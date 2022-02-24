Art Basel Names 289 Exhibitors for Marquee Swiss Fair This June

Art Basel has announced the 289 galleries that will take part in its upcoming edition in the Swiss city, which is scheduled to run June 16 to June 19, with preview days on June 14 and June 15.
Though it is not the first edition in Basel to be staged since the onset of the pandemic, this iteration will be the first to take place during Art Basel’s traditional mid-June dates. Last year’s edition was delayed until September, but included a similar number of galleries.
Several of the world’s top galleries, including Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner, are set to participate alongside 19 first-time exhibitors. Those making their Art Basel debut include two galleries based in Africa, Jahmek Contemporary Art from Luanda and OH Gallery from Dakar. Also among the first-timers are Proyectos Ultravioleta in Guatemala City, Mariane Ibrahaim in Chicago and Paris, and Athr Gallery, which has three locations in Saudi Arabia.
One major change to the selection for galleries, first instituted for Art Basel’s Miami Beach fair last December, is that it relaxed “the minimum number of exhibitions a gallery must hold per year, the need to have a permanent exhibition space, and the number of years the gallery must have been in operation,” according to a press release. The move was in part meant to diversify the exhibitor list.
Another change this year comes in the fair’s Unlimited section, which focuses on large-scale artworks. Traditionally, that section opens the day before the main fair as a preview. For this edition, the section, organized by Giovanni Carmine, the director of the Kunst Halle Sankt Gallen in Switzerland, will instead open on a dedicated “Unlimited Night” on Friday, June 17. The fair will also continue to host an online viewing room in tandem with the physical fair.
In a statement, Art Basel’s global director Marc Spiegler said, “We are looking forward to staging Art Basel’s first June show since 2019, especially with such a strong line-up of galleries, including the return of many who were forced by the pandemic to take a hiatus last year. This year’s quality and breadth of material will be on par with previous editions of our show—yet more diverse than ever before in terms of the galleries participating.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
Galleries
303 Gallery New York
47 Canal New York
A Gentil Carioca Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
Miguel Abreu Gallery New York
Acquavella Galleries New York, Palm Beach
Air de Paris Paris
Galería Juana de Aizpuru Madrid
Andréhn-Schiptjenko Paris, Stockholm
Antenna Space Shanghai
Applicat-Prazan Paris
The Approach London
Art : Concept Paris
Alfonso Artiaco Naples
Balice Hertling Paris
von Bartha Basel, S-chanf, Copenhagen
Galerie Guido W. Baudach Berlin
galería elba benítez Madrid
Bernier/Eliades Athens, Brussels
Daniel Blau Munich
Blum & Poe Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo
Marianne Boesky Gallery New York, Aspen
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery Los Angeles, New York
Bortolami New York
Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi Berlin
BQ Berlin
The Breeder Athens
Ben Brown Fine Arts Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach
Galerie Buchholz Berlin, Cologne, New York
Buchmann Galerie Berlin, Lugano
Cabinet London
Campoli Presti Paris, London
Canada New York
Galerie Gisela Capitain Berlin, Cologne
Cardi Gallery Milan, London
carlier gebauer Berlin, Madrid
Carlos/Ishikawa London
Galerie Carzaniga Basel
Casas Riegner Bogotá
Galeria Pedro Cera Lisbon
Cheim & Read New York
Chemould Prescott Road Mumbai
ChertLüdde Berlin
Mehdi Chouakri Berlin
James Cohan Gallery New York
Sadie Coles HQ London
Contemporary Fine Arts Berlin
Galleria Continua San Gimignano, São Paulo, Beijing, Havana, Les Moulins, Paris, Rome
Paula Cooper Gallery New York, Palm Beach
Pilar Corrias London
Galleria Raffaella Cortese Milan
Galerie Chantal Crousel Paris
Thomas Dane Gallery London, Naples
Massimo De Carlo Milan, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles, New York
