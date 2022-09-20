Art Basel Miami Beach Plots Its Largest Edition Ever, With 283 Exhibitors

Art Basel Miami Beach, the largest art fair in the United States, is getting even bigger for its 20th anniversary edition. The upcoming 2022 fair, slated to run December 1–3 with preview days on November 29–30 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, will host 283 exhibitors from 38 countries and territories.

This iteration will once again bring together some of the world’s top galleries, including Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, David Zwirner, Lisson Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, White Cube Gladstone Gallery, Massimo De Carlo, Gallery Hyundai, Kukje Gallery, Lehmann Maupin, LGDR, Kurimanzutto, Mendes Wood DM, Victoria Miro, Nara Roesler, Sprüth Magers, and Templon.

Other influential enterprises from around the world that will take part include A Gentil Carioca (of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo), Carlos/Ishikawa (London), David Castillo (Miami), Commonwealth and Council (Los Angeles), Jeffrey Deitch (Los Angeles, New York), Goodman Gallery (Cape Town, Johannesburg, London), Mariane Ibrahim (Paris, Chicago), Jenkins Johnson Gallery (New York, San Francisco), Casey Kaplan (New York), David Kordansky Gallery (Los Angeles), mor charpentier (Bogotá, Paris), Peres Projects (Berlin, Milan, Seoul), Michael Rosenfeld Gallery (New York), and Jessica Silverman (San Francisco).

Additionally, 26 galleries will take part for the first time, including Alexandre Gallery (New York), And Now (Dallas), Edel Assanti (London), Bridget Donahue (New York), K Art (Buffalo), P21 (Seoul), Queer Thoughts (New York), Chris Sharp Gallery (Los Angeles), Sultana (Arles and Paris), and Yavuz Gallery (Redfern and Singapore).

Alongside the main Galleries section, the fair will also feature 19 exhibitors in the Positions section for solo presentations of emerging artists, 23 galleries in Nova for new work by up to three artists, 17 galleries in Survey for work made before 2000, and 11 exhibitors in Editions for prints and editioned works. (Details on the Meridians and Kabinett sections will be announced at a later date.)

In a statement, Art Basel global director Marc Spiegler said, “It is truly exciting to celebrate our 20-year presence in Miami Beach. Over the last two decades our show has not only reinforced its pivotal position in the region—uniquely bridging the art scenes of North and South Americas, Europe, and beyond—but also played a galvanising role in the city’s profound cultural transformation. The increasingly diverse range of galleries and artistic voices represented will make our show richer in discoveries than ever before.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

Gallery Name Exhibition Spaces 303 Gallery New York 47 Canal New York A Gentil Carioca Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo Miguel Abreu Gallery New York Acquavella Galleries New York, Palm Beach Altman Siegel San Francisco Galeria Raquel Arnaud São Paulo Alfonso Artiaco Naples Balice Hertling Paris Barro Buenos Aires Nicelle Beauchene Gallery New York galería elba benítez Madrid Berggruen Gallery San Francisco blank projects Cape Town Blum & Poe Tokyo, Los Angeles, New York Peter Blum Gallery New York Marianne Boesky Gallery New York Tanya Bonakdar Gallery Los Angeles, New York Bortolami New York Luciana Brito Galeria São Paulo Ben Brown Fine Arts Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach Galerie Buchholz Berlin, Cologne, New York Canada New York Cardi Gallery Milan, London Carlos/Ishikawa London Casa Triângulo São Paulo Casas Riegner Bogotá David Castillo Miami Ceysson & Bénétière Lyon, Paris, Saint-Etienne, Koerich, New York Chapter NY New York Cheim & Read New York Clearing Brussels, Beverly Hills, New York James Cohan Gallery New York Sadie Coles HQ London Commonwealth and Council Los Angeles Galleria Continua São Paulo, Beijing, La Habana, Boissy-le-Châtel, Paris, Roma, San Gimignano Paula Cooper Gallery New York, Palm Beach Corbett vs. Dempsey Chicago Pilar Corrias London Galerie Crèvecoeur Paris Galerie Chantal Crousel Paris DAN Galeria São Paulo, Votorantim DC Moore Gallery New York Massimo De Carlo Paris, Hong Kong, Milan, London Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles, New York Bridget Donahue New York Andrew Edlin Gallery New York galerie frank elbaz Paris Derek Eller Gallery New York Thomas Erben Gallery New York Eric Firestone Gallery New York Konrad Fischer Galerie Berlin, Dusseldorf Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo Peter Freeman, Inc. New York Stephen Friedman Gallery London James Fuentes New York Gaga Mexico City, Los Angeles Gagosian Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, Saanen, London, Beverly Hills, New York Galerie Christophe Gaillard Paris Galerie 1900-2000 Paris Gavlak Los Angeles, Palm Beach François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York Gladstone Gallery Brussels, Rome, Seoul, New York Gomide & Co São Paulo Galería Elvira González Madrid Goodman Gallery Cape Town, Johannesburg, London Marian Goodman Gallery Paris, London, New York Galerie Bärbel Grässlin Frankfurt Gray Chicago, New York Garth Greenan Gallery New York Greene Naftali New York Galerie Karsten Greve St. Moritz, Cologne, Paris Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art Lisbon Kavi Gupta Chicago Hales Gallery London, New York Hauser & Wirth Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, Sankt Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York, Monte Carlo Galerie Max Hetzler Paris, Berlin, London High Art Arles, Paris Hirschl & Adler Modern New York Hannah Hoffman Los Angeles Rhona Hoffman Gallery Chicago Edwynn Houk Gallery New York Pippy Houldsworth Gallery London Xavier Hufkens Brussels Gallery Hyundai Seoul Mariane Ibrahim Paris, Chicago Ingleby Gallery Edinburgh rodolphe janssen Brussels Catriona Jeffries Vancouver Jenkins Johnson Gallery New York, San Francisco JTT New York Annely Juda Fine Art London Kalfayan Galleries Athens, Thessaloniki Casey Kaplan New York Karma New York Karma International Zurich Kasmin New York kaufmann repetto Milan, New York Sean Kelly Los Angeles, New York Kerlin Gallery Dublin Anton Kern Gallery New York Kewenig Berlin, Palma de Mallorca Galerie Peter Kilchmann Zurich Tina Kim Gallery New York Kohn Gallery Los Angeles David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles Andrew Kreps Gallery New York Galerie Krinzinger Vienna Kukje Gallery Busan, Seoul kurimanzutto Mexico City, New York Labor Mexico City Simon Lee Gallery Hong Kong, London Lehmann Maupin Seoul, London, New York Galerie Lelong & Co. Paris, New York David Lewis New York LGDR Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York Josh Lilley London Lisson Gallery Shanghai, London, East Hampton, New York Luhring Augustine New York Magazzino Rome Mai 36 Galerie Zurich Maisterravalbuena Madrid Jorge Mara – La Ruche Buenos Aires Matthew Marks Gallery Los Angeles, New York Marlborough Barcelona, Madrid, London, New York Philip Martin Gallery Los Angeles Barbara Mathes Gallery New York Mayoral Paris, Barcelona Mazzoleni Turin, London Anthony Meier Fine Arts San Francisco Mendes Wood DM São Paulo, New York, Brussels kamel mennour Paris Meyer Riegger Berlin, Karlsruhe Mignoni New York Millan São Paulo Victoria Miro Venice, London Mitchell-Innes & Nash New York Mnuchin Gallery New York The Modern Institute Glasgow moniquemeloche Chicago mor charpentier Bogotá, Paris Morán Morán Mexico City, Los Angeles Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder Vienna Galerie Nagel Draxler Berlin, Cologne, Munich Edward Tyler Nahem New York Helly Nahmad Gallery New York Nanzuka Tokyo Galería Leandro Navarro Madrid neugerriemschneider Berlin Nicodim Gallery Bucharest, Los Angeles, New York Galleria Franco Noero Turin David Nolan Gallery New York Galerie Nordenhake Berlin, Mexico City, Stockholm Galerie Nathalie Obadia Brussels, Paris OMR Mexico City Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma Rome P.P.O.W New York Pace Gallery Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London, East Hampton, New York, Palm Beach, Palo Alto Franklin Parrasch Gallery New York Patron Chicago Peres Projects Berlin, Milan, Seoul Perrotin Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, New York Petzel New York Galerie Eva Presenhuber Vienna, Zurich, New York Proyectos Monclova Mexico City Almine Rech Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York Regen Projects Los Angeles Revolver Galería Buenos Aires, Lima, New York Roberts Projects Los Angeles Rodeo London, Piraeus Nara Roesler Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, New York Thaddaeus Ropac Salzburg, Paris, Seoul, London Michael Rosenfeld Gallery New York Lia Rumma Milan, Naples SCAI The Bathhouse Tokyo Esther Schipper Berlin Schoelkopf Gallery New York Galerie Thomas Schulte Berlin Marc Selwyn Fine Art Beverly Hills Jack Shainman Gallery New York Sicardi Ayers Bacino Houston Sies + Höke Düsseldorf Sikkema Jenkins & Co. New York Jessica Silverman San Francisco Simões de Assis Curitiba, São Paulo Skarstedt Paris, London, East Hampton, New York Fredric Snitzer Gallery Miami Sperone Westwater New York Sprüth Magers Hong Kong, Berlin, London, Los Angeles Galleria Christian Stein Milan Stevenson Amsterdam, Cape Town, Johannesburg Galeria Luisa Strina São Paulo Simone Subal Gallery New York Galería Sur Montevideo Timothy Taylor London, New York Templon Brussels, Paris, New York Galerie Thomas Munich Galerie Barbara Thumm Berlin Tornabuoni Art Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana Travesía Cuatro Guadalajara, Mexico City, Madrid Van de Weghe New York Van Doren Waxter New York Vedovi Gallery Brussels Venus Over Manhattan New York Vermelho São Paulo Vielmetter Los Angeles Los Angeles Waddington Custot London Galleri Nicolai Wallner Copenhagen Wentrup Berlin, Hamburg Michael Werner Gallery Trebbin, London, East Hampton, New York White Cube Hong Kong, London Yares Art New York, San Francisco David Zwirner Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York

Positions

Gallery Name Exhibition Spaces And Now Dallas Arcadia Missa London Edel Assanti London Ruth Benzacar Galeria de Arte Buenos Aires Central Galeria São Paulo Emalin London Isla Flotante Buenos Aires Night Gallery Los Angeles P21 Seoul Pequod Co. Mexico City Queer Thoughts New York Rele Gallery Lagos, Los Angeles Residency Art Gallery Inglewood Reyes Finn Detroit Chris Sharp Gallery Los Angeles Soft Opening London Stars Los Angeles Sultana Arles, Paris Sophie Tappeiner Vienna

Nova

Gallery Name Exhibition Spaces Artists Afriart Gallery Kampala Emmie Nume, Mona Taha, Richard Atugonza Helena Anrather New York Julia Wachtel Antenna Space Shanghai Han Bing, Nancy Lupo 80m2 Livia Benavides Lima Andres Pereira Paz, Armando Andrade Tudela, Ximena Garrido-Lecca Galerie Maria Bernheim Zurich Ding Shilun, Eli Ping Company Gallery New York John Edmonds Document Chicago Elizabeth Atterbury, Gordon Hall Anat Ebgi Los Angeles Anabel Juarez, Greg Ito Galería Agustina Ferreyra San Juan Dalton Gata, Paloma Contreras Lomas, Tobias Dirty Instituto de visión Bogotá, New York Claudia Fontes, Sandra Monterroso, Tania Candiani Charlie James Gallery Los Angeles Patrick Martinez K Art Buffalo Edgar Heap of Birds, Erin Gingrich, Robyn Tsinnajinnie Kristina Kite Gallery Los Angeles Jasper Marsalis, Nicole Miller Kendra Jayne Patrick Bern, New York Teresa Baker, Constanza Camila Kramer Garfias, Sharona Franklin Galerie Jérôme Poggi Paris Nikita Kadan Proyectos Ultravioleta Guatemala City Akira Ikezoe, Amalia Pica Galeria Patricia Ready Vitacura Josefina Guilisasti, Marcela Correa Spinello Projects Miami Juana Valdes, Reginald O’Neal Super Dakota Brussels Julia Wachtel Rachel Uffner Gallery New York Bernadette Despujols, Curtis Talwst Santiago, Sheree Hovsepian Nicola Vassell New York Alberta Whittle, Che Lovelace Welancora Gallery New York Carl E. Hazlewood Yavuz Gallery Redfern, Singapore Pinaree Sanpitak

Survey

Gallery Name Exhibition Spaces 1 Mira Madrid Madrid, Valencia acb Budapest Alexandre Gallery New York Berry Campbell New York José de la Mano Madrid Larkin Erdmann Gallery Zurich Fridman Gallery Beacon, New York Herlitzka + Faria Buenos Aires Galerie Knoell Basel Paulo Kuczynski São Paulo Magenta Plains New York Galerie Mitterrand Paris Rolf Art Buenos Aires Meredith Rosen Gallery New York Cristin Tierney Gallery New York Watanuki Ltd. / Toki-no-Wasuremono Tokyo Steven Zevitas Gallery Boston

Edition