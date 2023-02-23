Art Basel Lines Up 285 Galleries for 2023 Edition in Switzerland

For its upcoming 2023 marquee edition in Switzerland, Art Basel has lined up 285 galleries from the 36 countries and territories to show June 15 to 18 at its longtime home, the Messe Basel, with preview days set to take place on June 13 and 14.
Of those 285 galleries, 21 have never before shown at Art Basel, the world’s top art fair. This year’s number of participants is on par with last year’s edition, which featured 289 exhibitors.
Among those first-timers, three galleries will be featured in the main Galleries section: blank projects (of Cape Town), Empty Gallery (Hong Kong), and Offer Waterman (London). They will join such enterprises as mega-galleries Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner.
Other blue-chip outfits that will show at the fair include Sadie Coles HQ, Paula Cooper Gallery, Massimo De Carlo, Gladstone Gallery, Marian Goodman Gallery, Gallery Hyundai, Xavier Hufkens, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, David Kordansky Gallery, Kurimanzutto, Lehmann Maupin, Galerie Lelong & Co., Lisson Gallery, Matthew Marks Gallery, Victoria Miro, Thaddaeus Ropac, Jack Shainman Gallery, Templon, and White Cube.
This edition of Art Basel marks the first under the leadership of Noah Horowitz, who was appointed CEO last October. In a statement, Horowitz said, “I am incredibly excited to welcome the international art community to Basel in June for another premier edition of our show and my first as the organization’s CEO. Ranging from bold contemporary positions to rare presentations by 20th-century icons, our Basel fair will once again reaffirm its pre-eminent position as a platform for discovery and encounters that drive the art world.”
In addition to the main galleries section, Art Basel also has three other sectors: Editions, comprising 10 galleries focused on printed and edition work; Feature, with 16 galleries (half of which are first-time participants) that will present art historically significant work; and Statements, with solo artist presentations by 18 galleries (10 of which will take part in the fair for the first time). The fair will also introduce the Kabinett section, already a part of its Hong Kong and Miami Beach fairs, to the main Basel fair; selected galleries present a specially curated section as part of Kabinett within their main booth.
Highlights in the Feature section include presentations for Belkis Ayón by David Castillo (of Miami), Senga Nengudi by Thomas Erben Gallery (New York), and Arthur Simms by Martos Gallery (New York). In the Statement section, New York’s Broadway gallery will present work by Sky Hopkina, Gaga (of Mexico City and Los Angeles) will show Karla Kaplun, and London’s Soft Opening will display work by Sin Wai Kin.
Additionally, Latifa Echakhch, who represented Switzerland at the 2022 Venice Biennale, will present a new site-specific work, as part of the fair’s Parcours section, which is curated by Samuel Leuenberger and will feature some 20 other works. For the piece, Echakhch will “sprawling superstructure situated in the Messeplatz will act as the backdrop for a series of live concerts and performances organized in collaboration with Luc Meier, Director of La Becque Artist Residency,” according to a release.
The full exhibitor list follows below.
