideo

Timothy Taylor London, New York

Templon Brussels, Paris

Galerie Thomas Munich

Tornabuoni Art Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana

Travesía Cuatro Madrid, Guadalajara, Mexico City

Van de Weghe New York, East Hampton

Van Doren Waxter New York

Vedovi Gallery Brussels

Venus Over Manhattan New York

Vielmetter Los Angeles Los Angeles

Waddington Custot London

Wentrup Berlin-Charlottenburg, Hamburg

Michael Werner Gallery New York, Trebbin, London

White Cube Hong Kong, London

Yares Art New York

David Zwirner New York, Paris, Hong Kong, London

Edition

Cristea Roberts Gallery London

Carolina Nitsch New York

Polígrafa Obra Gràfica Barcelona

Susan Sheehan Gallery New York

Two Palms New York

Nova (Artists)

Adams and Ollman Portland Vaginal Davis, Jessica Jackson Hutchins

Galería Isabel Aninat Vitacura Catalina Swinburn, Mónica Bengoa, Patricia Belli

Balice Hertling Paris Pol Taburet

von Bartha Basel, S-chanf Felipe Mujica

Bodega New York Em Rooney

Broadway New York Josh Tonsfeldt, Sky Hopinka

Chapter NY New York Ann Greene Kelly, Cheyenne Julien

Commonwealth and Council Los Angeles Beatriz Cortez, Eddie Aparicio, Julie Tolentino

Company Gallery New York Ambera Wellmann

Document Chicago Julien Creuzet

Thomas Erben Gallery New York Harriet Korman

Galería Agustina Ferreyra San Juan Ad Minoliti, Zadie Xa

First Floor Gallery Harare Harare, Victoria Falls Troy Makaza

half gallery New York Natalie Ball

Instituto de visión Bogotá Amalia Pica, Otto Berchem, Sandra Monterroso

Shulamit Nazarian Los Angeles Naama Tsabar

Kendra Jayne Patrick New York, Bern Qualeasha Wood

Fernando Pradilla Madrid Alberto Baraya

Proyectos Ultravioleta Guatemala City Felipe Mujica

Ramiken New York Jean Katambayi-Mukendi

Galeria Patricia Ready Vitacura Patricia Domínguez, Patrick Hamilton

Yancey Richardson Gallery New York David Alekhuogie, Zanele Muholi

Southard Reid London Prem Sahib

Tiwani Contemporary London Umar Rashid (Frohawk Two Feathers)

Various Small Fires Los Angeles, Seoul Diedrick Brackens, Jessie Homer French

Nicola Vassell New York Alteronce Gumby, Fred Eversley

Positions (Artists)

Afriart Gallery Kampala Sungi Mlengeya

Helena Anrather New York Farah Al Qasimi

Arcadia Missa Marylebone Lewis Hammond

Matthew Brown Los Angeles Los Angeles Vincent Valdez

Central Galeria São Paulo Mariana Manhães

Curro Guadalajara Claudia Peña Salinas

Housing New York Arlene Wandera

Isla Flotante Buenos Aires Valentin Demarco

Kendall Koppe Glasgow Miguel Cardenas

Night Gallery Los Angeles Kandis Williams

Nonaka-Hill Los Angeles Ulala Imai

Pequod Co. Mexico City Paloma Contreras

Project Native Informant London Joseph Yaeger

Rele Gallery Lagos, Los Angeles Marcellina Akpojotor

Reyes Finn Detroit Maya Stovall

SMAC Art Gallery Cape Town, Johannesburg, Stellenbosch Bonolo Kavula

Galerie Gregor Staiger Zurich Nora Turato

Union Pacific London Soshiro Matsubara

Wilding Cran Gallery Los Angeles Karon Davis

Survey (Artists)

1 Mira Madrid Madrid Jaime Davidovich

acb Budapest Imre Bak

Piero Atchugarry Gallery Miami, Garzón Maria Freire

Nicelle Beauchene Gallery New York Candis Mosely Pettway, Qunnie Pettway

Tibor de Nagy New York Joe Brainard

Anat Ebgi Los Angeles Tina Girouard

Larkin Erdmann Gallery Zurich Max Bill, Verena Loewensberg

Daniel Faria Gallery Toronto June Clark

Fridman Gallery New York Dindga McCannon

Hales Gallery London, New York Sunil Gupta

Galerie Knoell Basel Max Bill, Verena Loewensberg

galerie lange + pult Zurich, Auvernier Blair Thurman, Olivier Mosset, Sylvie Fleury

Paci contemporary Brescia, Porto Cervo Miguel Rio Branco

Parker Gallery Los Angeles Gene Beery

Polka Paris William Klein

Richard Saltoun Gallery London Everlyn Nicodemus

Louis Stern Fine Arts Los Angeles Alfredo Ramos Martinez

Welancora Gallery New York Helen Evans Ramsaran