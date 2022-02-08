Rising Artist Chase Hall Now Represented by Galerie Eva Presenhuber

Galerie Eva Presenhuber, which maintains locations in Zurich and New York, and is set to open another in Vienna, will now represent Chase Hall, whose work is currently on view at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in a show of Black portraiture. He will have his first exhibition at the gallery’s Waldmannstrasse Zurich location next month.

Born in 1993 in Saint Paul, Minneapolis, and now based in New York, Hall makes paintings, sculptures, photographs, videos, and sound works that “scrutinize America’s past and present while interrogating the realities of being biracial,” according to a release. He is best-known for his figurative paintings that draw on his own personal experience. They are notable for his use of coffee grinds which he embeds in white cotton canvases; both materials are ones with deep connections and histories within the trans-Atlantic slave trade. He has said that his work is an attempt to articulate his theory of “whiteness as acne.”

Hall has had solo exhibitions at Clearing gallery in New York in 2021 and Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago in 2020. He has also been included in a group exhibition, “Rested,” at New York’s Nicola Vassell Gallery (2021–22), and is currently included in “Black American Portraits” at LACMA, which is a version of the traveling show “The Obama Portraits.”

Among the artist’s collectors are several who are listed on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors: Beth Rudin DeWoody, Rebecca and Martin Eisenberg, Bernard Lumpkin and Carmine Boccuzzi, and the Rubell Family. Lumpkin and Boccuzzi included work by Hall in the traveling exhibition of their holdings, “Young, Gifted and Black,” which was curated by Antwaun Sargent and Matt Wycoff. His work is also held in the permanent collections of the Baltimore Museum of Art, the High Museum in Atlanta, the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, the Studio Museum in Harlem, and the Whitney Museum, among others.

In a statement, Presenhuber, the gallery’s founder, said, “I am delighted to welcome Chase Hall to the gallery and look forward to supporting him as he navigates the crucial early stages of his career and beyond. Chase’s paintings take you on a charged journey in a way that is entirely his own, and his first solo show with us demonstrates this with great spirit and courage.”