Galleries
|Gallery Name
|Exhibition Spaces
|303 Gallery
|New York
|47 Canal
|New York
|A Gentil Carioca
|Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
|Miguel Abreu Gallery
|New York
|Acquavella Galleries
|New York, Palm Beach
|Air de Paris
|Romainville
|Galería Juana de Aizpuru
|Madrid
|Andréhn-Schiptjenko
|Paris, Stockholm
|Antenna Space
|Shanghai
|Applicat-Prazan
|Paris
|The Approach
|London
|Art : Concept
|Paris
|Alfonso Artiaco
|Napoli
|Balice Hertling
|Paris
|von Bartha
|København, Basel
|galería elba benítez
|Madrid
|Bernier/Eliades
|Athens, Brussels
|blank projects
|Cape Town
|Daniel Blau
|Salzburg, Munich
|Blum & Poe
|Tokyo, Los Angeles, New York
|Marianne Boesky Gallery
|New York
|Tanya Bonakdar Gallery
|Los Angeles, New York
|Bortolami
|New York
|Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi
|Berlin
|BQ
|Berlin
|The Breeder
|Athens
|Ben Brown Fine Arts
|Wong Chuk Hang, London, Palm Beach
|Galerie Buchholz
|Berlin, Cologne, New York
|Cabinet
|London
|Campoli Presti
|Paris, London
|Canada
|New York
|Galerie Gisela Capitain
|Berlin, Cologne
|Cardi Gallery
|Milan, London
|carlier gebauer
|Berlin, Madrid
|Carlos/Ishikawa
|London
|Casas Riegner
|Bogota
|Galeria Pedro Cera
|Lisbon
|Cheim & Read
|New York
|Chemould Prescott Road
|Mumbai
|ChertLüdde
|Berlin
|Mehdi Chouakri
|Berlin
|Clearing
|Brussels, Beverly Hills, New York
|James Cohan Gallery
|New York
|Sadie Coles HQ
|London
|Contemporary Fine Arts
|Berlin
|Galleria Continua
|São Paulo, Beijing, La Habana, Boissy-le-Châtel,
Paris, Roma, San Gimignano
|Paula Cooper Gallery
|New York, Palm Beach
|Pilar Corrias
|London
|Galleria Raffaella Cortese
|Milan
|Galerie Chantal Crousel
|Paris
|Croy Nielsen
|Vienna
|Thomas Dane Gallery
|London, Naples
|MassimoDeCarlo
|Hong Kong, Paris, Milan, London
|Jeffrey Deitch
|Los Angeles, New York
|dépendance
|Brussels
|Di Donna
|New York
|Ecart
|Geneva
|Galerie Eigen + Art
|Berlin, Leipzig
|galerie frank elbaz
|Paris
|Empty Gallery
|Hong Kong
|Essex Street/Maxwell Graham
|New York
|Experimenter
|Kolkata
|Konrad Fischer Galerie
|Berlin, Düsseldorf
|Foksal Gallery Foundation
|Warsaw
|Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel
|Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
|Fraenkel Gallery
|San Francisco
|Peter Freeman, Inc.
|New York
|Stephen Friedman Gallery
|London
|Frith Street Gallery
|London
|Gagosian
|Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel,
Geneva, London, Beverly Hills, New York
|Galerie 1900-2000
|Paris
|Galleria dello Scudo
|Verona
|gb agency
|Paris
|Gladstone Gallery
|Brussels, Roma, New York
|Gomide & Co
|São Paulo
|Galería Elvira González
|Madrid
|Goodman Gallery
|Cape Town, Johannesburg, London
|Marian Goodman Gallery
|Paris, London, New York
|Galerie Bärbel Grässlin
|Frankfurt
|Gray
|Chicago, New York
|Alexander Gray Associates
|Germantown, New York
|Howard Greenberg Gallery
|New York
|Greene Naftali
|New York
|greengrassi
|London
|Galerie Karsten Greve
|St. Moritz, Cologne, Paris
|Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art
|Lisbon
|Galerie Michael Haas
|Berlin
|Hamiltons
|London
|Hauser & Wirth
|Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, Sankt Moritz,
Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York
|Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert
|London
|Herald St
|London
|Galerie Max Hetzler
|Paris, Berlin, London
|Hollybush Gardens
|London
|Edwynn Houk Gallery
|New York
|Xavier Hufkens
|Brussels
|Gallery Hyundai
|Seoul
|A arte Invernizzi
|Milan
|Taka Ishii Gallery
|Minato-ku, Tokyo
|Bernard Jacobson Gallery
|London
|Alison Jacques
|London
|Galerie Martin Janda
|Vienna
|Catriona Jeffries
|Vancouver
|Jenkins Johnson Gallery
|New York, San Francisco
|JTT
|New York
|Annely Juda Fine Art
|London
|Kadel Willborn
|Düsseldorf
|Casey Kaplan
|New York
|Jan Kaps
|Cologne
|Karma International
|Zürich
|kaufmann repetto
|Milan, New York
|Sean Kelly
|New York
|Kerlin Gallery
|Dublin
|Anton Kern Gallery
|New York
|Kewenig
|Berlin, Palma de Mallorca
|Kiang Malingue
|Hong Kong
|Galerie Peter Kilchmann
|Zurich
|Galerie Knoell
|Basel
|David Kordansky Gallery
|Los Angeles
|KOW
|Berlin
|Andrew Kreps Gallery
|New York
|Galerie Krinzinger
|Vienna
|Nicolas Krupp
|Basel
|K-T Z
|Berlin
|Kukje Gallery
|Busan, Seoul
|kurimanzutto
|Mexico City, New York
|Labor
|Mexico City
|Galerie Lahumière
|Paris
|Landau Fine Art
|Montreal, Meggen
|Layr
|Vienna
|Simon Lee Gallery
|Hong Kong, London
|Lehmann Maupin
|Seoul, London, New York
|Tanya Leighton
|Berlin, Los Angeles
|Galerie Lelong & Co.
