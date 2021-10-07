Collection of TV Producer Douglas S. Cramer Poised to Fetch $30 M. at Auction

Cecily Brown’s large-scale and variegated painting Spree (1999) is estimated at $3-$4 million. It will be offered alongside others by the likes of Elizabeth Peyton, Mark Grotjahn, and Lisa Yuskavage, whose careers began in the 1990s.

Cramer, once the head of Paramount Television, was known as a key figure in launching successful television shows such as The Love Boat, Wonder Woman, Dynasty, Mission: Impossible, and others. After amassing the fortune that allowed him to acquire the postwar art era’s biggest names, he served on the boards of the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Cramer had become influential in Southern California because of his involvement in the founding of MOCA in 1979, and even before that he held sway among collectors in the nascent L.A. art scene. “Doug was way ahead of the curve,” West Coast talent agent Michael Ovitz said in an interview. “He gave a lot of psychological backing to those of us who were just starting out collecting, because it gave us something to look at.”