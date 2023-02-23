Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

Art Basel Lines Up 285 Galleries for 2023 Edition in Switzerland

Maximilíano Durón
Photograph outside the convention center where Art Basel takes place. Dozens of people are shown in attendance.
The scene at Art Basel 2021 in Switzerland. ©Art Basel

For its upcoming 2023 marquee edition in Switzerland, Art Basel has lined up 285 galleries from the 36 countries and territories to show June 15 to 18 at its longtime home, the Messe Basel, with preview days set to take place on June 13 and 14.

Of those 285 galleries, 21 have never before shown at Art Basel, the world’s top art fair. This year’s number of participants is on par with last year’s edition, which featured 289 exhibitors.

Among those first-timers, three galleries will be featured in the main Galleries section: blank projects (of Cape Town), Empty Gallery (Hong Kong), and Offer Waterman (London). They will join such enterprises as mega-galleries Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner.

Related Articles

A long-exposure photograph showing people at the opening for an art exhibition. Several of the people are blurred.

Other blue-chip outfits that will show at the fair include Sadie Coles HQ, Paula Cooper Gallery, Massimo De Carlo, Gladstone Gallery, Marian Goodman Gallery, Gallery Hyundai, Xavier Hufkens, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, David Kordansky Gallery, Kurimanzutto, Lehmann Maupin, Galerie Lelong & Co., Lisson Gallery, Matthew Marks Gallery, Victoria Miro, Thaddaeus Ropac, Jack Shainman Gallery, Templon, and White Cube.

This edition of Art Basel marks the first under the leadership of Noah Horowitz, who was appointed CEO last October. In a statement, Horowitz said, “I am incredibly excited to welcome the international art community to Basel in June for another premier edition of our show and my first as the organization’s CEO. Ranging from bold contemporary positions to rare presentations by 20th-century icons, our Basel fair will once again reaffirm its pre-eminent position as a platform for discovery and encounters that drive the art world.”

In addition to the main galleries section, Art Basel also has three other sectors: Editions, comprising 10 galleries focused on printed and edition work; Feature, with 16 galleries (half of which are first-time participants) that will present art historically significant work; and Statements, with solo artist presentations by 18 galleries (10 of which will take part in the fair for the first time). The fair will also introduce the Kabinett section, already a part of its Hong Kong and Miami Beach fairs, to the main Basel fair; selected galleries present a specially curated section as part of Kabinett within their main booth.

Highlights in the Feature section include presentations for Belkis Ayón by David Castillo (of Miami), Senga Nengudi by Thomas Erben Gallery (New York), and Arthur Simms by Martos Gallery (New York). In the Statement section, New York’s Broadway gallery will present work by Sky Hopkina, Gaga (of Mexico City and Los Angeles) will show Karla Kaplun, and London’s Soft Opening will display work by Sin Wai Kin.

Additionally, Latifa Echakhch, who represented Switzerland at the 2022 Venice Biennale, will present a new site-specific work, as part of the fair’s Parcours section, which is curated by Samuel Leuenberger and will feature some 20 other works. For the piece, Echakhch will “sprawling superstructure situated in the Messeplatz will act as the backdrop for a series of live concerts and performances organized in collaboration with Luc Meier, Director of La Becque Artist Residency,” according to a release.