|Paris, New York
|LGDR
|Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York
|Galerie Gisèle Linder
|Basel
|Lisson Gallery
|Shanghai, London, East Hampton, New York
|Luhring Augustine
|Brooklyn, New York
|Luxembourg + Co.
|London
|Kate MacGarry
|London
|Magazzino
|Rome
|Mai 36 Galerie
|Zurich
|Gió Marconi
|Milan
|Matthew Marks Gallery
|Los Angeles, New York
|Galerie Max Mayer
|Düsseldorf
|The Mayor Gallery
|London
|Fergus McCaffrey
|New York, Tokyo, St Barthélemy
|Galerie Greta Meert
|Brussels
|Anthony Meier Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Galerie Urs Meile
|Beijing, Lucerne
|Mendes Wood DM
|São Paulo, New York, Brussels
|Mennour
|Paris
|Meyer Riegger
|Berlin, Karlsruhe
|Galleria Massimo Minini
|Brescia
|Victoria Miro
|Venice, London
|Mitchell-Innes & Nash
|New York
|Mnuchin Gallery
|New York
|Modern Art
|London
|The Modern Institute
|Glasgow
|mor charpentier
|Bogotá, Paris
|Jan Mot
|Brussels
|mother’s tankstation limited
|Dublin, London
|Galerie nächst St. Stephan
Rosemarie Schwarzwälder
|Vienna
|Galerie Nagel Draxler
|Berlin, Cologne, Munich
|Richard Nagy Ltd.
|London
|Edward Tyler Nahem
|New York
|Helly Nahmad Gallery
|New York
|Galerie Neu
|Berlin
|neugerriemschneider
|Berlin
|Galleria Franco Noero
|Turin
|David Nolan Gallery
|New York
|Galerie Nordenhake
|Berlin, Mexico City, Stockholm
|Galerie Nathalie Obadia
|Brussels, Paris
|OMR
|Mexico City
|Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma
|Rome, Venice
|P.P.O.W
|New York
|Pace Gallery
|Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London,
East Hampton, New York, Palm Beach, Palo Alto
|Maureen Paley
|Hove, London
|Peres Projects
|Berlin
|Perrotin
|Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, New York
|Petzel
|New York
|Galerie Francesca Pia
|Zurich
|Galeria Plan B
|Berlin, Cluj
|Gregor Podnar
|Vienna
|Galerie Eva Presenhuber
|Zurich, New York
|ProjecteSD
|Barcelona
|Galeria Dawid Radziszewski
|Warsaw
|Almine Rech
|Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York
|Reena Spaulings Fine Art
|Los Angeles, New York
|Regen Projects
|Los Angeles
|Rodeo
|Pireas, London
|Thaddaeus Ropac
|Salzburg, Paris, Paris-Pantin, Seoul, London
|Lia Rumma
|Milan, Naples
|Deborah Schamoni
|Munich
|Esther Schipper
|Berlin
|Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle
|Munich
|Galerie Thomas Schulte
|Berlin
|Sfeir-Semler Gallery
|Hamburg, Beirut
|Jack Shainman Gallery
|New York
|ShanghART Gallery
|Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore
|Sies + Höke
|Düsseldorf
|Sikkema Jenkins & Co.
