Trove of Never-Before-Seen Photographs by Surrealist Artist Dora Maar Heads to Auction in Paris

A trove of 750 photographs by French photographer Dora Maar, known for being one of Pablo Picasso’s primary muses, will be offered for sale from her estate next month by a Parisian auction house.

The group of images, produced between the 1920s and 1940s, have not previously been seen by the public.

The majority of the photographs were taken during the decade that Maar, who died in 1997, spent with the Spanish painter. Subjects in the photographs range from anonymous figures captured in Parisian streets to artists and creatives who ran in the same avant-garde circles. The grouping, which will be sold during two live auctions on June 27 and 28 at Artcurial in Paris is expected to fetch €700,000–€800,000 ($880,000–$1 million).