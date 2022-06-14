Singapore’s Long-Delayed ART SG Fair Names Over 150 Exhibitors for Inaugural Edition

The organizers of the forthcoming ART SG in Singapore announced the more than 150 galleries that will participate in its inaugural edition, scheduled to run January 11–15 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Hailing from 30 countries, the galleries including Gagosian, Pace, and White Cube alongside local galleries like 39+ Art Space, Gajah Gallery, iPreciation, and Yavuz Gallery.

A number of Western galleries with branches in Asia are also participating, like Gladstone Gallery, König Galerie, Lehmann Maupin, Peres Projects, Perrotin, and Thaddaeus Ropac. Other major galleries from across Asia, like Gallery Hyundai, Ota Fine Arts, Pearl Lam Galleries, ShanghART, Taka Ishii, and Tina Keng Gallery, are also set to exhibit.

“As Southeast Asia’s most selective and largest art fair to date, the launch of ART SG will create a defining moment in Asia’s cultural landscape and shine a spotlight on Singapore,” ART SG cofounder Magnus Renfrew said in a statement. “The scale and caliber of our inaugural exhibitor list demonstrates a strong commitment and shared belief in the importance of the art market in the region.”

ART SG has been in the works for several years, after first being announced in 2018. The inaugural edition was supposed to open in November 2019. The fair was part of a plan by the MCH Group, the parent company of Art Basel, to expand its art fair portfolio. But months after its announcement, MCH Group pulled out and the fair was delayed a few weeks to later in November 2019.

However, in June 2019, the fair decided to postpone again, this time to 2020, as exhibitors requested more time to prepare for it. The pandemic then caused the fair to be delayed three more times, to 2021, then 2022, and now to its current dates of 2023. Earlier this year, MCH Group announced that it would reinvest in the fair, acquiring a 15-percent minority stake.

Last week, the Art Assembly, the group that produces ART SG, alongside other major Asia fairs like Taipei Dangdai and the India Art Fair, announced that it would launch a new art fair in Japan called Tokyo Gendai. That fair will launch in July 2023, becoming the third new event of its kind to start in Asia in the next 12 months, after Frieze Seoul opens this September. That edition of Frieze is expected to be a competitor to the region’s biggest fair, Art Basel Hong Kong.

The forthcoming iteration of ART SG will be divided into several sections, including a main Galleries section, Focus for solo- and duo-artist presentations, Futures for galleries operating for fewer than six years, and Reframe for galleries presenting work in digital technologies like AR and VR or NFTs.

“We believe the launch of ART SG will crystallise Singapore’s position as an exceptional cultural venue within the international art landscape,” ART SG’s fair director Shuyin Yang said in a statement. “Through bringing the international art world to a location closer to home, ART SG will not only invite the world’s leading collectors and art leaders to experience Singapore and all that the region has to offer, but also encourage a new generation of emerging collectors to be inspired by the rich diversity of art immediately at our doorstep.”

Galleries

39+ Art Space (Singapore)

A Lighthouse called Kanata (Tokyo)

Aicon Art (New York)

Alisan Fine Arts (Hong Kong)

Almine Rech (Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai)

Annely Juda Fine Art (London)

Arario Gallery (Seoul, Shanghai, Cheonan)

Art Seasons (Singapore, Beijing)

Axel Vervoordt Gallery (Antwerp, Hong Kong)

BANK (Shanghai)

Cardi Gallery (Milan, London)

de Sarthe (Hong Kong, Arizona, Beijing)

Dirimart (Istanbul)

Don Gallery (Shanghai)

Edward Tyler Nahem (New York)

Eric Firestone Gallery (New York, East Hampton)

ESLITE GALLERY (Taipei)

Esther Schipper (Berlin)

Flowers Gallery (London, New York, Hong Kong)

FOST Gallery (Singapore)

Gagosian (New York, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong)

Gajah Gallery (Singapore, Yogyakarta)

Galería Casado Santapau (Madrid)

Galería Cayón (Madrid, Menorca, Manila)

Galeria Plan B (Berlin, Cluj)

Galerie du Monde (Hong Kong)

Galerie Eva Presenhuber (Zurich, New York, Vienna)

Galerie Forsblom (Helsinki)

Galerie Gisela Capitain (Cologne, Berlin)

Galerie Jocelyn Wolff (Paris)

Galerie Karsten Greve (Cologne, Paris, St. Moritz)

Galerie Knoell (Basel)

Galerie Nagel Draxler (Berlin, Cologne, Munich)

Galerie Vazieux (Paris)

GALLERIA CONTINUA (San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana, Rome, São Paulo, Paris)

Galleria d’Arte Maggiore g.a.m. (Bologna, Milan, Paris)

Gallery Baton (Seoul)

Gallery Espace (New Delhi)

Gallery Hyundai (Seoul, New York)

GALLERY TARGET (Tokyo)

Gallery Vacancy (Shanghai)

Gana Art (Seoul, Busan)

Gladstone Gallery (New York, Brussels, Seoul, Los Angeles)

Goodman Gallery (Johannesburg, Cape Town, London)

Hive Center for Contemporary Art (Beijing)

Ingleby (Edinburgh)

Ink Studio (Beijing)

iPreciation (Singapore)

Johyun Gallery (Busan, Seoul)

Josh Lilley (London)

Kavi Gupta (Chicago)

KÖNIG GALERIE (Berlin, London, Seoul, Vienna)

KOTARO NUKAGA (Tokyo)

Kwai Fung Hin Art Gallery (Hong Kong)

Larkin Erdmann (Zurich)

LATITUDE 28 (New Delhi)

Lehmann Maupin (New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, London)

LGDR (New York, Hong Kong, Paris, London)

Liang Gallery (Taipei)

MAKI Gallery (Tokyo)

Matthew Liu Fine Arts (Shanghai)

Meyer Riegger (Berlin, Karlsruhe, Basel)

Michael Ku Gallery (Taipei)

Miles McEnery Gallery (New York)

Mizuma Gallery (Singapore, Tokyo)

neugerriemschneider (Berlin)

New Art Centre (Salisbury)

ONE AND J. Gallery (Seoul)

Ota Fine Arts (Tokyo, Singapore, Shanghai)

Over the Influence (Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Bangkok)

P.P.O.W (New York)

Pace Gallery (New York, London, Hong Kong, Palo Alto, Geneva, Seoul, East Hampton, Palm Beach)

Pearl Lam Galleries (Hong Kong, Shanghai)

Peres Projects (Berlin, Seoul, Milan)

Perrotin (Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Dubai, New York)

Pi Artworks (London, Istanbul)

Richard Koh Fine Art (Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok)

Sadie Coles HQ (London)

Sakshi Gallery (Mumbai)

SCAI THE BATHHOUSE (Tokyo)

ShanghART Gallery (Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore)

Shibunkaku (Kyoto, Tokyo)

ShugoArts (Tokyo)

Sies + Höke (Dusseldorf)

Skarstedt (New York, London, Paris, East Hampton)

SPURS Gallery (Beijing)

Stephen Friedman Gallery (London)

STPI (Singapore)

Sullivan+Strumpf (Sydney, Singapore)

Sundaram Tagore Gallery (New York, Singapore, London)

Taka Ishii Gallery (Tokyo)

Tang Contemporary Art (Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul)

TEMPLON (Paris, Brussels)

Thaddaeus Ropac (London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul)

Tina Keng Gallery (Taipei)

TKG+ (Taipei)

Tomio Koyama Gallery (Tokyo)

Vadehra Art Gallery (New Delhi)

Victoria Miro (London, Venice)

Vigo (London)

Wada Fine Arts Y++ (Tokyo)

Waddington Custot (London)

White Cube (London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris)

Whitestone Gallery (Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Karuizawa)

Xavier Hufkens (Brussels)

Yavuz Gallery (Singapore, Sydney)

Yoshiaki Inoue Gallery (Osaka)

Zilberman (Istanbul, Berlin)

Focus

albertz benda (New York, Los Angeles)

Art Front Gallery (Tokyo)

artcommune gallery (Singapore)

Artinformal (Manila)

Beyond Gallery (Taipei)

Carl Kosty l (London, Stockholm, Milan)

Chambers Fine Art (New York)

Galerie Urs Meile (Beijing, Lucerne)

Galerie Zink (Waldkirchen)

Harper’s (New York, East Hampton, Los Angeles)

HdM GALLERY (Beijing, London)

ISA Art and Design (Jakarta, Yogyakarta)

Jack Bell Gallery (London, Sydney)

Klemm’s (Berlin)

KOSAKU KANECHIKA (Tokyo)

Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery (London, Berlin, Nevlunghavn)

Kukje Gallery (Seoul, Busan)

Lawang Wangi Creative Space (Bandung)

MadeIn Gallery (Shanghai)

MAKASIINI CONTEMPORARY (Turku)

Make Room Gallery (Los Angeles)

Nicolas Krupp (Basel)

Ode to Art (Singapore)

Richard Saltoun Gallery (London, Rome)

SAC Gallery (Bangkok)

Shrine Empire (New Delhi)

Starkwhite (Auckland, Queenstown)

STATION (Melbourne, Sydney)

The Columns Gallery (Seoul, Singapore)

The Drawing Room (Manila)

Unit London (London)

Various Small Fires (Los Angeles, Seoul, Dallas)

Vin Gallery (Ho Chi Minh City)

Workplace (London)

Yeo Workshop (Singapore)

Yutaka Kikutake Gallery (Tokyo)

Futures

1PROJECTS (Bangkok)

856G / Tropical Futures Institute (Cebu)

Art Porters (Singapore)

Capsule Shanghai (Shanghai)

CHRISTINE PARK GALLERY (New York, Shanghai)

Cuturi Gallery (Singapore)

Galerie Julien Cadet (Paris)

Linseed Projects (Shanghai)

Nunu Fine Art (Taipei)

P21 (Seoul)

Tabula Rasa Gallery (Beijing, London)

Warin Lab Contemporary (Bangkok)

Reframe

bitforms gallery (New York, San Francisco)

GAZELL.iO (London)

Gallery Hyundai (Seoul, New York)

Galerie Nagel Draxler (Berlin, Cologne, Munich)

Kate Vass Galerie (Zurich)

The Columns Gallery (Seoul, Singapore)

Vanguard Gallery (Shanghai)

Institut / Unit London (London)