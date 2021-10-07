Art Basel Miami Beach Names Exhibitor List for First In-Person Edition Since 2019

For its first in-person edition since 2019, Art Basel Miami Beach will bring 254 exhibitors—roughly the same amount of galleries as in pre-pandemic years. The fair will return to its traditional home of the Miami Beach Convention Center, and run from December 2–4, with two preview days on November 30 and December 1.
Bringing together galleries from 36 countries, this iteration of the fair includes 43 first-time participants, including First Floor Gallery Harare from Zimbabwe, London’s Southard Reid, Guatemala City’s Proyectos Ultravioleta, Toronto’s Daniel Faria Gallery, Mexico City’s Pequod Co., and Nicola Vassell and Housing, both of New York.
Like many other fairs, Art Basel Miami Beach has been forced to remain flexible, and the fair will stage some online offerings amid the continued threat of the contagious Delta variant. Art Basel will once again stage an accompanying digital version under the banner of Art Basel Live. The fair has also allowed for seven joint booths across the fair, while Edinburgh’s Ingleby Gallery will have a satellite booth managed by local representatives.
The fair is divided into five sections: Galleries (the main section), Positions (solo presentations for emerging artists), Nova (for new work), Survey (for art created before 2000), and Editions (for work on paper and multiples). Details for the fair’s other components will be announced at a later date.
Lockdown forced the cancelation of most major art fairs in 2020 and early 2021. In May, Frieze New York and Art Basel Hong Kong both staged editions, while last month, the Armory Show in New York and Art Basel in Switzerland took place. Frieze Los Angeles said it would return in 2022, and Expo Chicago ultimately made that same call over the summer.
Planning for Art Basel Miami Beach was complicated by the departure of Noah Horowtiz, the fair’s Director Americas for six years, in July, just five months before the fair was to open. Horowitz went on to join Sotheby’s as worldwide head of gallery and private dealer services in September.
The full exhibitor list follows below.
Galleries
303 Gallery New York
47 Canal New York
A Gentil Carioca Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
Miguel Abreu Gallery New York
Acquavella Galleries New York, Palm Beach
Barro Buenos Aires, New York
Bergamin & Gomide São Paulo
Berggruen Gallery San Francisco
Blum & Poe Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo
Peter Blum Gallery New York
Marianne Boesky Gallery Aspen, New York
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery Los Angeles, New York
Bortolami New York
Luciana Brito Galeria São Paulo
Ben Brown Fine Arts London, Palm Beach, Hong Kong
Galerie Buchholz New York, Berlin, Cologne
Canada New York
Cardi Gallery London, Milan
Casa Triângulo São Paulo
Casas Riegner Bogotá
David Castillo Miami
Ceysson & Bénétière Lyon, Paris, Saint-Etienne, Koerich,
New York, Geneva
Cheim & Read New York
Clearing New York, Beverly Hills, Brussels
James Cohan Gallery New York
Sadie Coles HQ London
Galleria Continua Rome, San Gimignano, São Paulo,
Beijing, La Habana, Boissy-le-
Châtel, Paris
Paula Cooper Gallery New York, Palm Beach
Pilar Corrias London
Paul Coulon London
Galerie Crèvecoeur Paris
Galerie Chantal Crousel Paris
Massimo De Carlo Milan, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles, New York
Andrew Edlin Gallery New York
galerie frank elbaz Paris
Derek Eller Gallery New York
Essex Street/Maxwell Graham New York
Galeria Estação São Paulo
Henrique Faria Fine Art New York
Eric Firestone Gallery New York
Konrad Fischer Galerie Berlin, Dusseldorf
Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
Stephen Friedman Gallery London
James Fuentes New York
Gaga Mexico City, Los Angeles
Gagosian Beverly Hills, New York, Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, London
