Asia Now Paris Names 75 Exhibitors for Upcoming Edition in October

The Asia Now Paris art fair, which focuses on presenting contemporary Asian art, has announced the more than 70 galleries that will participate in its upcoming edition, slated to take place October 20 to October 23.
For its eighth edition, the fair will move to a new home at the Monnaie de Paris, an 18th-century palace that once housed the historic Paris Mint. Located on the Left Bank, the venue is a short walk across the Siene from the Louvre and François Pinault’s Bourse de Commerce. The confirmed 75 exhibitors is significantly higher than previous editions: 59 galleries in 2019, 32 in 2020, and 37 in 2021.
With a focus to show art from throughout Asia, “from West Asia to Southeast Asia through more than forty countries from Central Asia and the Subcontinent to the Asia Pacific region,” according to a release, the list of participating galleries includes leading galleries from Europe and the U.S., including Almine Rech, Perrotin, galerie frank elbaz, and Richard Saltoun Gallery, alongside ones from Asia such as 10 Chancery Lane Gallery, Bank, P21, Ora-Ora, Over the Influence, and Yavuz Gallery.
Additionally, the fair will also include a Focus on Contemporary Ceramics section, curated by Kathy Alliou, director of Les Beaux-Arts de Paris. Alliou’s section will be organized around the theme of “Feux de joie” (Flames of Joy) “to connect the idea of a fire as a hub where people gather to tell stories and form a sense of community,” according to a release.
Curator and critic Nicolas Trembley will organize a section titled Mingei Asia Now, focused on “the influential Japanese art movement of the early 20th century that valued the beauty and simplicity of folk art in everyday objects.” Artist Lee Bul (via her gallery Thaddeus Ropac) will present a special project at the Monnaie de Paris, as will artist Natsuko Uchino, while Takashi Murakami will organize Perrotin’s booth.
“Asia Now Paris aims to shine a light on contemporary art across Asia—the broader geography, the artists, galleries, institutions, and collectors, to provide a European hub where they can participate in a more global conversation during Paris Art Week,” Alexandra Fain, the fair’s director and founder, said in a statement. “Our continuing efforts to focus on various regions, generations and now practices across art communities in Asia positions Asia Now as the leading contemporary art fair dedicated to pan-Asian artists and projects and Asian diasporas.”
The fair will take place concurrently with the forthcoming inaugural edition of Paris + par Art Basel, which made headlines earlier this year when it announced that the Art Basel–backed fair had ousted FIAC from its longtime home of the Grand Palais.
Initial list of exhibiting galleries:
10 Chancery Lane Gallery | Hong Kong
313 ART PROJECT | Seoul, Paris
A2Z Art Gallery | Paris
AB-ANBAR Gallery | London, Tehran
Aifa | Verbier, Tokyo
Aktis Gallery | London, Paris
Alisan Fine Arts | Hong Kong
Almine Rech Gallery | Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai
Arndt Art Agency A3 | Berlin
Artemis Art | Malaysia
Bank | Shanghai
Bavan Gallery | Tehran
Galerie Bessières | Chatou
Sahar K. Boluki Fine Arts Gallery | Toronto
Jeanne Bucher Jaeger | Paris, Lisbon
Anne-Laure Buffard Inc | Paris
Chi-Wen Gallery | Paris
CHOI & CHOI | Seoul, Cologne
CMS Collection | Paris
Cuturi Gallery | Singapore, London
DANYSZ | Paris, Shanghai, London
Dastan Gallery | Tehran
de Sarthe | Hong Kong
Dumonteil Contemporary | Paris, Shanghai
galerie frank elbaz | Paris
Etemad Gallery | Tehran
Michael Fuchs Galerie | Berlin
Galerie 208 | Paris
Gether Contemporary | Copenhagen
Mark Hachem | New York, Paris, Beirut
Hafez Gallery | Jeddah
Hatch Art Project | Singapore
HdM Gallery | Beijing, London
Intersections Gallery | Singapore
In Situ-Fabienne Leclerc | Paris
Gallery Kabinett | Seoul
Lee-Bauwens Gallery | Brussels
Eve Leibe Gallery | London
Galerie Françoise Livinec | Paris
LIUSA WANG | Paris
Galerie LJ | Paris
Loeve&Co / Hervé Loevenbruck and Stéphane Corréard | Paris
Lorin Gallery | Los Angeles
Louis & Sack | Paris
Galerie Marguo | Paris
Migrant Birds Space | Beijing, Berlin
Galerie Mitterand | Paris
Modesti Perdriolle Gallery | Brussels
Mohsen Gallery | Tehran
O Gallery | Tehran
Ora-Ora | Hong Kong
Over The Influence | Hong Kong
P21 | Seoul
Paris-B | Paris
PERROTIN | Paris, Dubai, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo
Print bakery | Seoul
Praz – Delavallade | Paris, Los Angeles
Pygmalion art gallery | Kazakhstan
quand les fleurs nous sauvent | Paris
Red Zone Arts | Frankfurt
Richard Saltoun Gallery | London
Rivoli Fine Art | Paris
Roya Khadjavi Projects | New York
RX & SLAG | Paris, New York
SARAI Gallery | Mahshahr, Tehran
Sato Gallery | Paris
Sokyo Lisbon Gallery | Tokyo, Kyoto, Lisbon
Galerie Taménaga | Tokyo, Paris, Osaka< Kyoto
The Columns Gallery | Seoul, Singapore
The Guild Art Gallery | Mumbai
VINYL ON VINYL | Manila
Karin Weber Gallery | Hong Kong
Yavuz Gallery | Singapore, Sydney
Yeo Workshop | Singapore
ZETO ART | Paris
Mingei Asia Now
Mitsuko Asakura, Shoji Hamada, Kanjiro Kawai, Jiro Kinjo, Mari Minato (Sokyo Gallery);
Kazunori Hamana (Blum & Poe);
Wang Keping, Shahpour Pouyan (Galerie Nathalie Obadia);
Prabhavathi Meppayil (Pace Gallery);
Isamu Noguchi, Sori Yanagi (LAFFANOUR Galerie Downtown Paris);
Tsujimura Shiro (Galerie Mingei);
Natsuko Uchino (Galerie Allen);
Lee Ufan (the Sèvres Manufacture);
Aiko Watanabe (Gallery Complete Works);
Zoreh Zavareh (Hatch);
Minjung Kim (Almine Rech);
Ai Weiwei (Galerie Urs Meile);
Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec (Private Collection);
Lee Hun Chung (Pierre Marie Giraud);
Yoichiro Kai (Private Collection);
‘Keramikos’ (Natsuko Uchino and Matthew Lutz-Kinoy) (Private Collection);
Mai-Thu Perret.
Participating artists include:
Ai Wei Wei (Urs Meile Gallery);
Lu Yang (Gether Contemporary);
Zao Wou-Ki (Aktis Gallery);
Rosa Lee; Li Yuan-chia;
Richard Lin (Richard Saltoun Gallery);
Kim Tae Ho (The Columns Gallery);
Takashi Murakami;
Aya Takano (PERROTIN);
Sopheap Pich (French Institute of Cambodia and Mor Charpentier);
Amir Nave (In Situ-Fabienne Leclerc);
Xie Lei;
Hu Weiyi (HdM Gallery);
Taro Shinoda;
Kenjiro Okazaki (galerie frank elbaz);
Sonia Balassanian;
Arash Hanaei;
Fadia Haddad;
Baktash Sarang (AB-ANBAR Gallery);
Etsu Egami;
Ma Desheng (A2Z Art Gallery);
Sarah Choo Jing (Yeo Workshop);
Jawshing Arthur Liou (Chi-Wen Gallery);
Semine Yang (Galerie Marguo);
Musquiqui Chihying;
Zhao Duan (LIUSA WANG);
Rithika Merchant (Galerie LJ);
Mak2;
Lin Jingjing (de Sarthe Gallery);
Halley Cheng (Ora- Ora);
Yang Jiechang;
Dani Karavan (Jeanne Bucher Jaeger);
Nir Hod (Michael Fuchs Galerie);
Lin Ke (Bank);
Skyler Chen (Eve Leibe Gallery);
Faris Heizer (Cuturi Gallery);
Anas Albraehe (CMS Collection);
Eko Nugroho (DANYSZ);
Jane Lee (Arndt Art Agency A3);
Genesis Kai (P21);
Alvin Ong;
Agus Suwage;
Pinaree Sanpitak (Yavuz Gallery);
Minjung Kim (Almine Rech Gallery);
Trevor Yeung (Galerie Allen);
Ayako Rokkaku (König Gallery);
Nikhil Chopra (Galleria Continua);
Nge Lay (Intersections Gallery and A2Z Art Gallery);
Kara Chin (Hatch)