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

Gallery NameExhibition Spaces
303 GalleryNew York
47 CanalNew York
A Gentil CariocaRio de Janeiro, São Paulo
Miguel Abreu GalleryNew York
Acquavella GalleriesNew York, Palm Beach
Air de ParisRomainville
Galería Juana de AizpuruMadrid
Andréhn-SchiptjenkoParis, Stockholm
Antenna SpaceShanghai
Applicat-PrazanParis
The ApproachLondon
Art : ConceptParis
Alfonso ArtiacoNapoli
Balice HertlingParis
von BarthaKøbenhavn, Basel
galería elba benítezMadrid
Bernier/EliadesAthens, Brussels
blank projectsCape Town
Daniel BlauSalzburg, Munich
Blum & PoeTokyo, Los Angeles, New York
Marianne Boesky GalleryNew York
Tanya Bonakdar GalleryLos Angeles, New York
BortolamiNew York
Galerie Isabella BortolozziBerlin
BQBerlin
The BreederAthens
Ben Brown Fine ArtsWong Chuk Hang, London, Palm Beach
Galerie BuchholzBerlin, Cologne, New York
CabinetLondon
Campoli PrestiParis, London
CanadaNew York
Galerie Gisela CapitainBerlin, Cologne
Cardi GalleryMilan, London
carlier gebauerBerlin, Madrid
Carlos/IshikawaLondon
Casas RiegnerBogota
Galeria Pedro CeraLisbon
Cheim & ReadNew York
Chemould Prescott RoadMumbai
ChertLüddeBerlin
Mehdi ChouakriBerlin
ClearingBrussels, Beverly Hills, New York
James Cohan GalleryNew York
Sadie Coles HQLondon
Contemporary Fine ArtsBerlin
Galleria ContinuaSão Paulo, Beijing, La Habana, Boissy-le-Châtel,
Paris, Roma, San Gimignano
Paula Cooper GalleryNew York, Palm Beach
Pilar CorriasLondon
Galleria Raffaella CorteseMilan
Galerie Chantal CrouselParis
Croy NielsenVienna
Thomas Dane GalleryLondon, Naples
MassimoDeCarloHong Kong, Paris, Milan, London
Jeffrey DeitchLos Angeles, New York
dépendanceBrussels
Di DonnaNew York
EcartGeneva
Galerie Eigen + ArtBerlin, Leipzig
galerie frank elbazParis
Empty GalleryHong Kong
Essex Street/Maxwell GrahamNew York
ExperimenterKolkata
Konrad Fischer GalerieBerlin, Düsseldorf
Foksal Gallery FoundationWarsaw
Fortes D’Aloia & GabrielRio de Janeiro, São Paulo
Fraenkel GallerySan Francisco
Peter Freeman, Inc.New York
Stephen Friedman GalleryLondon
Frith Street GalleryLondon
GagosianHong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel,
Geneva, London, Beverly Hills, New York
Galerie 1900-2000Paris
Galleria dello ScudoVerona
gb agencyParis
Gladstone GalleryBrussels, Roma, New York
Gomide & CoSão Paulo
Galería Elvira GonzálezMadrid
Goodman GalleryCape Town, Johannesburg, London
Marian Goodman GalleryParis, London, New York
Galerie Bärbel GrässlinFrankfurt
GrayChicago, New York
Alexander Gray AssociatesGermantown, New York
Howard Greenberg GalleryNew York
Greene NaftaliNew York
greengrassiLondon
Galerie Karsten GreveSt. Moritz, Cologne, Paris
Cristina Guerra Contemporary ArtLisbon
Galerie Michael HaasBerlin
HamiltonsLondon
Hauser & WirthHong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, Sankt Moritz,
Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York
Hazlitt Holland-HibbertLondon
Herald StLondon
Galerie Max HetzlerParis, Berlin, London
Hollybush GardensLondon
Edwynn Houk GalleryNew York
Xavier HufkensBrussels
Gallery HyundaiSeoul
A arte InvernizziMilan
Taka Ishii GalleryMinato-ku, Tokyo
Bernard Jacobson GalleryLondon
Alison JacquesLondon
Galerie Martin JandaVienna
Catriona JeffriesVancouver
Jenkins Johnson GalleryNew York, San Francisco
JTTNew York
Annely Juda Fine ArtLondon
Kadel WillbornDüsseldorf
Casey KaplanNew York
Jan KapsCologne
Karma InternationalZürich
kaufmann repettoMilan, New York
Sean KellyNew York
Kerlin GalleryDublin
Anton Kern GalleryNew York
KewenigBerlin, Palma de Mallorca
Kiang MalingueHong Kong
Galerie Peter KilchmannZurich
Galerie KnoellBasel
David Kordansky GalleryLos Angeles
KOWBerlin
Andrew Kreps GalleryNew York
Galerie KrinzingerVienna
Nicolas KruppBasel
K-T ZBerlin
Kukje GalleryBusan, Seoul
