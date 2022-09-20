Art Basel Miami Beach Plots Its Largest Edition Ever, With 283 Exhibitors

Art Basel Miami Beach, the largest art fair in the United States, is getting even bigger for its 20th anniversary edition. The upcoming 2022 fair, slated to run December 1–3 with preview days on November 29–30 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, will host 283 exhibitors from 38 countries and territories.
This iteration will once again bring together some of the world’s top galleries, including Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, David Zwirner, Lisson Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, White Cube Gladstone Gallery, Massimo De Carlo, Gallery Hyundai, Kukje Gallery, Lehmann Maupin, LGDR, Kurimanzutto, Mendes Wood DM, Victoria Miro, Nara Roesler, Sprüth Magers, and Templon.
Other influential enterprises from around the world that will take part include A Gentil Carioca (of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo), Carlos/Ishikawa (London), David Castillo (Miami), Commonwealth and Council (Los Angeles), Jeffrey Deitch (Los Angeles, New York), Goodman Gallery (Cape Town, Johannesburg, London), Mariane Ibrahim (Paris, Chicago), Jenkins Johnson Gallery (New York, San Francisco), Casey Kaplan (New York), David Kordansky Gallery (Los Angeles), mor charpentier (Bogotá, Paris), Peres Projects (Berlin, Milan, Seoul), Michael Rosenfeld Gallery (New York), and Jessica Silverman (San Francisco).
Additionally, 26 galleries will take part for the first time, including Alexandre Gallery (New York), And Now (Dallas), Edel Assanti (London), Bridget Donahue (New York), K Art (Buffalo), P21 (Seoul), Queer Thoughts (New York), Chris Sharp Gallery (Los Angeles), Sultana (Arles and Paris), and Yavuz Gallery (Redfern and Singapore).
Alongside the main Galleries section, the fair will also feature 19 exhibitors in the Positions section for solo presentations of emerging artists, 23 galleries in Nova for new work by up to three artists, 17 galleries in Survey for work made before 2000, and 11 exhibitors in Editions for prints and editioned works. (Details on the Meridians and Kabinett sections will be announced at a later date.)
In a statement, Art Basel global director Marc Spiegler said, “It is truly exciting to celebrate our 20-year presence in Miami Beach. Over the last two decades our show has not only reinforced its pivotal position in the region—uniquely bridging the art scenes of North and South Americas, Europe, and beyond—but also played a galvanising role in the city’s profound cultural transformation. The increasingly diverse range of galleries and artistic voices represented will make our show richer in discoveries than ever before.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
Galleries
|Gallery Name
|Exhibition Spaces
|303 Gallery
|New York
|47 Canal
|New York
|A Gentil Carioca
|Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
|Miguel Abreu Gallery
|New York
|Acquavella Galleries
|New York, Palm Beach
|Altman Siegel
|San Francisco
|Galeria Raquel Arnaud
|São Paulo
|Alfonso Artiaco
|Naples
|Balice Hertling
|Paris
|Barro
|Buenos Aires
|Nicelle Beauchene Gallery
|New York
|galería elba benítez
|Madrid
|Berggruen Gallery
|San Francisco
|blank projects
|Cape Town
|Blum & Poe
|Tokyo, Los Angeles, New York
|Peter Blum Gallery
|New York
|Marianne Boesky Gallery
|New York
|Tanya Bonakdar Gallery
|Los Angeles, New York
|Bortolami
|New York
|Luciana Brito Galeria
|São Paulo
|Ben Brown Fine Arts
|Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach
|Galerie Buchholz
|Berlin, Cologne, New York
|Canada
|New York
|Cardi Gallery
|Milan, London
|Carlos/Ishikawa
|London
|Casa Triângulo
|São Paulo
|Casas Riegner
|Bogotá
|David Castillo
|Miami
|Ceysson & Bénétière
|Lyon, Paris, Saint-Etienne, Koerich, New York
|Chapter NY
|New York
|Cheim & Read
|New York
|Clearing
|Brussels, Beverly Hills, New York
|James Cohan Gallery
|New York
|Sadie Coles HQ
|London
|Commonwealth and Council
|Los Angeles
|Galleria Continua
|São Paulo, Beijing, La Habana, Boissy-le-Châtel, Paris, Roma, San Gimignano
|Paula Cooper Gallery
|New York, Palm Beach
|Corbett vs. Dempsey
|Chicago
|Pilar Corrias
|London
|Galerie Crèvecoeur
|Paris
|Galerie Chantal Crousel
|Paris
|DAN Galeria
|São Paulo, Votorantim
|DC Moore Gallery
|New York
|Massimo De Carlo
|Paris, Hong Kong, Milan, London
|Jeffrey Deitch
|Los Angeles, New York
|Bridget Donahue
|New York
|Andrew Edlin Gallery
|New York
|galerie frank elbaz
|Paris
|Derek Eller Gallery
|New York
|Thomas Erben Gallery
|New York
|Eric Firestone Gallery
|New York
|Konrad Fischer Galerie
|Berlin, Dusseldorf
|Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel
|Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
|Peter Freeman, Inc.
