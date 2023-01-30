Dallas Art Fair Names 88 Exhibitors for Its 15th-Anniversary Edition

Marking its 15th anniversary, the Dallas Art Fair has announced the 88 galleries that will take part in its 2023 edition, scheduled to take place April 21–23, with a preview day on April 20.
The 88 exhibitors are drawn from 20 countries and 48 cities, and include a large number of returning galleries, such as Perrotin, Various Small Fires, Night Gallery, Half Gallery, Luis De Jesus, and Voloshyn Gallery. Nineteen galleries will participate for the first time, including Alexander Berggruen (of New York), Micky Meng (San Francisco), Polígrafa Obra Gráfica (Barcelona), and PM/AM (London).
Additionally, the fair will feature a redesigned floorplan for this iteration to accommodate for large booths at the fair’s longtime home at Fashion Industry Gallery in the Dallas Arts District.
“We’re thrilled that so many of the exhibitors who’ve grown alongside us over the past fifteen years are returning to participate again this year,” Kelly Cornell, the fair’s director, said in a statement. “It’s wonderful to see the Dallas Art Fair continue to expand its reach and reverberate its influence across the art market, thanks to the success of these galleries and dedication of the collectors who return time and again.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
|Gallery
|Location(s)
|12.26
|Dallas
|1969 Gallery
|New York
|Albertz Benda
|New York
|Almeida & Dale
|São Paulo
|Alexander Berggruen
|New York
|Anat Ebgi
|Los Angeles
|Beatriz Esguerra Art
|Bogotá, Miami, New York, Dallas
|Berry Campbell
|New York
|Bienvenu Steinberg and J
|New York
|Bill Arning Exhibitions
|Houston
|Blouin Division
|Montreal, Toronto
|Broadway
|New York
|Carl Kostyál
|London, Milan, Stockholm
|Cecilia Brunson Projects
|London
|Conduit Gallery
|Dallas
|Cris Worley Fine Arts
|Dallas
|Cristina Grajales Gallery
|New York
|David B. Smith
|Denver
|Derek Eller Gallery
|New York
|Dittrich & Schlechtriem
|Berlin
|Drexel Galería
|San Pedro Garza García
|Erin Cluley Gallery
|Dallas
|Fabienne Levy Gallery
|Lausanne
|Gaa Gallery
|Provincetown, Cologne
|Galerie Droste
|Dusseldorf, Paris
|Galleri Urbane
|Dallas
|Gallery 1957
|Accra
|Gordon Robichaux
|New York
|GRIMM
|Amsterdam, New York, London
|Half Gallery
|New York, Los Angeles
|HESSE FLATOW
|New York, Amagansett
|Hollis Taggart
|New York, Southport
|In lieu
|Los Angeles
|Inman Gallery
|Houston
|Jack Barrett
|New York
|James Barron
|Kent
|JDJ
|New York, Garrison
|Josh Lilley
|London
|Keijsers Koning
|Dallas
|Kerlin Gallery
|Dublin
|Louis Stern Fine Arts
|Los Angeles
|Luce Gallery
|Turin
|Luis De Jesus Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|Lyles & King
|New York
|MARCH Gallery
|New York
|Magenta Plains
|New York
|Martha’s Contemporary
|Austin
|Galerie Max Hetzler
|Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa
|McClain Gallery
|Houston
|Meliksetian | Briggs
|Los Angeles
|Micki Meng
|San Francisco
|Miles McEnery Gallery
|New York
|Morán Morán
|Los Angeles, Mexico City
|Morgan Lehman Gallery
|New York
|Moskowitz Bayse
|Los Angeles
|Nicelle Beauchene Gallery
|New York
|Night Gallery
|Los Angeles
|OCHI
|Los Angeles, Ketchum
|Over the Influence
|Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Paris
|Patel Brown
|Toronto
|Perrotin
|New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul,
Tokyo, Shanghai
|Peter Augustus
|Dallas
|Piero Atchugarry Gallery
|Garzón, Miami
|PM/AM
|London
|Polígrafa Obra Gráfica
|Barcelona
|Praise Shadows Art Gallery
|Boston
|PROYECTOS MONCLOVA
|Mexico City
|RONCHINI
|London
|Rusha & Co
|Los Angeles
|Saenger Galería
|Mexico City
|Sapar Contemporary
|New York
|Sears-Peyton Gallery
|New York, Los Angeles
|SECCI
|Milan, Florence, Pietrasanta
|Shulamit Nazarian
|Los Angeles
|Sicardi Ayers Bacino
|Houston
|SOCO Gallery
|Charlotte
|Sputnik Modern
|Dallas
|Sundaram Tagore Gallery
|New York, Singapore, London
|Tanya Leighton
|Berlin
|Taubert Contemporary
|Berlin
|The Hole
|New York
|The Valley
|Taos
|Tif Sigfrids
|Athens
|Turner Carroll Gallery
|Santa Fe
|Ulterior Gallery
|New York
|Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden
|Dallas
|Various Small Fires
|Los Angeles, Dallas, Seoul
|Voloshyn Gallery
|Kyiv
|William Campbell Gallery
|Fort Worth