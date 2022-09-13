Asia Now Paris Names 75 Exhibitors for Upcoming Edition in October

The Asia Now Paris art fair, which focuses on presenting contemporary Asian art, has announced the more than 70 galleries that will participate in its upcoming edition, slated to take place October 20 to October 23.

For its eighth edition, the fair will move to a new home at the Monnaie de Paris, an 18th-century palace that once housed the historic Paris Mint. Located on the Left Bank, the venue is a short walk across the Siene from the Louvre and François Pinault’s Bourse de Commerce. The confirmed 75 exhibitors is significantly higher than previous editions: 59 galleries in 2019, 32 in 2020, and 37 in 2021.

With a focus to show art from throughout Asia, “from West Asia to Southeast Asia through more than forty countries from Central Asia and the Subcontinent to the Asia Pacific region,” according to a release, the list of participating galleries includes leading galleries from Europe and the U.S., including Almine Rech, Perrotin, galerie frank elbaz, and Richard Saltoun Gallery, alongside ones from Asia such as 10 Chancery Lane Gallery, Bank, P21, Ora-Ora, Over the Influence, and Yavuz Gallery.

Additionally, the fair will also include a Focus on Contemporary Ceramics section, curated by Kathy Alliou, director of Les Beaux-Arts de Paris. Alliou’s section will be organized around the theme of “Feux de joie” (Flames of Joy) “to connect the idea of a fire as a hub where people gather to tell stories and form a sense of community,” according to a release.

Curator and critic Nicolas Trembley will organize a section titled Mingei Asia Now, focused on “the influential Japanese art movement of the early 20th century that valued the beauty and simplicity of folk art in everyday objects.” Artist Lee Bul (via her gallery Thaddeus Ropac) will present a special project at the Monnaie de Paris, as will artist Natsuko Uchino, while Takashi Murakami will organize Perrotin’s booth.

“Asia Now Paris aims to shine a light on contemporary art across Asia—the broader geography, the artists, galleries, institutions, and collectors, to provide a European hub where they can participate in a more global conversation during Paris Art Week,” Alexandra Fain, the fair’s director and founder, said in a statement. “Our continuing efforts to focus on various regions, generations and now practices across art communities in Asia positions Asia Now as the leading contemporary art fair dedicated to pan-Asian artists and projects and Asian diasporas.”

The fair will take place concurrently with the forthcoming inaugural edition of Paris + par Art Basel, which made headlines earlier this year when it announced that the Art Basel–backed fair had ousted FIAC from its longtime home of the Grand Palais.

