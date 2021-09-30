L.A. Dealer David Kordansky to Open New York Space Next Year

One of Los Angeles’s top galleries will soon open an outpost in New York. Next spring, David Kordansky Gallery will inaugurate a new location on West 20th Street in Chelsea with a solo exhibition by one of the gallery’s most closely watched artists, Lauren Halsey.

Marking Kordansky’s first expansion outside L.A., the ground-floor gallery measures just over 5,000 square feet with 13-foot-high ceilings. It is being designed by Kulapat Yantrasast and his WHY Architects firm, which also designed Kordansky’s spaces in L.A. and the core interior gallery spaces at the newly unveiled Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

In a statement, founder David Kordansky said: “Opening our own space in New York is the beginning of an incredible new chapter in the gallery’s journey. We’re honored to take this next step by presenting Lauren’s first solo exhibition in the city. Lauren embodies the visionary energies and histories of Los Angeles—and a collaborative ethos that is an inspiration for community-making everywhere.”

David Kordansky Gallery was founded in 2003 in L.A.’s Chinatown neighborhood and then moved to the city’s main gallery hub in Culver City in 2008. In 2014, the gallery moved to a new space in L.A.’s Mid-City district. It expanded that space in 2020, bringing its total square footage to 20,000.

Among the major artists that the gallery represents are Sam Gilliam, Rashid Johnson, Deana Lawson, Adam Pendleton, Fred Eversley, Mary Weatherford, Richard Tuttle, Torbjørn Rødland, and Tala Madani. In the past year, the gallery has also begun representing Raul Guerrero, Hilary Pecis, Derek Fordjour, Lucy Bull, and Joel Mesler.