Juan Muñoz Estate Departs Marian Goodman Gallery After 30 Years, Joins David Zwirner

A sought-after artist estate will depart one blue-chip gallery and join one of the megas. David Zwirner now exclusively represents the estate of Juan Muñoz—a change-up that took place “on the recommendation of Marian Goodman,” the estate’s longtime gallery representative, according to an email announcement. The estate had been represented by Marian Goodman Gallery since 1990.

A solo exhibition of the Spanish sculptor’s work, curated by former Tate Modern director Vicente Todolí, will go on view at David Zwirner’s Chelsea spaces in New York in 2021. The show will include six installations created by the artist between 1986 and 2001, the year he died at age 48. From 1991 to 2015, Marian Goodman Gallery staged six exhibitions of Muñoz’s work in New York.

Muñoz, who gained international acclaim in the 1980s and 1990s, explored space and architecture with his groupings of figurative sculptures. During his career, Muñoz’s work was included in the 1986, 1993, and 1997 editions of the Venice Biennale, as well as in solo exhibitions at the CAPC Musée d’Art Contemporain in Bordeaux, the Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago, Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in Madrid, Dia Center for the Arts in New York, and other institutions. His practice also spanned drawing, writing, sound works, and curation.

In 2000, Muñoz became the second artist to be commissioned to create an installation for the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern, which would present the first leg of a traveling retrospective of his work in 2008, in London. In 2002, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C. opened a mid-career survey of the artist’s work that subsequently traveled to the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, the Art Institute of Chicago, and more venues. His artworks can be found in permanent collections around the world, including those of the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark, the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona.

“I have greatly admired his profoundly engaging work since my earliest days as a gallerist in the 1990s, when he was at the vanguard of an international group of sculptors that was reinventing the medium,” Zwirner said of Muñoz in a statement. “His work remains as relevant today as it was then.”