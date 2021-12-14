ARTnews Market Brief: Marlborough Gallery Represents Le’Andra LeSeur, Liste Launches Artist Index, and More

Marlborough Gallery Now Represents Le’Andra LeSeur

Marlborough Gallery, which has locations in New York and London, will now represent New Jersey–based multidisciplinary artist Le’Andra LeSeur. Working across various mediums including video, installation, photography, painting, and performance, LeSeur’s practice examines topics related to Blackness, queerness, and femininity.

Blum & Poe Now Represents Anna Park

Blum & Poe has announced it has added South Korea–born, Brooklyn-based artist Anna Park to its roster. Park produces charcoal drawings that draw on traditions in abstraction and figuration. Park’s first solo exhibition with the dealer opened in Tokyo this past September. A solo presentation dedicated to her work is scheduled to open at the gallery’s Los Angeles space in 2022.

Basel’s Liste Fair Launches Online Artist Index

Liste, an art fair in Basel that is dedicated to showcasing emerging artists and runs concurrent with Art Basel, has launched a new digital research forum that comprises an index of nearly 200 emerging artists that have recently exhibited with the venue. The new venture, Liste Expedition, is host to information on artists who have exhibited their works on Liste Showtime between 2020 and 2021, with plans to add 80 new artists annually.

Kristin Korolowicz (left); Briana Pickens (right). PATRON Gallery

Chicago’s Patron Gallery Names Two Directors

Chicago gallery Patron, which was founded in 2015 by Emanuel Aguilar and Julia Fischbach, has named hired two new directors: Briana Pickens and Kristin Korolowicz. Pickens joins Patron from Rhona Hoffman Gallery. Korolowicz, an independent curator and writer, has held positions at the Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., The Bass in Miami, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

Nino Mier Now Represents Tony Matelli

Los Angeles–based gallery Nino Mier now represents New York–based sculptor Tony Matelli, who is known for using figuration, botanical elements, and abstract forms in sculptures that deal with themes of uncanniness and displacement.

Seller of Rediscovered Alexej von Jawlensky Plans to Support Ecological Farm

A recently rediscovered painting, Woman’s Head with Flowers in Her Hair (ca. 1913), by Russian expressionist Alexej von Jawlensky sold for €2.9 million ($3.3 million) at German auction house Ketterer Kunst earlier this month. It had been in the same family collection for a century and was authenticated by the Jawlensky archive in 2017. In a press statement from the auction house, the anonymous seller said that they will give a portion of the proceeds to an ecological farm in their home region. “They urgently need money for future investments,” the consignor said of the beneficiary, the name of which has not been revealed. “Parting from Jawlensky’s work after so many decades is not easy for me. Perhaps my donation will inspire other collectors to follow a similar path.”

Deli Gallery Now represents Brianna Rose Brooks

Tribeca’s Deli Gallery now represents New York–based artist Brianna Rose Brooks. Equipped with an MFA in painting from Yale, Brooks creates portraits, using airbrush and silkscreen, to depict scenes of adolescence. In 2018, Deli Gallery hosted Brooks’s first solo exhibition “Love You Coz You Always Tell the Truth.” The dealer will host a solo exhibition of their work in June 2022.

Christie’s and Sotheby’s London Old Masters Evening Sale Drop from Pre-Pandemic Levels

The London evening sales for Old Masters this month saw sales for Christie’s and Sotheby’s dip below their pre-pandemic levels. Last week, the two sales generated a combined £29.3 million ($39 million), down by 20 percent from the combined total of £36.4 million ($48 million) that the two equivalent London sales achieved together in 2019.