|New York
|Skarstedt
|Paris, London, East Hampton, New York
|Skopia / P.-H. Jaccaud
|Geneva
|Société
|Berlin
|Galerie Pietro Spartà
|Chagny
|Sperone Westwater
|New York
|Sprovieri
|London
|Sprüth Magers
|Hong Kong, Berlin, London, Los Angeles
|Nils Stærk
|Copenhagen
|Galerie Gregor Staiger
|Zurich
|Stampa
|Basel
|Standard (Oslo)
|Oslo
|Galleria Christian Stein
|Milan
|Stevenson
|Amsterdam, Cape Town, Johannesburg
|Galeria Luisa Strina
|São Paulo
|Take Ninagawa
|Tokyo
|Templon
|Brussels, Paris, New York
|Galerie Thomas
|Munich
|Galerie Barbara Thumm
|Berlin
|Tokyo Gallery + BTAP
|Beijing, Tokyo
|Tornabuoni Art
|Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana
|Travesía Cuatro
|Guadalajara, Mexico City, Madrid
|Galerie Tschudi
|Zuoz
|Tucci Russo Studio
per l’Arte Contemporanea
|Torino, Torre Pellice (Turin)
|Galerie Georges-Philippe
& Nathalie Vallois
|Paris
|Van de Weghe
|East Hampton, New York
|Vedovi Gallery
|Brussels
|Vielmetter Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|Vitamin Creative Space
|Beijing, Guangzhou
|Galleri Nicolai Wallner
|Copenhagen
|Offer Waterman
|London
|Galerie Barbara Weiss
|Berlin
|Wentrup
|Berlin-Charlottenburg, Hamburg
|Michael Werner Gallery
|Trebbin, London, New York
|White Cube
|Hong Kong, London
|Barbara Wien
|Berlin
|Galerie Jocelyn Wolff
|Romainville
|Galerie Thomas Zander
|Cologne
|Zeno X Gallery
|Antwerp, Antwerpen
|ZERO…
|Milan
|David Zwirner
|Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York
Edition
|Gallery Name
|Exhibition Spaces
|Borch Editions
|Copenhagen, Berlin
|Cristea Roberts Gallery
|London
|Gemini G.E.L.
|Los Angeles
|knust kunz gallery editions
|Munich
|Carolina Nitsch
|New York
|Paragon
|London
|René Schmitt
|Westoverledingen
|Susan Sheehan Gallery
|New York
|STPI
|Singapore
|Two Palms
|New York
Feature
|Gallery Name
|Exhibition Spaces
|Artist
|acb
|Budapest
|Katalin Ladik
|Galerie Carzaniga
|Basel
|Mark Tobey
|David Castillo
|Miami
|Belkis Ayón
|Company Gallery
|New York
|Colette Lumiere
|Thomas Erben Gallery
|New York
|Senga Nengudi
|Galerie Christophe Gaillard
|Paris
|Richard Nonas
|Gajah Gallery
|Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Singapore
|I Gusti Ayu Kadek (IGAK) Murniasih
|Garth Greenan Gallery
|New York
|Rosalyn Drexler
|Pippy Houldsworth Gallery
|London
|Jacqueline de Jong
|M77 Gallery
|Milan
|Maria Lai
|Martos Gallery
|New York
|Arthur Simms
|Millan
|São Paulo
|Ana Amorim
|Michel Rein
|Brussels, Paris
|Piero Gilardi
|Jacky Strenz
|Frankfurt
|Lynne Cohen
|Galerie Bene Taschen
|Cologne
|Jamel Shabazz
|Galerie Zlotowski
|Paris
|Sonia Delaunay
Statements
|Gallery Name
|Exhibition Spaces
|Artist
|Broadway
|New York
|Sky Hopinka
|Chapter NY
|New York
|Stella Zhong
|Cooper Cole
|Toronto
|Hangama Amiri
|Bridget Donahue
|New York
|Satoshi Kojima
|Gaga
|Mexico City, Los Angeles
|Karla Kaplun
|Gypsum Gallery
|Cairo
|Hend Samir
|Hua International
|Beijing, Berlin
|Gordon Hall
|Jhaveri Contemporary
|Mumbai
|Hardeep Pandhal
|LambdaLambdaLambda
|Prishtina, Pristina
|Brilant Milazimi
|Laveronica arte contemporanea
|Modica
|Adelita Husni Bey
|LC Queisser
|Tbilisi
|Tolia Astakhishvili
|Madragoa
|Lisbon
|Jaime Welsh
|Marfa’
|Beirut
|Raed Yassin
|Kendra Jayne Patrick
|Bern, New York
|Sharona Franklin
|sans titre
|Paris
|Agnes Scherer
|Smac Art Gallery
|Cape Town, Johannesburg, Stellenbosch
|Bonolo Kavula
|Soft Opening
|London
|Sin Wai Kin
|Simone Subal Gallery
|New York
|Baseera Khan