|New York
|Stephen Friedman Gallery
|London
|James Fuentes
|New York
|Gaga
|Mexico City, Los Angeles
|Gagosian
|Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, Saanen, London, Beverly Hills, New York
|Galerie Christophe Gaillard
|Paris
|Galerie 1900-2000
|Paris
|Gavlak
|Los Angeles, Palm Beach
|François Ghebaly
|Los Angeles, New York
|Gladstone Gallery
|Brussels, Rome, Seoul, New York
|Gomide & Co
|São Paulo
|Galería Elvira González
|Madrid
|Goodman Gallery
|Cape Town, Johannesburg, London
|Marian Goodman Gallery
|Paris, London, New York
|Galerie Bärbel Grässlin
|Frankfurt
|Gray
|Chicago, New York
|Garth Greenan Gallery
|New York
|Greene Naftali
|New York
|Galerie Karsten Greve
|St. Moritz, Cologne, Paris
|Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art
|Lisbon
|Kavi Gupta
|Chicago
|Hales Gallery
|London, New York
|Hauser & Wirth
|Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, Sankt Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York, Monte Carlo
|Galerie Max Hetzler
|Paris, Berlin, London
|High Art
|Arles, Paris
|Hirschl & Adler Modern
|New York
|Hannah Hoffman
|Los Angeles
|Rhona Hoffman Gallery
|Chicago
|Edwynn Houk Gallery
|New York
|Pippy Houldsworth Gallery
|London
|Xavier Hufkens
|Brussels
|Gallery Hyundai
|Seoul
|Mariane Ibrahim
|Paris, Chicago
|Ingleby Gallery
|Edinburgh
|rodolphe janssen
|Brussels
|Catriona Jeffries
|Vancouver
|Jenkins Johnson Gallery
|New York, San Francisco
|JTT
|New York
|Annely Juda Fine Art
|London
|Kalfayan Galleries
|Athens, Thessaloniki
|Casey Kaplan
|New York
|Karma
|New York
|Karma International
|Zurich
|Kasmin
|New York
|kaufmann repetto
|Milan, New York
|Sean Kelly
|Los Angeles, New York
|Kerlin Gallery
|Dublin
|Anton Kern Gallery
|New York
|Kewenig
|Berlin, Palma de Mallorca
|Galerie Peter Kilchmann
|Zurich
|Tina Kim Gallery
|New York
|Kohn Gallery
|Los Angeles
|David Kordansky Gallery
|Los Angeles
|Andrew Kreps Gallery
|New York
|Galerie Krinzinger
|Vienna
|Kukje Gallery
|Busan, Seoul
|kurimanzutto
|Mexico City, New York
|Labor
|Mexico City
|Simon Lee Gallery
|Hong Kong, London
|Lehmann Maupin
|Seoul, London, New York
|Galerie Lelong & Co.
|Paris, New York
|David Lewis
|New York
|LGDR
|Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York
|Josh Lilley
|London
|Lisson Gallery
|Shanghai, London, East Hampton, New York
|Luhring Augustine
|New York
|Magazzino
|Rome
|Mai 36 Galerie
|Zurich
|Maisterravalbuena
|Madrid
|Jorge Mara – La Ruche
|Buenos Aires
|Matthew Marks Gallery
|Los Angeles, New York
|Marlborough
|Barcelona, Madrid, London, New York
|Philip Martin Gallery
|Los Angeles
|Barbara Mathes Gallery
|New York
|Mayoral
|Paris, Barcelona
|Mazzoleni
|Turin, London
|Anthony Meier Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Mendes Wood DM
|São Paulo, New York, Brussels
|kamel mennour
|Paris
|Meyer Riegger
|Berlin, Karlsruhe
|Mignoni
|New York
|Millan
|São Paulo
|Victoria Miro
|Venice, London
|Mitchell-Innes & Nash
|New York
|Mnuchin Gallery
|New York
|The Modern Institute
|Glasgow
|moniquemeloche
|Chicago
|mor charpentier
|Bogotá, Paris
|Morán Morán
|Mexico City, Los Angeles
|Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder
|Vienna
|Galerie Nagel Draxler
|Berlin, Cologne, Munich
|Edward Tyler Nahem
|New York
|Helly Nahmad Gallery
|New York
|Nanzuka
|Tokyo
|Galería Leandro Navarro
|Madrid
|neugerriemschneider
|Berlin
|Nicodim Gallery
|Bucharest, Los Angeles, New York
|Galleria Franco Noero
|Turin
|David Nolan Gallery
|New York
|Galerie Nordenhake
|Berlin, Mexico City, Stockholm
|Galerie Nathalie Obadia
|Brussels, Paris
|OMR
|Mexico City
|Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma
|Rome
|P.P.O.W
|New York
|Pace Gallery
|Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London, East Hampton, New York, Palm Beach, Palo Alto
|Franklin Parrasch Gallery
|New York
|Patron
|Chicago
|Peres Projects
|Berlin, Milan, Seoul
|Perrotin
|Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, New York
|Petzel
|New York
|Galerie Eva Presenhuber
|Vienna, Zurich, New York
|Proyectos Monclova
|Mexico City
|Almine Rech
|Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York
|Regen Projects
|Los Angeles
|Revolver Galería
|Buenos Aires, Lima, New York
|Roberts Projects
|Los Angeles
|Rodeo
|London, Piraeus
|Nara Roesler
|Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, New York
|Thaddaeus Ropac
|Salzburg, Paris, Seoul, London
|Michael Rosenfeld Gallery
|New York
|Lia Rumma
|Milan, Naples
|SCAI The Bathhouse
|Tokyo
|Esther Schipper
|Berlin
|Schoelkopf Gallery
|New York
|Galerie Thomas Schulte
|Berlin
|Marc Selwyn Fine Art
|Beverly Hills
|Jack Shainman Gallery
|New York
|Sicardi Ayers Bacino
|Houston
|Sies + Höke
|Düsseldorf
|Sikkema Jenkins & Co.
|New York
|Jessica Silverman
|San Francisco
|Simões de Assis
|Curitiba, São Paulo
|Skarstedt
|Paris, London, East Hampton, New York
|Fredric Snitzer Gallery
|Miami
|Sperone Westwater
|New York
|Sprüth Magers
|Hong Kong, Berlin, London, Los Angeles
|Galleria Christian Stein
|Milan
|Stevenson
|Amsterdam, Cape Town, Johannesburg
|Galeria Luisa Strina
|São Paulo
|Simone Subal Gallery
|New York
|Galería Sur
|Montevideo
|Timothy Taylor
|London, New York
|Templon
|Brussels, Paris, New York
|Galerie Thomas
|Munich
|Galerie Barbara Thumm
|Berlin
|Tornabuoni Art
|Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana
|Travesía Cuatro
|Guadalajara, Mexico City, Madrid
|Van de Weghe
|New York
|Van Doren Waxter
|New York
|Vedovi Gallery
|Brussels
|Venus Over Manhattan
|New York
|Vermelho
|São Paulo
|Vielmetter Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|Waddington Custot
|London
|Galleri Nicolai Wallner
|Copenhagen
|Wentrup
|Berlin, Hamburg
|Michael Werner Gallery
|Trebbin, London, East Hampton, New York
|White Cube
|Hong Kong, London
|Yares Art
|New York, San Francisco
|David Zwirner
|Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York
Positions
|Gallery Name
|Exhibition Spaces
|And Now
|Dallas
|Arcadia Missa
|London
|Edel Assanti
|London
|Ruth Benzacar Galeria de Arte
|Buenos Aires
|Central Galeria
|São Paulo
|Emalin
|London
|Isla Flotante
|Buenos Aires
|Night Gallery
|Los Angeles
|P21
|Seoul
|Pequod Co.
|Mexico City
|Queer Thoughts
|New York
|Rele Gallery
|Lagos, Los Angeles
|Residency Art Gallery
|Inglewood
|Reyes Finn
|Detroit
|Chris Sharp Gallery
|Los Angeles
|Soft Opening
|London
|Stars
|Los Angeles
|Sultana
|Arles, Paris
|Sophie Tappeiner
|Vienna
Nova
|Gallery Name
|Exhibition Spaces
|Artists
|Afriart Gallery
|Kampala
|Emmie Nume, Mona Taha, Richard Atugonza
|Helena Anrather
|New York
|Julia Wachtel
|Antenna Space
|Shanghai
|Han Bing, Nancy Lupo
|80m2 Livia Benavides
|Lima
|Andres Pereira Paz, Armando Andrade Tudela, Ximena Garrido-Lecca
|Galerie Maria Bernheim
|Zurich
|Ding Shilun, Eli Ping
|Company Gallery
|New York
|John Edmonds
|Document
|Chicago
|Elizabeth Atterbury, Gordon Hall
|Anat Ebgi
|Los Angeles
|Anabel Juarez, Greg Ito
|Galería Agustina Ferreyra
|San Juan
|Dalton Gata, Paloma Contreras Lomas, Tobias Dirty
|Instituto de visión
|Bogotá, New York
|Claudia Fontes, Sandra Monterroso, Tania Candiani
|Charlie James Gallery
|Los Angeles
|Patrick Martinez
|K Art
|Buffalo
|Edgar Heap of Birds, Erin Gingrich, Robyn Tsinnajinnie
|Kristina Kite Gallery
|Los Angeles
|Jasper Marsalis, Nicole Miller
|Kendra Jayne Patrick
|Bern, New York
|Teresa Baker, Constanza Camila Kramer Garfias, Sharona Franklin
|Galerie Jérôme Poggi
|Paris
|Nikita Kadan
|Proyectos Ultravioleta
|Guatemala City
|Akira Ikezoe, Amalia Pica
|Galeria Patricia Ready
|Vitacura
|Josefina Guilisasti, Marcela Correa
|Spinello Projects
|Miami
|Juana Valdes, Reginald O’Neal
|Super Dakota
|Brussels
|Julia Wachtel
|Rachel Uffner Gallery
|New York
|Bernadette Despujols, Curtis Talwst Santiago, Sheree Hovsepian
|Nicola Vassell
|New York
|Alberta Whittle, Che Lovelace
|Welancora Gallery
|New York
|Carl E. Hazlewood
|Yavuz Gallery
|Redfern, Singapore
|Pinaree Sanpitak
Survey
|Gallery Name
|Exhibition Spaces
|1 Mira Madrid
|Madrid, Valencia
|acb
|Budapest
|Alexandre Gallery
|New York
|Berry Campbell
|New York
|José de la Mano
|Madrid
|Larkin Erdmann Gallery
|Zurich
|Fridman Gallery
|Beacon, New York
|Herlitzka + Faria
|Buenos Aires
|Galerie Knoell
|Basel
|Paulo Kuczynski
|São Paulo
|Magenta Plains
|New York
|Galerie Mitterrand
|Paris
|Rolf Art
|Buenos Aires
|Meredith Rosen Gallery
|New York
|Cristin Tierney Gallery
|New York
|Watanuki Ltd. / Toki-no-Wasuremono
|Tokyo
|Steven Zevitas Gallery
|Boston
Edition
|Gallery Name
|Exhibition Spaces
|Cristea Roberts Gallery
|London
|Crown Point Press
|San Francisco
|Gemini G.E.L.
|Los Angeles
|Carolina Nitsch
|New York
|Pace Prints
|New York
|Paragon
|London
|Polígrafa Obra Gràfica
|Barcelona
|Susan Sheehan Gallery
|New York
|STPI
|Singapore
|Two Palms
|New York
|ULAE
|New York