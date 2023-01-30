Dallas Art Fair Names 88 Exhibitors for Its 15th-Anniversary Edition

Marking its 15th anniversary, the Dallas Art Fair has announced the 88 galleries that will take part in its 2023 edition, scheduled to take place April 21–23, with a preview day on April 20.

The 88 exhibitors are drawn from 20 countries and 48 cities, and include a large number of returning galleries, such as Perrotin, Various Small Fires, Night Gallery, Half Gallery, Luis De Jesus, and Voloshyn Gallery. Nineteen galleries will participate for the first time, including Alexander Berggruen (of New York), Micky Meng (San Francisco), Polígrafa Obra Gráfica (Barcelona), and PM/AM (London).

Additionally, the fair will feature a redesigned floorplan for this iteration to accommodate for large booths at the fair’s longtime home at Fashion Industry Gallery in the Dallas Arts District.

“We’re thrilled that so many of the exhibitors who’ve grown alongside us over the past fifteen years are returning to participate again this year,” Kelly Cornell, the fair’s director, said in a statement. “It’s wonderful to see the Dallas Art Fair continue to expand its reach and reverberate its influence across the art market, thanks to the success of these galleries and dedication of the collectors who return time and again.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.