kurimanzuttoMexico City, New York
LaborMexico City
Galerie LahumièreParis
Landau Fine ArtMontreal, Meggen
LayrVienna
Simon Lee GalleryHong Kong, London
Lehmann MaupinSeoul, London, New York
Tanya LeightonBerlin, Los Angeles
Galerie Lelong & Co.Paris, New York
LGDRParis, Hong Kong, London, New York
Galerie Gisèle LinderBasel
Lisson GalleryShanghai, London, East Hampton, New York
Luhring AugustineBrooklyn, New York
Luxembourg + Co.London
Kate MacGarryLondon
MagazzinoRome
Mai 36 GalerieZurich
Gió MarconiMilan
Matthew Marks GalleryLos Angeles, New York
Galerie Max MayerDüsseldorf
The Mayor GalleryLondon
Fergus McCaffreyNew York, Tokyo, St Barthélemy
Galerie Greta MeertBrussels
Anthony Meier Fine ArtsSan Francisco
Galerie Urs MeileBeijing, Lucerne
Mendes Wood DMSão Paulo, New York, Brussels
MennourParis
Meyer RieggerBerlin, Karlsruhe
Galleria Massimo MininiBrescia
Victoria MiroVenice, London
Mitchell-Innes & NashNew York
Mnuchin GalleryNew York
Modern ArtLondon
The Modern InstituteGlasgow
mor charpentierBogotá, Paris
Jan MotBrussels
mother’s tankstation limitedDublin, London
Galerie nächst St. Stephan
Rosemarie Schwarzwälder		Vienna
Galerie Nagel DraxlerBerlin, Cologne, Munich
Richard Nagy Ltd.London
Edward Tyler NahemNew York
Helly Nahmad GalleryNew York
Galerie NeuBerlin
neugerriemschneiderBerlin
Galleria Franco NoeroTurin
David Nolan GalleryNew York
Galerie NordenhakeBerlin, Mexico City, Stockholm
Galerie Nathalie ObadiaBrussels, Paris
OMRMexico City
Galleria Lorcan O’Neill RomaRome, Venice
P.P.O.WNew York
Pace GalleryHong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London,
East Hampton, New York, Palm Beach, Palo Alto
Maureen PaleyHove, London
Peres ProjectsBerlin
PerrotinHong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, New York
PetzelNew York
Galerie Francesca PiaZurich
Galeria Plan BBerlin, Cluj
Gregor PodnarVienna
Galerie Eva PresenhuberZurich, New York
ProjecteSDBarcelona
Galeria Dawid RadziszewskiWarsaw
Almine RechBrussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York
Reena Spaulings Fine ArtLos Angeles, New York
Regen ProjectsLos Angeles
RodeoPireas, London
Thaddaeus RopacSalzburg, Paris, Paris-Pantin, Seoul, London
Lia RummaMilan, Naples
Deborah SchamoniMunich
Esther SchipperBerlin
Galerie Rüdiger SchöttleMunich
Galerie Thomas SchulteBerlin
Sfeir-Semler GalleryHamburg, Beirut
Jack Shainman GalleryNew York
ShanghART GalleryBeijing, Shanghai, Singapore
Sies + HökeDüsseldorf
Sikkema Jenkins & Co.New York
SkarstedtParis, London, East Hampton, New York
Skopia / P.-H. JaccaudGeneva
SociétéBerlin
Galerie Pietro SpartàChagny
Sperone WestwaterNew York
SprovieriLondon
Sprüth MagersHong Kong, Berlin, London, Los Angeles
Nils StærkCopenhagen
Galerie Gregor StaigerZurich
StampaBasel
Standard (Oslo)Oslo
Galleria Christian SteinMilan
StevensonAmsterdam, Cape Town, Johannesburg
Galeria Luisa StrinaSão Paulo
Take NinagawaTokyo
TemplonBrussels, Paris, New York
Galerie ThomasMunich
Galerie Barbara ThummBerlin
Tokyo Gallery + BTAPBeijing, Tokyo
Tornabuoni ArtParis, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana
Travesía CuatroGuadalajara, Mexico City, Madrid
Galerie TschudiZuoz
Tucci Russo Studio
per l’Arte Contemporanea		Torino, Torre Pellice (Turin)
Galerie Georges-Philippe
& Nathalie Vallois		Paris
Van de WegheEast Hampton, New York
Vedovi GalleryBrussels
Vielmetter Los AngelesLos Angeles
Vitamin Creative SpaceBeijing, Guangzhou
Galleri Nicolai WallnerCopenhagen
Offer WatermanLondon
Galerie Barbara WeissBerlin
WentrupBerlin-Charlottenburg, Hamburg
Michael Werner GalleryTrebbin, London, New York
White CubeHong Kong, London
Barbara WienBerlin
Galerie Jocelyn WolffRomainville
Galerie Thomas ZanderCologne
Zeno X GalleryAntwerp, Antwerpen
ZERO…Milan
David ZwirnerParis, Hong Kong, London, New York