Galerie Christophe Gaillard Paris
Galerie 1900-2000 Paris
Gavlak Los Angeles, Palm Beach
François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York
Gladstone Gallery New York, Los Angeles, Brussels
Galería Elvira González Madrid
Goodman Gallery Cape Town, Johannesburg,
Marian Goodman Gallery LNoenwd Yoonrk, Paris
Gray Chicago, New York
Garth Greenan Gallery New York
Greene Naftali New York
Galerie Karsten Greve Cologne, Paris, St. Moritz
Kavi Gupta Chicago
Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, Gstaad, Saint Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Menorca, Monaco
Galerie Max Hetzler Berlin, London, Paris
High Art Arles, Paris
Hirschl & Adler Modern New York
Rhona Hoffman Gallery Chicago
Edwynn Houk Gallery New York
Pippy Houldsworth Gallery London
Xavier Hufkens Brussels
Gallery Hyundai Seoul
Mariane Ibrahim Chicago, Paris
Ingleby Gallery Edinburgh
Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo
rodolphe janssen Brussels
Jenkins Johnson Gallery New York, San Francisco
JTT New York
Casey Kaplan New York
Karma New York
Kasmin New York
kaufmann repetto New York, Milan
Kayne Griffin Los Angeles
Sean Kelly New York
Kerlin Gallery Dublin
Anton Kern Gallery New York
Kewenig Berlin, Palma de Mallorca
Galerie Peter Kilchmann Zurich
Tina Kim Gallery New York
Kohn Gallery Los Angeles
David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles
Andrew Kreps Gallery New York
Galerie Krinzinger Vienna
Kukje Gallery Busan, Seoul
kurimanzutto Mexico City, New York
Labor Mexico City
Simon Lee Gallery London, Hong Kong
Lehmann Maupin New York, London, Seoul
Galerie Lelong & Co. New York, Paris
David Lewis New York
Josh Lilley London
Lisson Gallery London, East Hampton, New York, Shanghai
Luhring Augustine New York
Maisterravalbuena Madrid
Olivier Malingue London
Jorge Mara – La Ruche Buenos Aires
Matthew Marks Gallery Los Angeles, New York
Galeria Jaqueline Martins São Paulo, Brussels
Barbara Mathes Gallery New York
Mayoral Barcelona, Paris
Mazzoleni Turin, London
Fergus McCaffrey New York, Tokyo, St Barthélemy
Miles McEnery Gallery New York
Anthony Meier Fine Arts San Francisco
Mendes Wood DM New York, São Paulo, Brussels
kamel mennour Paris, London
Mignoni New York
Galeria Millan São Paulo
Victoria Miro Venice, London
Mitchell-Innes & Nash New York
Mnuchin Gallery New York
The Modern Institute Glasgow
moniquemeloche Chicago
mor charpentier Paris, Bogotá
Morán Morán Los Angeles, Mexico City
Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder Vienna
Galerie Nagel Draxler Berlin, Cologne, Munich
Edward Tyler Nahem New York
Helly Nahmad Gallery New York
Nanzuka Tokyo
neugerriemschneider Berlin
Nicodim Gallery Los Angeles, Bucharest
Galerie Nordenhake Berlin, Mexico City, Stockholm
Galerie Nathalie Obadia Paris, Brussels
OMR Mexico City
Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma Rome
P.P.O.W New York
Pace Gallery New York, Palo Alto, Palm Beach, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London
Parrasch Heijnen Gallery Los Angeles
Franklin Parrasch Gallery New York
Patron Chicago
Peres Projects Berlin
Perrotin New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul
Petzel New York
Galerie Jérôme Poggi Paris
Galerie Eva Presenhuber Zurich, New York
Proyectos Monclova Mexico City
Almine Rech New York, Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London
Reena Spaulings Fine Art Los Angeles, New York
Regen Projects Los Angeles
Revolver Galería Lima, Buenos Aires
Roberts Projects Los Angeles
Robilant + Voena London, Paris, Milan, New York
Nara Roesler Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, New York
Thaddaeus Ropac Salzburg, Paris, Paris-Pantin, Seoul, London
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery New York
Salon 94 New York
Esther Schipper Berlin
Galerie Thomas Schulte Berlin
Jack Shainman Gallery New York
Sicardi Ayers Bacino Houston
Sies + Höke Düsseldorf
Sikkema Jenkins & Co. New York
Jessica Silverman San Francisco
Simões de Assis Curitiba, São Paulo
Skarstedt New York, East Hampton, Paris, London, Palm Beach
Fredric Snitzer Gallery Miami
Sperone Westwater New York
Sprüth Magers Los Angeles, Berlin, London, Hong Kong
Stevenson Amsterdam, Cape Town, Johannesburg
Galeria Luisa Strina São Paulo
Simone Subal Gallery New York
Galería Sur Montevideo
Timothy Taylor London, New York
Templon Brussels, Paris
Galerie Thomas Munich
Tornabuoni Art Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana
Travesía Cuatro Madrid, Guadalajara, Mexico City
Van de Weghe New York, East Hampton
Van Doren Waxter New York
Vedovi Gallery Brussels
Venus Over Manhattan New York
Vielmetter Los Angeles Los Angeles
Waddington Custot London
Wentrup Berlin-Charlottenburg, Hamburg
Michael Werner Gallery New York, Trebbin, London
White Cube Hong Kong, London
Yares Art New York
David Zwirner New York, Paris, Hong Kong, London
Edition
Cristea Roberts Gallery London
Carolina Nitsch New York
Polígrafa Obra Gràfica Barcelona
Susan Sheehan Gallery New York
Two Palms New York
Nova (Artists)
Adams and Ollman Portland Vaginal Davis, Jessica Jackson Hutchins
Galería Isabel Aninat Vitacura Catalina Swinburn, Mónica Bengoa, Patricia Belli
Balice Hertling Paris Pol Taburet
von Bartha Basel, S-chanf Felipe Mujica
Bodega New York Em Rooney
Broadway New York Josh Tonsfeldt, Sky Hopinka
Chapter NY New York Ann Greene Kelly, Cheyenne Julien
Commonwealth and Council Los Angeles Beatriz Cortez, Eddie Aparicio, Julie Tolentino
Company Gallery New York Ambera Wellmann
Document Chicago Julien Creuzet
Thomas Erben Gallery New York Harriet Korman
Galería Agustina Ferreyra San Juan Ad Minoliti, Zadie Xa
First Floor Gallery Harare Harare, Victoria Falls Troy Makaza
half gallery New York Natalie Ball
Instituto de visión Bogotá Amalia Pica, Otto Berchem, Sandra Monterroso
Shulamit Nazarian Los Angeles Naama Tsabar
Kendra Jayne Patrick New York, Bern Qualeasha Wood
Fernando Pradilla Madrid Alberto Baraya
Proyectos Ultravioleta Guatemala City Felipe Mujica
Ramiken New York Jean Katambayi-Mukendi
Galeria Patricia Ready Vitacura Patricia Domínguez, Patrick Hamilton
Yancey Richardson Gallery New York David Alekhuogie, Zanele Muholi
Southard Reid London Prem Sahib
Tiwani Contemporary London Umar Rashid (Frohawk Two Feathers)
Various Small Fires Los Angeles, Seoul Diedrick Brackens, Jessie Homer French
Nicola Vassell New York Alteronce Gumby, Fred Eversley
Positions (Artists)
Afriart Gallery Kampala Sungi Mlengeya
Helena Anrather New York Farah Al Qasimi
Arcadia Missa Marylebone Lewis Hammond
Matthew Brown Los Angeles Los Angeles Vincent Valdez
Central Galeria São Paulo Mariana Manhães
Curro Guadalajara Claudia Peña Salinas
Housing New York Arlene Wandera
Isla Flotante Buenos Aires Valentin Demarco
Kendall Koppe Glasgow Miguel Cardenas
Night Gallery Los Angeles Kandis Williams
Nonaka-Hill Los Angeles Ulala Imai
Pequod Co. Mexico City Paloma Contreras
Project Native Informant London Joseph Yaeger
Rele Gallery Lagos, Los Angeles Marcellina Akpojotor
Reyes Finn Detroit Maya Stovall
SMAC Art Gallery Cape Town, Johannesburg, Stellenbosch Bonolo Kavula
Galerie Gregor Staiger Zurich Nora Turato
Union Pacific London Soshiro Matsubara
Wilding Cran Gallery Los Angeles Karon Davis
Survey (Artists)
1 Mira Madrid Madrid Jaime Davidovich
acb Budapest Imre Bak
Piero Atchugarry Gallery Miami, Garzón Maria Freire
Nicelle Beauchene Gallery New York Candis Mosely Pettway, Qunnie Pettway
Tibor de Nagy New York Joe Brainard
Anat Ebgi Los Angeles Tina Girouard
Larkin Erdmann Gallery Zurich Max Bill, Verena Loewensberg
Daniel Faria Gallery Toronto June Clark
Fridman Gallery New York Dindga McCannon
Hales Gallery London, New York Sunil Gupta
Galerie Knoell Basel Max Bill, Verena Loewensberg
galerie lange + pult Zurich, Auvernier Blair Thurman, Olivier Mosset, Sylvie Fleury
Paci contemporary Brescia, Porto Cervo Miguel Rio Branco
Parker Gallery Los Angeles Gene Beery
Polka Paris William Klein
Richard Saltoun Gallery London Everlyn Nicodemus
Louis Stern Fine Arts Los Angeles Alfredo Ramos Martinez
Welancora Gallery New York Helen Evans Ramsaran