dépendance Brussels
Di Donna New York
Ecart Geneva
Galerie Eigen + Art Berlin, Leipzig
galerie frank elbaz Paris
Essex Street/Maxwell Graham New York
Experimenter Kolkata
Konrad Fischer Galerie Berlin, Düsseldorf
Foksal Gallery Foundation Warsaw
Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
Fraenkel Gallery San Francisco
Peter Freeman, Inc. New York
Stephen Friedman Gallery London
Frith Street Gallery London
Gagosian Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, London, Beverly Hills
Galerie 1900-2000 Paris
Galleria dello Scudo Verona
gb agency Paris
Annet Gelink Gallery Amsterdam
Gladstone Gallery Brussels, Rome, New York
Gomide & Co São Paulo
Galería Elvira González Madrid
Goodman Gallery Cape Town, Johannesburg, London
Marian Goodman Gallery Paris, London, New York
Galerie Bärbel Grässlin Frankfurt
Gray Chicago, New York
Alexander Gray Associates New York
Howard Greenberg Gallery New York
Greene Naftali New York
greengrassi London
Galerie Karsten Greve St. Moritz, Cologne, Paris
Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art Lisbon
Galerie Michael Haas Berlin
Hauser & Wirth Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York
Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert London
Herald St London
Galerie Max Hetzler Berlin, Paris, London
Hollybush Gardens London
Edwynn Houk Gallery New York
Xavier Hufkens Brussels
Mariane Ibrahim Paris, Chicago
A arte Invernizzi Milan
Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo, Hong Kong
Bernard Jacobson Gallery London
Alison Jacques London
Galerie Martin Janda Vienna
Catriona Jeffries Vancouver
Jenkins Johnson Gallery New York, San Francisco
JTT New York
Annely Juda Fine Art London
Kadel Willborn Düsseldorf
Casey Kaplan New York
Karma International Zurich
kaufmann repetto Milan, New York
Sean Kelly New York
Kerlin Gallery Dublin
Anton Kern Gallery New York
Kewenig Berlin, Palma de Mallorca
Edouard Malingue Hong Kong
Galerie Peter Kilchmann Zurich
König Galerie Berlin, Seoul, London
David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles
KOW Berlin
Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler (K-T Z) Berlin
Andrew Kreps Gallery New York
Galerie Krinzinger Vienna
Nicolas Krupp Basel
Kukje Gallery Busan, Seoul
kurimanzutto Mexico City, New York
Labor Mexico City
Galerie Lahumière Paris
Landau Fine Art Montreal, Meggen
Layr Vienna
Simon Lee Gallery London, Hong Kong
Lehmann Maupin New York, London, Seoul
Tanya Leighton Berlin, Los Angeles
Galerie Lelong & Co. Paris, New York
LGDR Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York
Galerie Gisèle Linder Basel
Lisson Gallery London, East Hampton, New York, Shanghai
Luhring Augustine New York
Luxembourg + Co. London
Kate MacGarry London
Magazzino Rome
Mai 36 Galerie Zurich
Gió Marconi Milan
Matthew Marks Gallery New York, Los Angeles
Galerie Max Mayer Düsseldorf
The Mayor Gallery London
Fergus McCaffrey New York, Tokyo, St. Barth
Galerie Greta Meert Brussels
Anthony Meier Fine Arts San Francisco
Galerie Urs Meile Lucerne, Beijing
Mendes Wood DM São Paulo, New York, Brussels
kamel mennour Paris
Meyer Riegger Berlin, Karlsruhe
Galleria Massimo Minini Brescia
Victoria Miro Venice, London
Mitchell-Innes & Nash New York
Mnuchin Gallery New York
Modern Art London
The Modern Institute Glasgow
Jan Mot Brussels
mother’s tankstation limited Dublin, London
Galerie Vera Munro Hamburg
Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder Vienna
Galerie Nagel Draxler Berlin, Cologne, Munich
Richard Nagy Ltd. London
Edward Tyler Nahem New York
Helly Nahmad Gallery New York
Galerie Neu Berlin
neugerriemschneider Berlin
Galleria Franco Noero Turin
David Nolan Gallery New York
Galerie Nordenhake Berlin, Mexico City, Stockholm
Galerie Nathalie Obadia Brussels, Paris
OMR Mexico City
P.P.O.W New York
Pace Gallery Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London, East Hampton, New York, Palm Beach, Palo Alto
Maureen Paley Hove, London
Peres Projects Berlin
Perrotin Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, New York
Petzel New York
Galerie Francesca Pia Zurich
Galeria Plan B Berlin, Cluj
Gregor Podnar Berlin
Galerie Eva Presenhuber Zurich, New York