Edition

Gallery NameExhibition Spaces
Borch EditionsCopenhagen, Berlin
Cristea Roberts GalleryLondon
Gemini G.E.L.Los Angeles
knust kunz gallery editionsMunich
Carolina NitschNew York
ParagonLondon
René SchmittWestoverledingen
Susan Sheehan GalleryNew York
STPISingapore
Two PalmsNew York

Feature

Gallery NameExhibition SpacesArtist
acbBudapestKatalin Ladik
Galerie CarzanigaBaselMark Tobey
David CastilloMiamiBelkis Ayón
Company GalleryNew YorkColette Lumiere
Thomas Erben GalleryNew YorkSenga Nengudi
Galerie Christophe GaillardParisRichard Nonas
Gajah GalleryJakarta, Yogyakarta, SingaporeI Gusti Ayu Kadek (IGAK) Murniasih
Garth Greenan GalleryNew YorkRosalyn Drexler
Pippy Houldsworth GalleryLondonJacqueline de Jong
M77 GalleryMilanMaria Lai
Martos GalleryNew YorkArthur Simms
MillanSão PauloAna Amorim
Michel ReinBrussels, ParisPiero Gilardi
Jacky StrenzFrankfurtLynne Cohen
Galerie Bene TaschenCologneJamel Shabazz
Galerie ZlotowskiParisSonia Delaunay

Statements

Gallery NameExhibition SpacesArtist
BroadwayNew YorkSky Hopinka
Chapter NYNew YorkStella Zhong
Cooper ColeTorontoHangama Amiri
Bridget DonahueNew YorkSatoshi Kojima
GagaMexico City, Los AngelesKarla Kaplun
Gypsum GalleryCairoHend Samir
Hua InternationalBeijing, BerlinGordon Hall
Jhaveri ContemporaryMumbaiHardeep Pandhal
LambdaLambdaLambdaPrishtina, PristinaBrilant Milazimi
Laveronica arte contemporaneaModicaAdelita Husni Bey
LC QueisserTbilisiTolia Astakhishvili
MadragoaLisbonJaime Welsh
Marfa’BeirutRaed Yassin
Kendra Jayne PatrickBern, New YorkSharona Franklin
sans titreParisAgnes Scherer
Smac Art GalleryCape Town, Johannesburg, StellenboschBonolo Kavula
Soft OpeningLondonSin Wai Kin
Simone Subal GalleryNew YorkBaseera Khan

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad