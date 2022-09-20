Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

Art Basel Miami Beach Plots Its Largest Edition Ever, With 283 Exhibitors

Maximilíano Durón
Exterior view of the Miami Beach
Outside the convention center for Art Basel Miami Beach 2021. Maximilíano Durón/ARTnews

Art Basel Miami Beach, the largest art fair in the United States, is getting even bigger for its 20th anniversary edition. The upcoming 2022 fair, slated to run December 1–3 with preview days on November 29–30 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, will host 283 exhibitors from 38 countries and territories.

This iteration will once again bring together some of the world’s top galleries, including Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, David Zwirner, Lisson Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, White Cube Gladstone Gallery, Massimo De Carlo, Gallery Hyundai, Kukje Gallery, Lehmann Maupin, LGDR, Kurimanzutto, Mendes Wood DM, Victoria Miro, Nara Roesler, Sprüth Magers, and Templon.

Related Articles

Aerial view of a white building

With 146 Exhibitors, NADA Miami Plans 20th Anniversary Edition Later This Year

Untitled Art Names Over 140 Exhibitors for Upcoming Miami Beach Edition

Other influential enterprises from around the world that will take part include A Gentil Carioca (of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo), Carlos/Ishikawa (London), David Castillo (Miami), Commonwealth and Council (Los Angeles), Jeffrey Deitch (Los Angeles, New York), Goodman Gallery (Cape Town, Johannesburg, London), Mariane Ibrahim (Paris, Chicago), Jenkins Johnson Gallery (New York, San Francisco), Casey Kaplan (New York), David Kordansky Gallery (Los Angeles), mor charpentier (Bogotá, Paris), Peres Projects (Berlin, Milan, Seoul), Michael Rosenfeld Gallery (New York), and Jessica Silverman (San Francisco).

Additionally, 26 galleries will take part for the first time, including Alexandre Gallery (New York), And Now (Dallas), Edel Assanti (London), Bridget Donahue (New York), K Art (Buffalo), P21 (Seoul), Queer Thoughts (New York), Chris Sharp Gallery (Los Angeles), Sultana (Arles and Paris), and Yavuz Gallery (Redfern and Singapore).

Alongside the main Galleries section, the fair will also feature 19 exhibitors in the Positions section for solo presentations of emerging artists, 23 galleries in Nova for new work by up to three artists, 17 galleries in Survey for work made before 2000, and 11 exhibitors in Editions for prints and editioned works. (Details on the Meridians and Kabinett sections will be announced at a later date.)

In a statement, Art Basel global director Marc Spiegler said, “It is truly exciting to celebrate our 20-year presence in Miami Beach. Over the last two decades our show has not only reinforced its pivotal position in the region—uniquely bridging the art scenes of North and South Americas, Europe, and beyond—but also played a galvanising role in the city’s profound cultural transformation. The increasingly diverse range of galleries and artistic voices represented will make our show richer in discoveries than ever before.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.  