ProjecteSD Barcelona
Almine Rech Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York
Reena Spaulings Fine Art Los Angeles, New York
Regen Projects Los Angeles
Rodeo Pireas, London
Thaddaeus Ropac London, Salzburg, Paris, Seoul
Lia Rumma Milan, Naples
Esther Schipper Berlin
Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle Munich
Galerie Thomas Schulte Berlin
Sfeir-Semler Gallery Hamburg, Beirut
Jack Shainman Gallery New York
ShanghART Gallery Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore
Sies + Höke Düsseldorf
Sikkema Jenkins & Co. New York
Skarstedt Paris, London, East Hampton, New York
Skopia / P.-H. Jaccaud Geneva
Société Berlin
Galerie Pietro Spartà Chagny
Sperone Westwater New York
Sprovieri London
Sprüth Magers Hong Kong, Berlin, London, Los Angeles
Nils Stærk Copenhagen
Galerie Gregor Staiger Zurich
Stampa Basel
Standard (Oslo) Oslo
Galleria Christian Stein Milan
Stevenson Cape Town, Johannesburg, Amsterdam
Galeria Luisa Strina São Paulo
Take Ninagawa Tokyo
Templon Brussels, Paris
Galerie Thomas Munich
Tokyo Gallery + BTAP Beijing, Tokyo
Tornabuoni Art Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana
Travesía Cuatro Guadalajara, Mexico City, Madrid
Galerie Tschudi Zuoz
Tucci Russo Studio per l’Arte Contemporanea Turin, Torre Pellice
Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois Paris
Van de Weghe East Hampton, New York
Vedovi Gallery Brussels
Vielmetter Los Angeles Los Angeles
Vitamin Creative Space Beijing, Guangzhou
Galleri Nicolai Wallner Copenhagen
Galerie Barbara Weiss Berlin
Wentrup Berlin
Michael Werner Gallery London, New York, Berlin, Cologne
White Cube London, Hong Kong
Barbara Wien Berlin
Galerie Jocelyn Wolff Paris
Galerie Thomas Zander Cologne
Zeno X Gallery Antwerp
ZERO… Milan
David Zwirner New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Edition
Niels Borch Jensen Gallery and Editions Copenhagen, Berlin
Cristea Roberts Gallery London
mfc-michèle didier Brussels, Paris
Gemini G.E.L. Los Angeles
Sabine Knust Munich
Carolina Nitsch New York
Paragon London
René Schmitt Westoverledingen
Susan Sheehan Gallery New York
STPI Singapore
Two Palms New York
Feature (Artists)
Altman Siegel San Francisco (Lynn Hershman Leeson)
Galerie Maria Bernheim Zurich, London (Ebecho Muslimova)
Ceysson & Bénétière Lyon, Paris, Saint-Etienne, Koerich, New York (Nancy Graves)
Clearing Brussels, Los Angeles, New York (Hugh Hayden)
Bridget Donahue New York (Lynn Hershman Leeson)
Galerie Christophe Gaillard Paris (Ceija Stojka)
Garth Greenan Gallery New York (Jaune Quick-to-See Smith)
Gypsum Gallery Cairo (Ahmed Morsi)
hunt kastner Prague (Ján Mancuska)
Ivan Gallery Bucharest (Lia Perjovschi)
Kasmin New York (William N. Copley)
Galerie Knoell Basel (Meret Oppenheim)
Kohn Gallery Los Angeles (Chiffon Thomas, Bruce Conner)
LambdaLambdaLambda Pristina (Heinz Frank)
Galleria d’Arte Maggiore G.A.M. Bologna, Milan (Giorgio Morandi)
Daniel Marzona Berlin (Guy Mees)
Mignoni New York (Sol LeWitt)
P420 Bologna (Laura Grisi)
PM8 / Francisco Salas Vigo (Algirdas Šeškus)
Galeria Dawid Radziszewski Warsaw (Jerzy Beres)
Galería RGR Mexico City (Estate of Oswaldo Vigas)
Nara Roesler Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, New York (Carlito Carvalhosa)
Silverlens Manila (I-Lann Yee)
Galerie Barbara Thumm Berlin (El Hadji Sy)
Vadehra Art Gallery New Delhi (B.V. Doshi)
Gallery Sofie Van de Velde Antwerp (Guy Mees)
Statements (Artists)
Athr Gallery Diriyah, Al-‘Ula, Jeddah (Ahaad Al Amoudi)
Nicelle Beauchene Gallery New York (Elliott Jerome Brown Jr.)
Bureau New York (Brandon Ndife)
Chapter NY New York (Tourmaline)
Château Shatto Los Angeles (Aria Dean)
Galerie Crèvecoeur Paris (Sara Sadik)
Jahmek Contemporary Art Luanda (Helena Uambembe)
Jan Kaps Cologne (Kresiah Mukwazhi)
Tina Kim Gallery New York (Mire Lee)
Laveronica arte contemporanea Modica (Daniela Ortiz)
Lyles & King New York (Catalina Ouyang)
Nino Mier Gallery Brussels, Los Angeles, Marfa (Celeste Dupuy-Spencer)
Edouard Montassut Paris (Özgür Kar)
OH Gallery Dakar (Aliou Diack)
Proyectos Ultravioleta Guatemala City (Edgar Calel)
Galeria Stereo Warsaw (Gizela Mickiewicz)
Veda Florence (Dominique White)
White Space Beijing Beijing (Wang Tuo)