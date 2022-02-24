Art Basel Names 289 Exhibitors for Marquee Swiss Fair This June

Art Basel has announced the 289 galleries that will take part in its upcoming edition in the Swiss city, which is scheduled to run June 16 to June 19, with preview days on June 14 and June 15.

Though it is not the first edition in Basel to be staged since the onset of the pandemic, this iteration will be the first to take place during Art Basel’s traditional mid-June dates. Last year’s edition was delayed until September, but included a similar number of galleries.

Several of the world’s top galleries, including Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner, are set to participate alongside 19 first-time exhibitors. Those making their Art Basel debut include two galleries based in Africa, Jahmek Contemporary Art from Luanda and OH Gallery from Dakar. Also among the first-timers are Proyectos Ultravioleta in Guatemala City, Mariane Ibrahaim in Chicago and Paris, and Athr Gallery, which has three locations in Saudi Arabia.

One major change to the selection for galleries, first instituted for Art Basel’s Miami Beach fair last December, is that it relaxed “the minimum number of exhibitions a gallery must hold per year, the need to have a permanent exhibition space, and the number of years the gallery must have been in operation,” according to a press release. The move was in part meant to diversify the exhibitor list.

Another change this year comes in the fair’s Unlimited section, which focuses on large-scale artworks. Traditionally, that section opens the day before the main fair as a preview. For this edition, the section, organized by Giovanni Carmine, the director of the Kunst Halle Sankt Gallen in Switzerland, will instead open on a dedicated “Unlimited Night” on Friday, June 17. The fair will also continue to host an online viewing room in tandem with the physical fair.

In a statement, Art Basel’s global director Marc Spiegler said, “We are looking forward to staging Art Basel’s first June show since 2019, especially with such a strong line-up of galleries, including the return of many who were forced by the pandemic to take a hiatus last year. This year’s quality and breadth of material will be on par with previous editions of our show—yet more diverse than ever before in terms of the galleries participating.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

303 Gallery New York

47 Canal New York

A Gentil Carioca Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo

Miguel Abreu Gallery New York

Acquavella Galleries New York, Palm Beach

Air de Paris Paris

Galería Juana de Aizpuru Madrid

Andréhn-Schiptjenko Paris, Stockholm

Antenna Space Shanghai

Applicat-Prazan Paris

The Approach London

Art : Concept Paris

Alfonso Artiaco Naples

Balice Hertling Paris

von Bartha Basel, S-chanf, Copenhagen

Galerie Guido W. Baudach Berlin

galería elba benítez Madrid

Bernier/Eliades Athens, Brussels

Daniel Blau Munich

Blum & Poe Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo

Marianne Boesky Gallery New York, Aspen

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery Los Angeles, New York

Bortolami New York

Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi Berlin

BQ Berlin

The Breeder Athens

Ben Brown Fine Arts Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach

Galerie Buchholz Berlin, Cologne, New York

Buchmann Galerie Berlin, Lugano

Cabinet London

Campoli Presti Paris, London

Canada New York

Galerie Gisela Capitain Berlin, Cologne

Cardi Gallery Milan, London

carlier gebauer Berlin, Madrid

Carlos/Ishikawa London

Galerie Carzaniga Basel

Casas Riegner Bogotá

Galeria Pedro Cera Lisbon

Cheim & Read New York

Chemould Prescott Road Mumbai

ChertLüdde Berlin

Mehdi Chouakri Berlin

James Cohan Gallery New York

Sadie Coles HQ London

Contemporary Fine Arts Berlin

Galleria Continua San Gimignano, São Paulo, Beijing, Havana, Les Moulins, Paris, Rome

Paula Cooper Gallery New York, Palm Beach

Pilar Corrias London

Galleria Raffaella Cortese Milan

Galerie Chantal Crousel Paris

Thomas Dane Gallery London, Naples

Massimo De Carlo Milan, London, Paris, Hong Kong

Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles, New York

dépendance Brussels

Di Donna New York

Ecart Geneva

Galerie Eigen + Art Berlin, Leipzig

galerie frank elbaz Paris

Essex Street/Maxwell Graham New York

Experimenter Kolkata

Konrad Fischer Galerie Berlin, Düsseldorf

Foksal Gallery Foundation Warsaw

Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo

Fraenkel Gallery San Francisco

Peter Freeman, Inc. New York

Stephen Friedman Gallery London

Frith Street Gallery London

Gagosian Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, London, Beverly Hills