Galleries

 Gallery NameExhibition Spaces
303 GalleryNew York
47 CanalNew York
A Gentil CariocaRio de Janeiro, São Paulo
Miguel Abreu GalleryNew York
Acquavella GalleriesNew York, Palm Beach
Altman SiegelSan Francisco
Galeria Raquel ArnaudSão Paulo
Alfonso ArtiacoNaples
Balice HertlingParis
BarroBuenos Aires
Nicelle Beauchene GalleryNew York
galería elba benítezMadrid
Berggruen GallerySan Francisco
blank projectsCape Town
Blum & PoeTokyo, Los Angeles, New York
Peter Blum GalleryNew York
Marianne Boesky GalleryNew York
Tanya Bonakdar GalleryLos Angeles, New York
BortolamiNew York
Luciana Brito GaleriaSão Paulo
Ben Brown Fine ArtsHong Kong, London, Palm Beach
Galerie BuchholzBerlin, Cologne, New York
CanadaNew York
Cardi GalleryMilan, London
Carlos/IshikawaLondon
Casa TriânguloSão Paulo
Casas RiegnerBogotá
David CastilloMiami
Ceysson & BénétièreLyon, Paris, Saint-Etienne, Koerich, New York
Chapter NYNew York
Cheim & ReadNew York
ClearingBrussels, Beverly Hills, New York
James Cohan GalleryNew York
Sadie Coles HQLondon
Commonwealth and CouncilLos Angeles
Galleria ContinuaSão Paulo, Beijing, La Habana, Boissy-le-Châtel, Paris, Roma, San Gimignano
Paula Cooper GalleryNew York, Palm Beach
Corbett vs. DempseyChicago
Pilar CorriasLondon
Galerie CrèvecoeurParis
Galerie Chantal CrouselParis
DAN GaleriaSão Paulo, Votorantim
DC Moore GalleryNew York
Massimo De CarloParis, Hong Kong, Milan, London
Jeffrey DeitchLos Angeles, New York
Bridget DonahueNew York
Andrew Edlin GalleryNew York
galerie frank elbazParis
Derek Eller GalleryNew York
Thomas Erben GalleryNew York
Eric Firestone GalleryNew York
Konrad Fischer GalerieBerlin, Dusseldorf
Fortes D’Aloia & GabrielRio de Janeiro, São Paulo
Peter Freeman, Inc.New York
Stephen Friedman GalleryLondon
James FuentesNew York
GagaMexico City, Los Angeles
GagosianHong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, Saanen, London, Beverly Hills, New York
Galerie Christophe GaillardParis
Galerie 1900-2000Paris
GavlakLos Angeles, Palm Beach
François GhebalyLos Angeles, New York
Gladstone GalleryBrussels, Rome, Seoul, New York
Gomide & CoSão Paulo
Galería Elvira GonzálezMadrid
Goodman GalleryCape Town, Johannesburg, London
Marian Goodman GalleryParis, London, New York
Galerie Bärbel GrässlinFrankfurt
GrayChicago, New York
Garth Greenan GalleryNew York
Greene NaftaliNew York
Galerie Karsten GreveSt. Moritz, Cologne, Paris
Cristina Guerra Contemporary ArtLisbon
Kavi GuptaChicago
Hales GalleryLondon, New York
Hauser & WirthHong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, Sankt Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York, Monte Carlo
Galerie Max HetzlerParis, Berlin, London
High ArtArles, Paris
Hirschl & Adler ModernNew York
Hannah HoffmanLos Angeles
Rhona Hoffman GalleryChicago
Edwynn Houk GalleryNew York
Pippy Houldsworth GalleryLondon
Xavier HufkensBrussels
Gallery HyundaiSeoul
Mariane IbrahimParis, Chicago
Ingleby GalleryEdinburgh
rodolphe janssenBrussels
Catriona JeffriesVancouver
Jenkins Johnson GalleryNew York, San Francisco
JTTNew York
Annely Juda Fine ArtLondon
Kalfayan GalleriesAthens, Thessaloniki
Casey KaplanNew York
KarmaNew York
Karma InternationalZurich
KasminNew York
kaufmann repettoMilan, New York
Sean KellyLos Angeles, New York
Kerlin GalleryDublin
Anton Kern GalleryNew York
KewenigBerlin, Palma de Mallorca
Galerie Peter KilchmannZurich
Tina Kim GalleryNew York
Kohn GalleryLos Angeles
David Kordansky GalleryLos Angeles
Andrew Kreps GalleryNew York
Galerie KrinzingerVienna
