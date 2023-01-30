Skip to main content
Dallas Art Fair Names 88 Exhibitors for Its 15th-Anniversary Edition

Maximilíano Durón
A crowded aisle filled with dozens of people at an art fair. Above are signs reading 'DALLAS ART FAIR'.
The scene at the 2022 Dallas Art Fair. Photo: Exploredinary

Marking its 15th anniversary, the Dallas Art Fair has announced the 88 galleries that will take part in its 2023 edition, scheduled to take place April 21–23, with a preview day on April 20.

The 88 exhibitors are drawn from 20 countries and 48 cities, and include a large number of returning galleries, such as Perrotin, Various Small Fires, Night Gallery, Half Gallery, Luis De Jesus, and Voloshyn Gallery. Nineteen galleries will participate for the first time, including Alexander Berggruen (of New York), Micky Meng (San Francisco), Polígrafa Obra Gráfica (Barcelona), and PM/AM (London).

Additionally, the fair will feature a redesigned floorplan for this iteration to accommodate for large booths at the fair’s longtime home at Fashion Industry Gallery in the Dallas Arts District.

“We’re thrilled that so many of the exhibitors who’ve grown alongside us over the past fifteen years are returning to participate again this year,” Kelly Cornell, the fair’s director, said in a statement. “It’s wonderful to see the Dallas Art Fair continue to expand its reach and reverberate its influence across the art market, thanks to the success of these galleries and dedication of the collectors who return time and again.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

GalleryLocation(s)
12.26 Dallas
1969 Gallery New York
Albertz Benda New York
Almeida & Dale São Paulo
Alexander Berggruen New York
Anat Ebgi Los Angeles
Beatriz Esguerra Art Bogotá, Miami, New York, Dallas
Berry Campbell New York
Bienvenu Steinberg and J New York
Bill Arning Exhibitions Houston
Blouin Division Montreal, Toronto
Broadway New York
Carl Kostyál London, Milan, Stockholm
Cecilia Brunson Projects London
Conduit Gallery Dallas
Cris Worley Fine Arts Dallas
Cristina Grajales Gallery New York
David B. Smith Denver
Derek Eller Gallery New York
Dittrich & Schlechtriem Berlin
Drexel Galería San Pedro Garza García
Erin Cluley Gallery Dallas
Fabienne Levy Gallery Lausanne
Gaa Gallery Provincetown, Cologne
Galerie Droste Dusseldorf, Paris
Galleri Urbane Dallas
Gallery 1957 Accra
Gordon Robichaux New York
GRIMM Amsterdam, New York, London
Half Gallery New York, Los Angeles
HESSE FLATOW New York, Amagansett
Hollis Taggart New York, Southport
In lieu Los Angeles
Inman Gallery Houston
Jack Barrett New York
James Barron Kent
JDJ New York, Garrison
Josh Lilley London
Keijsers Koning Dallas
Kerlin Gallery Dublin
Louis Stern Fine Arts Los Angeles
Luce Gallery Turin
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles Los Angeles
Lyles & King New York
MARCH Gallery New York
Magenta Plains New York
Martha’s Contemporary Austin
Galerie Max Hetzler Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa
McClain Gallery Houston
Meliksetian | Briggs Los Angeles
Micki MengSan Francisco
Miles McEnery Gallery New York
Morán Morán Los Angeles, Mexico City
Morgan Lehman Gallery New York
Moskowitz Bayse Los Angeles
Nicelle Beauchene Gallery New York
Night Gallery Los Angeles
OCHI Los Angeles, Ketchum
Over the Influence Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Paris
Patel Brown Toronto
Perrotin New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul,
Tokyo, Shanghai
Peter Augustus Dallas
Piero Atchugarry Gallery Garzón, Miami
PM/AM London
Polígrafa Obra Gráfica Barcelona
Praise Shadows Art Gallery Boston
PROYECTOS MONCLOVA Mexico City
RONCHINI London
Rusha & CoLos Angeles
Saenger Galería Mexico City
Sapar Contemporary New York
Sears-Peyton Gallery New York, Los Angeles
SECCI Milan, Florence, Pietrasanta
Shulamit Nazarian Los Angeles
Sicardi Ayers Bacino Houston
SOCO Gallery Charlotte
Sputnik Modern Dallas
Sundaram Tagore Gallery New York, Singapore, London
Tanya Leighton Berlin
Taubert Contemporary Berlin
The Hole New York
The Valley Taos
Tif Sigfrids Athens
Turner Carroll Gallery Santa Fe
Ulterior Gallery New York
Valley House Gallery & Sculpture GardenDallas
Various Small Fires Los Angeles, Dallas, Seoul
Voloshyn Gallery Kyiv
William Campbell Gallery Fort Worth