Galerie 1900-2000 Paris

Galleria dello Scudo Verona

gb agency Paris

Annet Gelink Gallery Amsterdam

Gladstone Gallery Brussels, Rome, New York

Gomide & Co São Paulo

Galería Elvira González Madrid

Goodman Gallery Cape Town, Johannesburg, London

Marian Goodman Gallery Paris, London, New York

Galerie Bärbel Grässlin Frankfurt

Gray Chicago, New York

Alexander Gray Associates New York

Howard Greenberg Gallery New York

Greene Naftali New York

greengrassi London

Galerie Karsten Greve St. Moritz, Cologne, Paris

Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art Lisbon

Galerie Michael Haas Berlin

Hauser & Wirth Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York

Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert London

Herald St London

Galerie Max Hetzler Berlin, Paris, London

Hollybush Gardens London

Edwynn Houk Gallery New York

Xavier Hufkens Brussels

Mariane Ibrahim Paris, Chicago

A arte Invernizzi Milan

Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo, Hong Kong

Bernard Jacobson Gallery London

Alison Jacques London

Galerie Martin Janda Vienna

Catriona Jeffries Vancouver

Jenkins Johnson Gallery New York, San Francisco

JTT New York

Annely Juda Fine Art London

Kadel Willborn Düsseldorf

Casey Kaplan New York

Karma International Zurich

kaufmann repetto Milan, New York

Sean Kelly New York

Kerlin Gallery Dublin

Anton Kern Gallery New York

Kewenig Berlin, Palma de Mallorca

Edouard Malingue Hong Kong

Galerie Peter Kilchmann Zurich

König Galerie Berlin, Seoul, London

David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles

KOW Berlin

Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler (K-T Z) Berlin

Andrew Kreps Gallery New York

Galerie Krinzinger Vienna

Nicolas Krupp Basel

Kukje Gallery Busan, Seoul

kurimanzutto Mexico City, New York

Labor Mexico City

Galerie Lahumière Paris

Landau Fine Art Montreal, Meggen

Layr Vienna

Simon Lee Gallery London, Hong Kong

Lehmann Maupin New York, London, Seoul

Tanya Leighton Berlin, Los Angeles

Galerie Lelong & Co. Paris, New York

LGDR Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York

Galerie Gisèle Linder Basel

Lisson Gallery London, East Hampton, New York, Shanghai

Luhring Augustine New York

Luxembourg + Co. London

Kate MacGarry London

Magazzino Rome

Mai 36 Galerie Zurich

Gió Marconi Milan

Matthew Marks Gallery New York, Los Angeles

Galerie Max Mayer Düsseldorf

The Mayor Gallery London

Fergus McCaffrey New York, Tokyo, St. Barth

Galerie Greta Meert Brussels

Anthony Meier Fine Arts San Francisco

Galerie Urs Meile Lucerne, Beijing

Mendes Wood DM São Paulo, New York, Brussels

kamel mennour Paris

Meyer Riegger Berlin, Karlsruhe

Galleria Massimo Minini Brescia

Victoria Miro Venice, London

Mitchell-Innes & Nash New York

Mnuchin Gallery New York

Modern Art London

The Modern Institute Glasgow

Jan Mot Brussels

mother’s tankstation limited Dublin, London

Galerie Vera Munro Hamburg

Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder Vienna

Galerie Nagel Draxler Berlin, Cologne, Munich

Richard Nagy Ltd. London

Edward Tyler Nahem New York

Helly Nahmad Gallery New York

Galerie Neu Berlin

neugerriemschneider Berlin

Galleria Franco Noero Turin

David Nolan Gallery New York

Galerie Nordenhake Berlin, Mexico City, Stockholm

Galerie Nathalie Obadia Brussels, Paris

OMR Mexico City

P.P.O.W New York

Pace Gallery Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London, East Hampton, New York, Palm Beach, Palo Alto

Maureen Paley Hove, London

Peres Projects Berlin

Perrotin Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, New York

Petzel New York

Galerie Francesca Pia Zurich

Galeria Plan B Berlin, Cluj

Gregor Podnar Berlin

Galerie Eva Presenhuber Zurich, New York

ProjecteSD Barcelona

Almine Rech Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York

Reena Spaulings Fine Art Los Angeles, New York

Regen Projects Los Angeles

Rodeo Pireas, London

Thaddaeus Ropac London, Salzburg, Paris, Seoul

Lia Rumma Milan, Naples

Esther Schipper Berlin

Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle Munich

Galerie Thomas Schulte Berlin

Sfeir-Semler Gallery Hamburg, Beirut

Jack Shainman Gallery New York

ShanghART Gallery Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore

Sies + Höke Düsseldorf

Sikkema Jenkins & Co. New York

Skarstedt Paris, London, East Hampton, New York

Skopia / P.-H. Jaccaud Geneva

Société Berlin

Galerie Pietro Spartà Chagny

Sperone Westwater New York

Sprovieri London

Sprüth Magers Hong Kong, Berlin, London, Los Angeles

Nils Stærk Copenhagen

Galerie Gregor Staiger Zurich

Stampa Basel

Standard (Oslo) Oslo

Galleria Christian Stein Milan

Stevenson Cape Town, Johannesburg, Amsterdam

Galeria Luisa Strina São Paulo

Take Ninagawa Tokyo

Templon Brussels, Paris

Galerie Thomas Munich

Tokyo Gallery + BTAP Beijing, Tokyo

Tornabuoni Art Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana

Travesía Cuatro Guadalajara, Mexico City, Madrid

Galerie Tschudi Zuoz

Tucci Russo Studio per l’Arte Contemporanea Turin, Torre Pellice

Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois Paris

Van de Weghe East Hampton, New York

Vedovi Gallery Brussels

Vielmetter Los Angeles Los Angeles

Vitamin Creative Space Beijing, Guangzhou

Galleri Nicolai Wallner Copenhagen

Galerie Barbara Weiss Berlin

Wentrup Berlin

Michael Werner Gallery London, New York, Berlin, Cologne

White Cube London, Hong Kong

Barbara Wien Berlin

Galerie Jocelyn Wolff Paris

Galerie Thomas Zander Cologne

Zeno X Gallery Antwerp

ZERO… Milan

David Zwirner New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong

Edition

Niels Borch Jensen Gallery and Editions Copenhagen, Berlin

Cristea Roberts Gallery London

mfc-michèle didier Brussels, Paris

Gemini G.E.L. Los Angeles

Sabine Knust Munich

Carolina Nitsch New York

Paragon London

René Schmitt Westoverledingen

Susan Sheehan Gallery New York

STPI Singapore

Two Palms New York

Feature (Artists)

Altman Siegel San Francisco (Lynn Hershman Leeson)

Galerie Maria Bernheim Zurich, London (Ebecho Muslimova)

Ceysson & Bénétière Lyon, Paris, Saint-Etienne, Koerich, New York (Nancy Graves)

Clearing Brussels, Los Angeles, New York (Hugh Hayden)

Bridget Donahue New York (Lynn Hershman Leeson)

Galerie Christophe Gaillard Paris (Ceija Stojka)

Garth Greenan Gallery New York (Jaune Quick-to-See Smith)

Gypsum Gallery Cairo (Ahmed Morsi)

hunt kastner Prague (Ján Mancuska)

Ivan Gallery Bucharest (Lia Perjovschi)

Kasmin New York (William N. Copley)

Galerie Knoell Basel (Meret Oppenheim)

Kohn Gallery Los Angeles (Chiffon Thomas, Bruce Conner)

LambdaLambdaLambda Pristina (Heinz Frank)

Galleria d’Arte Maggiore G.A.M. Bologna, Milan (Giorgio Morandi)

Daniel Marzona Berlin (Guy Mees)

Mignoni New York (Sol LeWitt)

P420 Bologna (Laura Grisi)

PM8 / Francisco Salas Vigo (Algirdas Šeškus)

Galeria Dawid Radziszewski Warsaw (Jerzy Beres)

Galería RGR Mexico City (Estate of Oswaldo Vigas)

Nara Roesler Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, New York (Carlito Carvalhosa)

Silverlens Manila (I-Lann Yee)

Galerie Barbara Thumm Berlin (El Hadji Sy)

Vadehra Art Gallery New Delhi (B.V. Doshi)

Gallery Sofie Van de Velde Antwerp (Guy Mees)

Statements (Artists)

Athr Gallery Diriyah, Al-‘Ula, Jeddah (Ahaad Al Amoudi)

Nicelle Beauchene Gallery New York (Elliott Jerome Brown Jr.)

Bureau New York (Brandon Ndife)

Chapter NY New York (Tourmaline)

Château Shatto Los Angeles (Aria Dean)

Galerie Crèvecoeur Paris (Sara Sadik)

Jahmek Contemporary Art Luanda (Helena Uambembe)

Jan Kaps Cologne (Kresiah Mukwazhi)

Tina Kim Gallery New York (Mire Lee)

Laveronica arte contemporanea Modica (Daniela Ortiz)

Lyles & King New York (Catalina Ouyang)

Nino Mier Gallery Brussels, Los Angeles, Marfa (Celeste Dupuy-Spencer)

Edouard Montassut Paris (Özgür Kar)

OH Gallery Dakar (Aliou Diack)

Proyectos Ultravioleta Guatemala City (Edgar Calel)

Galeria Stereo Warsaw (Gizela Mickiewicz)

Veda Florence (Dominique White)

White Space Beijing Beijing (Wang Tuo)