Kukje GalleryBusan, Seoul
kurimanzuttoMexico City, New York
LaborMexico City
Simon Lee GalleryHong Kong, London
Lehmann MaupinSeoul, London, New York
Galerie Lelong & Co.Paris, New York
David LewisNew York
LGDRParis, Hong Kong, London, New York
Josh LilleyLondon
Lisson GalleryShanghai, London, East Hampton, New York
Luhring AugustineNew York
MagazzinoRome
Mai 36 GalerieZurich
MaisterravalbuenaMadrid
Jorge Mara – La RucheBuenos Aires
Matthew Marks GalleryLos Angeles, New York
MarlboroughBarcelona, Madrid, London, New York
Philip Martin GalleryLos Angeles
Barbara Mathes GalleryNew York
MayoralParis, Barcelona
MazzoleniTurin, London
Anthony Meier Fine ArtsSan Francisco
Mendes Wood DMSão Paulo, New York, Brussels
kamel mennourParis
Meyer RieggerBerlin, Karlsruhe
MignoniNew York
MillanSão Paulo
Victoria MiroVenice, London
Mitchell-Innes & NashNew York
Mnuchin GalleryNew York
The Modern InstituteGlasgow
moniquemelocheChicago
mor charpentierBogotá, Paris
Morán MoránMexico City, Los Angeles
Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie SchwarzwälderVienna
Galerie Nagel DraxlerBerlin, Cologne, Munich
Edward Tyler NahemNew York
Helly Nahmad GalleryNew York
NanzukaTokyo
Galería Leandro NavarroMadrid
neugerriemschneiderBerlin
Nicodim GalleryBucharest, Los Angeles, New York
Galleria Franco NoeroTurin
David Nolan GalleryNew York
Galerie NordenhakeBerlin, Mexico City, Stockholm
Galerie Nathalie ObadiaBrussels, Paris
OMRMexico City
Galleria Lorcan O’Neill RomaRome
P.P.O.WNew York
Pace GalleryHong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London, East Hampton, New York, Palm Beach, Palo Alto
Franklin Parrasch GalleryNew York
PatronChicago
Peres ProjectsBerlin, Milan, Seoul
PerrotinHong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, New York
PetzelNew York
Galerie Eva PresenhuberVienna, Zurich, New York
Proyectos MonclovaMexico City
Almine RechBrussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York
Regen ProjectsLos Angeles
Revolver GaleríaBuenos Aires, Lima, New York
Roberts ProjectsLos Angeles
RodeoLondon, Piraeus
Nara RoeslerRio de Janeiro, São Paulo, New York
Thaddaeus RopacSalzburg, Paris, Seoul, London
Michael Rosenfeld GalleryNew York
Lia RummaMilan, Naples
SCAI The BathhouseTokyo
Esther SchipperBerlin
Schoelkopf GalleryNew York
Galerie Thomas SchulteBerlin
Marc Selwyn Fine ArtBeverly Hills
Jack Shainman GalleryNew York
Sicardi Ayers BacinoHouston
Sies + HökeDüsseldorf
Sikkema Jenkins & Co.New York
Jessica SilvermanSan Francisco
Simões de AssisCuritiba, São Paulo
SkarstedtParis, London, East Hampton, New York
Fredric Snitzer GalleryMiami
Sperone WestwaterNew York
Sprüth MagersHong Kong, Berlin, London, Los Angeles
Galleria Christian SteinMilan
StevensonAmsterdam, Cape Town, Johannesburg
Galeria Luisa StrinaSão Paulo
Simone Subal GalleryNew York
Galería SurMontevideo
Timothy TaylorLondon, New York
TemplonBrussels, Paris, New York
Galerie ThomasMunich
Galerie Barbara ThummBerlin
Tornabuoni ArtParis, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana
Travesía CuatroGuadalajara, Mexico City, Madrid
Van de WegheNew York
Van Doren WaxterNew York
Vedovi GalleryBrussels
Venus Over ManhattanNew York
VermelhoSão Paulo
Vielmetter Los AngelesLos Angeles
Waddington CustotLondon
Galleri Nicolai WallnerCopenhagen
WentrupBerlin, Hamburg
Michael Werner GalleryTrebbin, London, East Hampton, New York
White CubeHong Kong, London
Yares ArtNew York, San Francisco
David ZwirnerParis, Hong Kong, London, New York

