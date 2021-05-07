Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe to the Magazine

Christie’s to Auction $17 M. Bellotto Landscape Poised to Break Record

Author profile picture
Bellotto
Bernardo Bellotto, View of Verona with the Ponte delle Navi,ca. 1745-47 Christie's

As the market for Old Master paintings continues to prove fertile, Christie’s will auction a potentially record-breaking landscape by Italian artist Bernardo Bellotto during it’s July 8 evening sale in London dedicated to the category. The 18th-century painting, View of Verona with the Ponte delle Navi (ca. 1745-47) depicts a view of a canal in the Italian city. Coming to auction after 50 years in private hands and secured with a guarantee, it is expected to fetch a price of £14 million–£18 million ($17 million–$25 million).

Measuring at more than 5 by 7 feet, the work was purchased by its current owner in 1971 at Christie’s for £300,000 ($720,000). Since 1973, it has been on long-term loan at the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Related Articles

LiveArt listings view

Auction House Veterans Unveil New Data and Private Dealing Platform

Egon Schiele Work Restituted by Museum Ludwig to Sell at Sotheby's

“It is a picture that defined [Bellotto’s] artistic vision and shaped the extraordinary pan-European success he enjoyed as a topographical view painter,” Henry Pettifer, Christie’s London head of Old Masters, said in a statement. “It remains one of very last monumental canvases by the artist still in private hands.”

The painting carries a formidable provenance dating back to 1771, having passed through the hands of members of the British noble Viscount Clifden family and a high ranking British military official before its last sale in 1971. If it reaches its low estimate, the work is poised to bring a new record for the artist. Bellotto’s current auction record is $12.7 million, set when Rome – The Forum with the Temple of Castor and Pollux (ca. 18th century) sold at Christie’s London in 2006.

The Bellotto will be sold alongside a portrait of Thomas Wentworth, 1st Earl of Strafford. Painted around 1639-40 by Anthony Van Dyck, the latter work, which was once in the collection of King Charles I of England, is estimated at £3 million–£5 million ($4.2 million–$7 million).

Newswire

Icon Link

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad