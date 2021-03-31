Dubuffet, Mitchell, Miró to Headline Christie’s $30 M. Sydell Miller Collection Sale

Christie’s will sell a selection of modern and contemporary from the collection of beauty mogul and Palm Beach philanthropist Sydell Miller in New York this spring. The entire collection, which also includes design objects, is expected to achieve $30 million.

Under the title “La Rêverie: The Collection of Sydell Miller,” Christie’s will offer pieces by Jean Dubuffet, Joan Mitchell, and Joan Miró, all of which Miller purchased in the early 2000s. The house plans to auction these works during its 20th century art evening sale on May 11. Pieces of 20th-century design and 18th-century French furniture from Miller’s Palm Beach home, which she sold for $42 million in February, will be auctioned in another sale on June 10.

Dubuffet’s large-scale 1950 painting Baigneuses, featuring three nude figures, is estimated at $4 million–$6 million. It has passed through the hands of prominent dealers Sidney Janis and Richard Feigen previously. Mitchell’s 1989 diptych Rain is estimated at $5 million–$7 million. Miró’s 1969 bronze and black patina sculpture Femme (Femme debout), which formerly belonged to Jeffrey H. Loria, is estimated at $7 million–$10 million.

Miller amassed her fortune with her late husband, Arnold Miller, cofounder of American beauty supply manufacturer Matrix Essentials Inc.

This is not the first time works that passed through her holdings have been sold on the market. In May 2017, Christie’s sold work by Louise Bourgeois, Marc Chagall, Jean Dubuffet, Max Ernst, Alberto Giacometti, Roy Lichtenstein, Marino Marini, and Pablo Picasso from the collection of the Cleveland Clinic. They had been donated to the Cleveland Clinic by Miller, who also gave $70 million to the fund the hospital’s Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart & Vascular Institute. The Cleveland Clinic works sold for a collected $67.2 million at Christie’s.