Positions

Gallery NameExhibition Spaces
And NowDallas
Arcadia MissaLondon
Edel AssantiLondon
Ruth Benzacar Galeria de ArteBuenos Aires
Central GaleriaSão Paulo
EmalinLondon
Isla FlotanteBuenos Aires
Night GalleryLos Angeles
P21Seoul
Pequod Co.Mexico City
Queer ThoughtsNew York
Rele GalleryLagos, Los Angeles
Residency Art GalleryInglewood
Reyes FinnDetroit
Chris Sharp GalleryLos Angeles
Soft OpeningLondon
StarsLos Angeles
SultanaArles, Paris
Sophie TappeinerVienna

Nova

Gallery NameExhibition SpacesArtists
Afriart GalleryKampalaEmmie Nume, Mona Taha, Richard Atugonza
Helena AnratherNew YorkJulia Wachtel
Antenna SpaceShanghaiHan Bing, Nancy Lupo
80m2 Livia BenavidesLimaAndres Pereira Paz, Armando Andrade Tudela, Ximena Garrido-Lecca
Galerie Maria BernheimZurichDing Shilun, Eli Ping
Company GalleryNew YorkJohn Edmonds
DocumentChicagoElizabeth Atterbury, Gordon Hall
Anat EbgiLos AngelesAnabel Juarez, Greg Ito
Galería Agustina FerreyraSan JuanDalton Gata, Paloma Contreras Lomas, Tobias Dirty
Instituto de visiónBogotá, New YorkClaudia Fontes, Sandra Monterroso, Tania Candiani
Charlie James GalleryLos AngelesPatrick Martinez
K ArtBuffaloEdgar Heap of Birds, Erin Gingrich, Robyn Tsinnajinnie
Kristina Kite GalleryLos AngelesJasper Marsalis, Nicole Miller
Kendra Jayne PatrickBern, New YorkTeresa Baker, Constanza Camila Kramer Garfias, Sharona Franklin
Galerie Jérôme PoggiParisNikita Kadan
Proyectos UltravioletaGuatemala CityAkira Ikezoe, Amalia Pica
Galeria Patricia ReadyVitacuraJosefina Guilisasti, Marcela Correa
Spinello ProjectsMiamiJuana Valdes, Reginald O’Neal
Super DakotaBrusselsJulia Wachtel
Rachel Uffner GalleryNew YorkBernadette Despujols, Curtis Talwst Santiago, Sheree Hovsepian
Nicola VassellNew YorkAlberta Whittle, Che Lovelace
Welancora GalleryNew YorkCarl E. Hazlewood
Yavuz GalleryRedfern, SingaporePinaree Sanpitak

Survey

Gallery NameExhibition Spaces
1 Mira MadridMadrid, Valencia
acbBudapest
Alexandre GalleryNew York
Berry CampbellNew York
José de la ManoMadrid
Larkin Erdmann GalleryZurich
Fridman GalleryBeacon, New York
Herlitzka + FariaBuenos Aires
Galerie KnoellBasel
Paulo KuczynskiSão Paulo
Magenta PlainsNew York
Galerie MitterrandParis
Rolf ArtBuenos Aires
Meredith Rosen GalleryNew York
Cristin Tierney GalleryNew York
Watanuki Ltd. / Toki-no-WasuremonoTokyo
Steven Zevitas GalleryBoston

Edition

Gallery NameExhibition Spaces
Cristea Roberts GalleryLondon
Crown Point PressSan Francisco
Gemini G.E.L.Los Angeles
Carolina NitschNew York
Pace PrintsNew York
ParagonLondon
Polígrafa Obra GràficaBarcelona
Susan Sheehan GalleryNew York
STPISingapore
Two PalmsNew York
ULAENew York

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad